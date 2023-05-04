Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Scorpio Tankers said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 13, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $47.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.10%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.99%, the lowest has been 0.68%, and the highest has been 4.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.79 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 429 funds or institutions reporting positions in Scorpio Tankers. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 9.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STNG is 0.42%, an increase of 81.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.99% to 42,832K shares. The put/call ratio of STNG is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.05% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Scorpio Tankers is 74.27. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 56.05% from its latest reported closing price of 47.59.

The projected annual revenue for Scorpio Tankers is 1,244MM, a decrease of 29.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.58.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,596K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,195K shares, representing an increase of 25.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STNG by 65.32% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,215K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 533K shares, representing an increase of 56.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STNG by 169.93% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 1,187K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 950K shares, representing an increase of 19.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STNG by 47.57% over the last quarter.

Group One Trading holds 1,125K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 921K shares, representing an increase of 18.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STNG by 84.97% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,079K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,056K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STNG by 18.35% over the last quarter.

Scorpio Tankers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Scorpio Tankers is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company currently owns or finance leases 109 product tankers (38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers and 14 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 3.3 years and time or bareboat charters‐in 13 product tankers (one LR2 tanker, five MR tankers and seven Handymax tankers).

