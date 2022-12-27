Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) closed the most recent trading day at $54.35, moving -0.68% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 8.87% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 3.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.4% in that time.

Scorpio Tankers will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to post earnings of $4.75 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 701.27%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $482.4 million, up 226.16% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.23 per share and revenue of $1.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of +393.29% and +177.72%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Scorpio Tankers. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.16% higher. Scorpio Tankers is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Scorpio Tankers has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.48 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.92, so we one might conclude that Scorpio Tankers is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, STNG's PEG ratio is currently 0.11. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Shipping was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.88 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.