Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) closed the most recent trading day at $54.12, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 7.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 4.76%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.86%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Scorpio Tankers as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.65, down 61.54% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $281.91 million, down 38.22% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.23 per share and revenue of $1.3 billion, which would represent changes of -18.75% and -11.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Scorpio Tankers. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% higher. Scorpio Tankers is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Scorpio Tankers is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.89. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7, which means Scorpio Tankers is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that STNG has a PEG ratio of 0.18 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. STNG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.