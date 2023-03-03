Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Scorpio Tankers (STNG) closed at $59.10, marking a +0.32% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.62%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 12.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 19.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 0.89%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.54%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Scorpio Tankers as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.61, up 1437.04% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $381.25 million, up 121.63% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.01 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion, which would represent changes of -20.69% and -10.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Scorpio Tankers. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.17% lower within the past month. Scorpio Tankers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Scorpio Tankers is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.54. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.03, which means Scorpio Tankers is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, STNG's PEG ratio is currently 0.2. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Shipping stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.4 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

