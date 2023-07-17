Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) closed the most recent trading day at $42.73, moving +1.42% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.39% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 8.61% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 5.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16% in that time.

Scorpio Tankers will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Scorpio Tankers is projected to report earnings of $2.88 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 7.99%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $349.77 million, down 8.34% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.09 per share and revenue of $1.39 billion, which would represent changes of -11.18% and -5.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Scorpio Tankers. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.19% lower within the past month. Scorpio Tankers is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Scorpio Tankers is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.17. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.31.

Meanwhile, STNG's PEG ratio is currently 0.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. STNG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow STNG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

