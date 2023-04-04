Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) closed at $54.28 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.91% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 8.35% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 3.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Scorpio Tankers as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.39, up 1355.56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $371.17 million, up 115.77% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.23 per share and revenue of $1.38 billion, which would represent changes of -9.95% and -6.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Scorpio Tankers. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.54% higher. Scorpio Tankers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Scorpio Tankers currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.26. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.

Meanwhile, STNG's PEG ratio is currently 0.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Shipping stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.08 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

