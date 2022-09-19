Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) closed the most recent trading day at $43.21, moving +0.26% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had gained 9.34% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 12.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.94% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Scorpio Tankers as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to post earnings of $3.61 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 359.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $399.25 million, up 236.6% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.98 per share and revenue of $1.27 billion, which would represent changes of +315.35% and +136.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Scorpio Tankers. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.03% higher. Scorpio Tankers is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Scorpio Tankers is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.8. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.34.

We can also see that STNG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.09. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Transportation - Shipping stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.66 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG): Free Stock Analysis Report



