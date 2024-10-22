Scorpio Tankers price target lowered to $71 from $73 at BofA

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on Scorpio Tankers (STNG) to $71 from $73 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. Led by softer market product tanker rates and slightly higher vessel operating expenses, the firm lowered its Q3, 2024, and 2025 EPS estimates for Scorpio Tankers by 32%, 7%, and 6%, respectively.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on STNG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.