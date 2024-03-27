Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) ended the recent trading session at $70.54, demonstrating a +0.17% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.86%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.22%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had gained 4.73% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 0.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.84% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Scorpio Tankers in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.92, signifying a 18.43% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $389.09 million, indicating a 3.16% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

STNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.53 per share and revenue of $1.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.79% and +2.96%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Scorpio Tankers. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 6.28% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Scorpio Tankers is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In the context of valuation, Scorpio Tankers is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 5.62. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.04 for its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

