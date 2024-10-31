Scorpio Tankers put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Scorpio Tankers (STNG) with 1,530 puts trading, or 3x expected. Most active are Jun-25 55 puts and Jan-25 42 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 840 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 2.78, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on February 13th.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.