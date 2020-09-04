Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 08, 2020

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased STNG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that STNG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.9, the dividend yield is 3.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STNG was $10.9, representing a -73.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.45 and a 0.28% increase over the 52 week low of $10.87.

STNG is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Carnival Corporation (CCL). STNG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.5. Zacks Investment Research reports STNG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 520.57%, compared to an industry average of 5.2%.

