News & Insights

Stocks

Scorpio Tankers price target lowered to $71 from $73 at BofA

October 22, 2024 — 06:46 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on Scorpio Tankers (STNG) to $71 from $73 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. Led by softer market product tanker rates and slightly higher vessel operating expenses, the firm lowered its Q3, 2024, and 2025 EPS estimates for Scorpio Tankers by 32%, 7%, and 6%, respectively.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on STNG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.