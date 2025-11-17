Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Price Target Increased by 12.48% to 75.59

The average one-year price target for Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) has been revised to $75.59 / share. This is an increase of 12.48% from the prior estimate of $67.21 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $84.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.22% from the latest reported closing price of $61.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 511 funds or institutions reporting positions in Scorpio Tankers. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 3.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STNG is 0.14%, an increase of 4.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.16% to 43,028K shares. The put/call ratio of STNG is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIPX - Vanguard Equity Income Fund Investor Shares holds 2,178K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,095K shares , representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STNG by 5.08% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,914K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,779K shares , representing an increase of 7.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STNG by 44.34% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,755K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,785K shares , representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STNG by 32.80% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,484K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,399K shares , representing an increase of 5.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STNG by 7.17% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,479K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,049K shares , representing an increase of 29.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STNG by 57.38% over the last quarter.

