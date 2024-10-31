Scorpio Tankers put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Scorpio Tankers (STNG) with 1,530 puts trading, or 3x expected. Most active are Jun-25 55 puts and Jan-25 42 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 840 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 2.78, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on February 13th.

