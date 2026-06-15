Scorpio Tankers Inc. Reveals Climb In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $216.26 million, or $4.32 per share. This compares with $58.21 million, or $1.22 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 46.2% to $312.86 million from $213.98 million last year.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $216.26 Mln. vs. $58.21 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.32 vs. $1.22 last year. -Revenue: $312.86 Mln vs. $213.98 Mln last year.

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