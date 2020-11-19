Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 20, 2020

Dividends
Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased STNG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that STNG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.86, the dividend yield is 3.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STNG was $10.86, representing a -73.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.45 and a 31.16% increase over the 52 week low of $8.28.

STNG is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Carnival Corporation (CCL). STNG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.06. Zacks Investment Research reports STNG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 364.54%, compared to an industry average of 1.9%.

