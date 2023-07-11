Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) closed the most recent trading day at $44.84, moving +0.85% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.93%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 9.29%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 0.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 6.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.

Scorpio Tankers will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.88, down 7.99% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $349.77 million, down 8.34% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.09 per share and revenue of $1.39 billion, which would represent changes of -11.18% and -5.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Scorpio Tankers. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.19% lower within the past month. Scorpio Tankers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Scorpio Tankers currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.93, so we one might conclude that Scorpio Tankers is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that STNG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.13. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Transportation - Shipping stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.97 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

