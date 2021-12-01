Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STNG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that STNG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.91, the dividend yield is 2.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STNG was $13.91, representing a -43.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.67 and a 31.43% increase over the 52 week low of $10.58.

STNG is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Carnival Corporation (CCL) and Carnival Corporation (CUK). STNG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.87. Zacks Investment Research reports STNG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -298.12%, compared to an industry average of -10.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the stng Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

