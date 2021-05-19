Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STNG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that STNG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.46, the dividend yield is 1.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STNG was $21.46, representing a -2.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.10 and a 159.18% increase over the 52 week low of $8.28.

STNG is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) and Stantec Inc (STN). STNG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.53. Zacks Investment Research reports STNG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -157.03%, compared to an industry average of 15%.

