Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) closed the most recent trading day at $55.39, moving +1.32% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 5.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 7.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 7%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Scorpio Tankers as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 16, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.38, up 654.43% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $479.89 million, up 224.47% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Scorpio Tankers. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.17% lower. Scorpio Tankers currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Scorpio Tankers's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.29, so we one might conclude that Scorpio Tankers is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, STNG's PEG ratio is currently 0.18. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Shipping was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.56 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.