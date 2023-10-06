Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) closed the most recent trading day at $51.37, moving +0.23% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.87%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.6%.

The shipping company's shares have seen an increase of 5.09% over the last month, surpassing the Transportation sector's loss of 5.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.17%.

The upcoming earnings release of Scorpio Tankers will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.65, marking a 61.54% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $281.91 million, indicating a 38.22% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.23 per share and revenue of $1.3 billion, which would represent changes of -18.75% and -11.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Scorpio Tankers. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% higher. Scorpio Tankers presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Scorpio Tankers is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.55. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 6.9 of its industry.

It's also important to note that STNG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. STNG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.