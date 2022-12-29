Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Scorpio Tankers (STNG) closed at $53.43, marking a +1.4% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had gained 3.27% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 3.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Scorpio Tankers as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Scorpio Tankers is projected to report earnings of $4.75 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 701.27%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $482.4 million, up 226.16% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.23 per share and revenue of $1.49 billion, which would represent changes of +393.29% and +177.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Scorpio Tankers should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.16% higher. Scorpio Tankers is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Scorpio Tankers's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.31. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.7.

We can also see that STNG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.1. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Shipping stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.76 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

