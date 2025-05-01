Stocks
STNG

Scorpio Tankers Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results and Declares $0.40 Dividend

May 01, 2025 — 06:50 am EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Scorpio Tankers reported Q1 2025 net income of $58.2 million, declaring a $0.40 quarterly dividend.

Quiver AI Summary

Scorpio Tankers Inc. reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, revealing a net income of $58.2 million, or $1.26 per share, a significant decrease from $214.2 million, or $4.29 per share, in the same period in 2024. The company's adjusted net income for this quarter, excluding certain non-recurring items, was $49.0 million. The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, to be paid on June 16, 2025. Average daily Time Charter Equivalent revenue decreased to $23,971 per vessel compared to $39,660 in the previous year, reflecting changes in market conditions and a decreased fleet size. Despite a challenging market environment marked by fluctuating demand for refined petroleum products, Scorpio Tankers remains focused on strategic debt reductions and liquidity management, currently holding $397 million in cash and $838 million in undrawn revolver capacity.

Potential Positives

  • Scorpio Tankers declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share, demonstrating its commitment to returning value to shareholders.
  • The company reported a net income of $58.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, indicating positive financial performance.
  • The company successfully entered a two-year time charter-out agreement on a Handymax product tanker for $24,000 per day, showcasing new revenue opportunities.
  • Scorpio Tankers has significant liquidity, with $397.0 million in unrestricted cash and $838.2 million of undrawn revolver capacity, enhancing its financial stability.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income for Q1 2025 decreased significantly to $58.2 million from $214.2 million in Q1 2024, indicating a sharp decline in profitability.
  • Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) revenue fell by $185.6 million compared to the same period last year, reflecting adverse market conditions and reduced shipping demand.
  • The average daily TCE revenue for the Company's vessels dropped to $23,971 per vessel in Q1 2025 from $39,660 in Q1 2024, indicating a significant decrease in revenue-generating capacity.

FAQ

What were Scorpio Tankers' financial results for Q1 2025?

Scorpio Tankers reported a net income of $58.2 million for Q1 2025, with diluted earnings per share of $1.22.

When is the dividend payment date for Scorpio Tankers?

The quarterly cash dividend payment date is set for June 16, 2025, for shareholders recorded by May 30, 2025.

How did TCE revenue change from Q1 2024 to Q1 2025?

TCE revenue decreased from $389.8 million in Q1 2024 to $204.2 million in Q1 2025.

What is the average daily TCE revenue in Q1 2025?

The average daily TCE revenue was $23,971 per vessel in Q1 2025.

What is Scorpio Tankers’ current liquidity position?

As of April 30, 2025, Scorpio Tankers had $397 million in cash and $838.2 million of undrawn revolver capacity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$STNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of $STNG stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MONACO, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) ("Scorpio Tankers" or the "Company") today reported its results for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The Company also announced that its board of directors (the "Board of Directors") has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of $0.40 per share.




Results for the


three months ended March 31, 2025


and


2024



For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company had net income of $58.2 million, or $1.26 basic and $1.22 diluted earnings per share.



For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company had adjusted net income (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) of $49.0 million, or $1.06 basic and $1.03 diluted earnings per share, which excludes from net income (i) a $9.4 million, or $0.20 per basic and per diluted share, fair value gain on financial assets measured at fair value, and (ii) a $0.3 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, loss on the extinguishment of debt and write-offs of deferred financing fees.



For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company had net income of $214.2 million, or $4.29 basic and $4.11 diluted earnings per share.



For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company had adjusted net income (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) of $206.6 million, or $4.14 basic and $3.97 diluted earnings per share, which excludes from net income (i) a $3.7 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, loss on the extinguishment of debt and write-offs of deferred financing fees, and (ii) an $11.3 million, or $0.23 per basic and $0.22 per diluted share, gain on the sale of a vessel.




Declaration of Dividend



On April 30, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share, with a payment date of June 16, 2025 to all shareholders of record as of May 30, 2025 (the record date). As of April 30, 2025, there were 51,016,290 common shares of the Company outstanding.




Summary of First Quarter 2025 and Other Recent Significant Events




  • Below is a summary of the average daily Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") revenue (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) and duration of contracted voyages and time charters for the Company's vessels (both in the pools and outside of the pools) thus far in the second quarter of 2025 as of the date hereof (See footnotes to "Other operating data" table below for the definition of daily TCE revenue):

Pool and Spot Market


Time Charters Out of the Pool



Average Daily TCE Revenue

Expected Revenue Days



(1)

% of Days


Average Daily TCE Revenue

Expected Revenue Days



(1)

% of Days

LR2
$
34,000
2,480
49
%

$
31,500
880
100
%

MR
$
21,000
3,570
41
%

$
22,500
540
100
%

Handymax
$
23,000
1,179
33
%

$
23,500
77
100
%





(1)

Expected Revenue Days are the total number of calendar days in the quarter for each vessel, less the total number of estimated off-hire days during the period associated with repairs or drydockings. Consequently, Expected Revenue Days represent the total number of days the vessel is expected to be available to earn revenue. Idle days, which are days when a vessel is available to earn revenue, yet is not employed, are included in revenue days. The Company uses revenue days to show changes in net vessel revenues between periods.




  • Below is a summary of the average daily TCE revenue earned by the Company's vessels during the first quarter of 2025:

Average Daily TCE Revenue


Vessel class

Pool / Spot

Time Charters

LR2
$
30,137

$
31,059

MR
$
20,529

$
23,011

Handymax
$
18,240

N/A



  • In April 2025, the Company entered into a time charter-out agreement on a Handymax product tanker (

    STI Battersea)

    for a term of two years at an average rate of $24,000 per day.


  • Since January 1, 2025, the charterers of three LR2s currently on long-term time charter-out agreements (

    STI Gratitude

    ,

    STI Gladiator

    , and

    STI Guide

    ) exercised the options to extend the terms of their charters, each for an additional year at $31,000 per day, commencing in May, July, and July 2025, respectively.


  • In April 2025, the Company made a prepayment of $50.0 million under its 2023 $225.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility (formerly, the "2023 $225.0 Million Credit Facility"), which had been amended to become a revolving credit facility during 2024. This payment represents the 11 remaining quarterly installment payments due under this facility, with the exception of the balloon payment due at maturity. Under the amended terms, the Company has the ability to re-borrow the prepayment at amounts reducing by $4.5 million per quarter starting July 2025. After this repayment, there is $102.6 million outstanding and $50.0 million available to draw on this facility.


  • In March 2025, the Company redeemed the outstanding balance of $70.6 million of its Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2025

    ,

    which were scheduled to mature on June 30, 2025

    .



  • In February 2025, the Company executed a revolving credit facility of up to $500.0 million with a group of financial institutions (the "2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility"). The 2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility is a 100% revolving loan, which has a final maturity of seven years from the signing date and gives the Company the flexibility to draw down or repay the loan during the loan tenor. The 2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility bears interest at SOFR plus a margin of 1.85% per annum for any drawn amounts and a commitment fee of 0.74% per annum applies for any undrawn amounts. The 2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility is collateralized by 26 product tankers and will amortize/reduce in quarterly installments (starting after the second anniversary of the signing date), with a balloon payment due at maturity.


  • In January 2025, the Company successfully placed $200.0 million of new senior unsecured bonds in the Nordic bond market (the “Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2030”). The Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2030 are due to mature in January 2030 and bear interest at a fixed coupon rate of 7.50% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears.


  • Since January 1, 2025, the Company purchased an additional 4,295,218 common shares in DHT Holdings Inc. (“DHT”) at an average price of $10.67 per share. The Company also sold 700,000 common shares of DHT at an average price of $11.85 per share. The Company owns approximately 7.2% of the outstanding common shares of DHT as of the date of this press release.




Securities Repurchase Program



As of April 30, 2025, there is $173.4 million available under the Company's 2023 Securities Repurchase Program.




Diluted Weighted Number of Shares



The computation of earnings per share is determined by taking into consideration the potentially dilutive shares arising from the Company’s equity incentive plan. These potentially dilutive shares are excluded from the computation of earnings per share to the extent they are anti-dilutive.



For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company’s basic weighted average number of shares outstanding was 46,172,628. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company’s diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding was 47,729,905, which included the potentially dilutive impact of restricted shares issued under the Company’s equity incentive plan.





Conference Call




Title: Scorpio Tankers Inc. First Quarter 2025 Conference Call



Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025



Time: 9:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time and 3:00 PM Central European Summer Time



The conference call will be available over the internet, through the Scorpio Tankers Inc. website www.scorpiotankers.com and the webcast link:



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w9j5qh65



Participants for the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.



The conference will also be available telephonically:



US/CANADA Dial-In Number: 1-888-596-4144



International Dial-In Number: +1-646-968-2525



Please ask to join the Scorpio Tankers Inc. call.



Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time.




Current Liquidity



As of April 30, 2025, the Company had $397.0 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $838.2 million of undrawn revolver capacity, which includes $288.2 million of availability under the revolving portion of the 2023 $1.0 Billion Credit Facility, $50.0 million of availability under the 2023 $225.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility and $500.0 million of availability under the 2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility. Within the next two weeks, the Company is expected to receive approximately $49 million from the Scorpio pools with respect to the monthly cash distribution for April 2025.




Debt



Set forth below is a summary of the principal balances of the Company’s outstanding indebtedness as of the dates presented:

In thousands of U.S. Dollars

Outstanding Principal as of December 31, 2024

Outstanding Principal as of March 31, 2025

Outstanding Principal as of April 30, 2025

1
2023 $225.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility

(1)

165,675

157,200
102,610

2
2023 $49.1 Million Credit Facility

41,010

39,856
39,856

3
2023 $117.4 Million Credit Facility

91,883

87,631
87,631

4
2023 $1.0 Billion Credit Facility

351,213

351,213
351,213

5
2023 $94.0 Million Credit Facility

83,242

80,825
79,501

6
Ocean Yield Lease Financing

22,309

21,547
21,294

7
2021 Ocean Yield Lease Financing

52,216

50,774
50,293

8
Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2025

(2)

70,571





9
Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2030

(3)




200,000
200,000

10
2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility

(4)










Gross debt outstanding


878,119


989,046

932,398



Cash and cash equivalents

332,580

419,931
396,954



Net debt

$

545,539

$

569,115

535,444





(1)

In July 2024, the Company amended this facility, converting it from a term loan to a revolving credit facility. The amendment gives the Company the flexibility to make unscheduled repayments that can be re-drawn in the future. The outstanding amount and/or availability of the revolving credit facility continues to amortize quarterly under the same schedule as the original term loan. In April 2025, in addition to the scheduled repayment, the Company made a prepayment of $50.0 million, which remains available to be drawn as of the date of this press release.




(


2


)

In March 2025, the Company redeemed the outstanding balance of $70.6 million of its Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2025

,

which were scheduled to mature on June 30, 2025

.




(


3


)

In January 2025, the Company successfully placed $200.0 million of new senior unsecured bonds in the Nordic bond market (the “Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2030”). The Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2030 are due to mature in January 2030 and bear interest at a fixed coupon rate of 7.50% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears. The net proceeds from the bond issue are expected to be used for general corporate purposes, with a portion used to redeem the Company’s existing Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2025.



The Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2030 contain certain financial covenants, including (i) a minimum consolidated tangible net worth of not less than $1.0 billion, (ii) minimum liquidity of no less than the greater of (a) $25.0 million and (b) $500,000 per each owned vessel and $250,000 per each time chartered-in vessel, and (iii) the ratio of net debt to total capitalization of no greater than 0.70 to 1.00. Additionally, the Company must maintain minimum liquidity (which includes undrawn amounts under revolving credit facilities with a remaining maturity date in excess of 12 months) of $100.0 million after making any distributions in the form of dividends or stock repurchases.




(


4


)

In February 2025, the Company executed the 2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility. There is $500.0 million available to be drawn on this facility as of the date of this press release. The 2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility is a 100% revolving loan, which has a final maturity of seven years from the signing date and gives the Company the flexibility to draw down or repay the loan during the loan tenor. The 2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility bears interest at SOFR plus a margin of 1.85% per annum for any drawn amounts and a commitment fee of 0.74% per annum applies for any undrawn amounts. The 2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility is collateralized by 26 product tankers and will amortize/reduce in quarterly installments (starting after the second anniversary of the signing date) with a balloon payment due at maturity. The remaining terms and conditions, including financial covenants, are similar to those set forth in the Company’s existing credit facilities.



Set forth below are the estimated expected future principal repayments on the Company's outstanding indebtedness, which includes principal amounts due under the Company's secured credit facilities, lease financing arrangements and Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2030 (which also include actual scheduled payments made from April 1, 2025 through April 30, 2025):


Outstanding Debt at March 31, 2025


In millions of U.S. dollars


Repayments/maturities of unsecured debt

Unscheduled Prepayments

Vessel financings - scheduled repayments, in addition to maturities in 2027 and thereafter

Total



(1)

April 1, 2025 to April 30, 2025

(2)

$


$
50.0
$
6.6

$

56.6

Remaining Q2 2025








8.0


8.0

Q3 2025








10.1


10.1

Q4 2025








10.1


10.1

Q1 2026








10.1


10.1

Q2 2026








10.1


10.1

Q3 2026








29.4


29.4

Q4 2026








29.4


29.4

2027 and thereafter


200.0




625.2


825.2




$

200.0

$

50.0

$

739.0

$

989.0





(1)

Amounts represent the principal payments due on the Company’s outstanding indebtedness as of March 31, 2025.




(2)

In April 2025, the Company prepaid $50.0 million, in addition the scheduled April 2025 repayment of $4.5 million, under the 2023 $225.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility.




Drydock and Off-Hire Update



Set forth below is a table summarizing the drydock activity that occurred during the first quarter of 2025 and the estimated expected payments to be made for the Company's drydocks through 2025 and 2026. This table also includes an estimate of off-hire days for these periods which includes (i) estimated off-hire days for drydocks, and (ii) estimated off-hire time for general repairs.


Number of

(3)


Aggregate costs in millions of USD

(1)
Aggregate off-hire days

(2)
LR2s
MRs
Handymax

Q1 2025 - actual
$
24.7
388
6
3
1

Q2 2025 - estimated

30.6
283
3
4
0

Q3 2025 - estimated

6.7
184
1
3
0

Q4 2025 - estimated

2.3
119
1
0
0

FY 2026 - estimated

27.8
339
12
0
0





(1)

These costs include estimated cash payments for drydocks. These amounts may include costs incurred for previous projects for which payments may not be due until subsequent quarters, or payments that are due in advance of the scheduled service and may be scheduled to occur in quarters prior to the actual drydocks. The timing of the payments set forth are estimates only and may vary as the timing of the related drydocks finalize.




(2)

Represents the total estimated off-hire days during the period for both drydockings or general repairs, including vessels that commenced work in a previous period. The number of off-hire days set forth in this table are estimates only and actual off-hire days may vary.




(3)

Represents the number of vessels scheduled to commence drydock. It does not include vessels that commenced work in prior periods but will be completed in the subsequent period. Additionally, the timing set forth in these tables may vary as drydock times are finalized.




Explanation of Variances on the First Quarter of 2025 Financial Results Compared to the First Quarter of 2024



For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded net income of $58.2 million compared to net income of $214.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The following were the significant changes between the two periods:





  • TCE revenue

    , a Non-IFRS measure, is vessel revenues less voyage expenses (including bunkers and port charges). TCE revenue is included herein because it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company's performance irrespective of changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot voyages, time charters, and pool charters), and it provides useful information to investors and management. The following table sets forth TCE revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and 2024:



For the three months ended March 31,


In thousands of U.S. dollars



2025




2024


Vessel revenue

$
213,984


$
391,336


Voyage expenses


(9,784
)


(1,575
)




TCE revenue


$

204,200



$

389,761














  • TCE revenue

    for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased by $185.6 million to $204.2 million, from $389.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Overall, the average daily TCE revenue decreased to $23,971 per vessel during the three months ended March 31, 2025, from $39,660 per vessel during the three months ended March 31, 2024. The average number of vessels was 99.0 during the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to 110.9 during the three months ended March 31, 2024.




    TCE revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2025 declined as compared to the same period in the previous year. During the first quarter of 2024, market conditions were favorable as underlying consumption was growing and export volumes were robust. This market environment was exacerbated by the conditions in the Southern Red Sea, whereby drone and missile attacks on commercial vessels in that region by groups believed to be affiliated with the Yemen-based Houthi rebel group forced the re-routing of much of the global shipping fleet around the Cape of Good Hope. These extraordinary conditions increased ton-mile demand and resulted in record high average daily spot TCE rates on the Company’s LR2 vessels (which are the primary vessel class making these longer-haul voyages) during the first quarter of 2024, with the remainder of the Company’s fleet benefiting from a spill-over effect.




    Though Red Sea transits remained muted over the course of 2024, supply chains for refined petroleum products recalibrated, and the ton-mile expansion caused by these conditions contracted to normalized levels during the second half of 2024 and into the first quarter of 2025. Additionally, refinery maintenance occurred earlier than in previous years, peaking in February and March 2025, leading to lower refined petroleum product exports. Nevertheless, while daily spot TCE rates were not at the extraordinary levels seen at this time last year, they were sustained at cyclically strong levels throughout the quarter, supported by robust and growing underlying demand for refined petroleum products.





  • Vessel operating costs

    for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased by $7.5 million to $70.6 million, from $78.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The decrease in vessel operating costs was primarily driven by a decrease in the average number of vessels due to the sales of 11 MRs and one LR2 product tanker throughout 2024. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in average daily vessel operating costs to $7,924 per vessel for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $7,743 per vessel for the three months ended March 31, 2024. This increase was primarily due to higher costs for repairs and maintenance and spare parts, particularly for LR2s.



  • Voyage expenses

    increased by $8.2 million, from $1.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 to $9.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 due to (i) an increased number of vessels temporarily trading in the spot market as these vessels were repositioned due to drydocks and (ii) an increase of $4.5 million related to the acquisition of EU allowances ("EUAs") to meet European Emissions Trading System ("EU ETS") requirements, for which the cost was passed along to customers in full and recognized as part of revenue.



  • Depreciation expense

    for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased by $3.2 million to $44.7 million, from $47.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. This decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in the average number of owned vessels to 99.0 during the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 110.9 during the three months ended March 31, 2024, resulting from the sales of 11 MRs and one LR2 product tanker throughout 2024 offset in part by depreciation resulting from the 48 completed drydocks during 2024.



  • General and administrative expenses

    for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased by $1.6 million to $28.5 million, from $30.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 primarily due to a decrease in cash compensation costs. Non-cash restricted stock amortization increased during the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in the prior year resulting primarily from grants made in the second quarter of 2024.



  • Financial expenses

    for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased by $17.4 million to $19.6 million, from $37.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. This decrease was primarily attributable to the overall reduction in interest expense on debt and sale leaseback arrangements due to the Company's deleveraging efforts. Average indebtedness was $1.0 billion during the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to $1.5 billion during the three months ended March 31, 2024. Additionally:


    • The Company recorded a $0.3 million loss on the extinguishment of debt and write-offs of deferred financing fees during the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $3.7 million during the three months ended March 31, 2024.


    • Amortization of deferred financing fees was $1.8 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $3.0 million during the three months ended March 31, 2024.





  • Dividend income and fair value gain on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss, net

    includes $1.9 million of dividends received from the Company's investment in DHT and a fair value gain of $9.4 million in the value of this investment as of March 31, 2025.



















































































































































































































































































Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income


(unaudited)




For the three months ended March 31,


In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share and share data


2025




2024


Revenue




Vessel revenue
$
213,984


$
391,336







Operating expenses




Vessel operating costs

(70,604
)


(78,125
)


Voyage expenses

(9,784
)


(1,575
)


Depreciation

(44,671
)


(47,910
)


General and administrative expenses

(28,512
)


(30,089
)


Gain on sales of vessels






11,330


Total operating expenses

(153,571
)


(146,369
)


Operating income

60,413



244,967


Other (expenses) and income, net




Financial expenses

(19,619
)


(36,994
)


Financial income

4,523



4,590


Share of income from dual fuel tanker joint venture

1,051



1,519


Dividend income and fair value gain on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss, net

11,353







Other income and (expenses), net

492



109


Total other expense, net

(2,200
)


(30,776
)


Net income
$
58,213


$
214,191







Earnings per share









Basic
$
1.26


$
4.29


Diluted
$
1.22


$
4.11


Basic weighted average shares outstanding

46,172,628



49,905,272


Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

(1)

47,729,905



52,069,380



(1)

The computation of diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, includes the effect of potentially dilutive unvested shares of restricted stock.










































































































































































































































































































































Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets


(unaudited)



As of


In thousands of U.S. dollars

March 31,


2025


December 31,


2024


Assets




Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents
$
419,931


$
332,580

Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss

117,713



74,157

Accounts receivable

168,662



150,183

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

9,643



9,230

Inventories

13,025



10,173


Total current assets

728,974



576,323


Non-current assets



Vessels and drydock

3,169,170



3,190,820

Other assets

66,183



58,312

Goodwill

8,197



8,197


Total non-current assets

3,243,550



3,257,329


Total assets
$
3,972,524


$
3,833,652


Current liabilities



Current portion of long-term debt
$
84,666


$
122,797

Lease liability - sale and leaseback vessels

8,634



8,592

Accounts payable

33,193



32,213

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

47,186



73,591


Total current liabilities

173,679



237,193


Non-current liabilities



Long-term debt

815,436



665,887

Lease liability - sale and leaseback vessels

62,516



64,691

Other long-term liabilities










Total non-current liabilities

877,952



730,578


Total liabilities

1,051,631



967,771


Shareholders' equity



Issued, authorized and fully paid-in share capital:



Share capital

760



760

Additional paid-in capital

3,176,623



3,159,548

Treasury shares

(1,467,127
)


(1,466,818
)

Retained earnings

1,210,637



1,172,391


Total shareholders' equity

2,920,893



2,865,881


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,972,524


$
3,833,652

























































































































































































































































































































































































































Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows


(unaudited)



For the three months ended March 31,


In thousands of U.S. dollars


2025




2024


Operating activities



Net income
$
58,213


$
214,191

Depreciation

44,671



47,910

Equity settled share based compensation expense

17,075



9,610

Amortization of deferred financing fees

1,763



2,978

Non-cash debt extinguishment costs

264



322

Net gain on sales of vessels






(11,330
)

Accretion of fair value measurement on debt assumed in business combinations

17



21

Fair value gain on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss

(9,447
)





Share of income from dual fuel tanker joint venture

(1,051
)


(1,519
)

Dividend from financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss

(1,906
)







109,599



262,183

Changes in assets and liabilities:



Increase in inventories

(2,852
)


(370
)

Increase in accounts receivable

(18,479
)


(30,644
)

(Increase) / decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets

(413
)


84

Decrease in other assets






1,250

Increase in accounts payable

3,531



3,663

Decrease in accrued expenses

(27,480
)


(14,036
)



(45,693
)


(40,053
)


Net cash inflow from operating activities

63,906



222,130


Investing activities



Net proceeds from sales of vessels






38,561

Distributions from dual fuel tanker joint venture

1,225



495

Investment in dual fuel tanker joint venture






(361
)

Purchases of financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss

(42,402
)





Proceeds from sale of financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss

8,293






Dividend from financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss

1,906






Drydock, ballast water treatment system and other vessel related payments

(24,663
)


(10,560
)


Net cash (outflow) / inflow from investing activities

(55,641
)


28,135


Financing activities



Debt repayments

(89,057
)


(313,867
)

Issuance of debt

200,000



99,000

Debt issuance costs

(11,581
)


(202
)

Dividends paid

(19,967
)


(21,243
)

Repurchase of common stock

(309
)






Net cash inflow / (outflow) from financing activities

79,086



(236,312
)


Increase in cash and cash equivalents

87,351



13,953

Cash and cash equivalents at January 1,

332,580



355,551


Cash and cash equivalents at March 31,
$
419,931


$
369,504


































































































































































































































Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries


Other operating data for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024


(unaudited)




For the three months ended March 31,




2025


2024


Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



(in thousands of U.S. dollars except Fleet Data)


$

123,702


$

292,785







Average Daily Results





Fleet




TCE per revenue day

(2)

$
23,971

$
39,660

Vessel operating costs per day

(3)

$
7,924

$
7,743

Average number of vessels


99.0


110.9







LR2




TCE per revenue day

(2)

$
30,392

$
50,663

Vessel operating costs per day

(3)

$
8,805

$
8,552

Average number of vessels


38.0


39.0







MR




TCE per revenue day

(2)

$
20,847

$
33,934

Vessel operating costs per day

(3)

$
7,383

$
7,369

Average number of vessels


47.0


57.9







Handymax




TCE per revenue day

(2)

$
18,240

$
32,427

Vessel operating costs per day

(3)

$
7,346

$
7,027

Average number of vessels


14.0


14.0







Capital Expenditures




Drydock, scrubber, ballast water treatment system and other vessel related payments (in thousands of U.S. dollars)

$
24,663

$
10,560




















(1)
See Non-IFRS Measures section below.


(2)
Freight rates are commonly measured in the shipping industry in terms of time charter equivalent per day (or TCE per day), which is calculated by subtracting voyage expenses, including bunkers and port charges, from vessel revenue and dividing the net amount (time charter equivalent revenues) by the number of revenue days in the period. Revenue days are the number of days vessels are part of the fleet less the number of days vessels are off-hire for drydock and repairs.


(3)
Vessel operating costs per day represent vessel operating costs divided by the number of operating days during the period. Operating days are the total number of available days in a period with respect to vessels that are owned, operating under a lease financing arrangement, or bareboat chartered-in, before deducting available days due to off-hire days and days in drydock. Operating days is a measurement that is only applicable to vessels that are owned, operating under a lease financing arrangement, or bareboat chartered-in, not time chartered-in vessels.










































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Fleet list as of May 1, 2025



Vessel Name

Year Built

DWT

Ice class

Employment

Vessel type

Scrubber



Owned and sale leaseback vessels








1
STI Brixton

2014

38,734

1A

SHTP (1)

Handymax

N/A

2
STI Comandante

2014

38,734

1A

SHTP (1)

Handymax

N/A

3
STI Pimlico

2014

38,734

1A

SHTP (1)

Handymax

N/A

4
STI Hackney

2014

38,734

1A

SHTP (1)

Handymax

N/A

5
STI Acton

2014

38,734

1A

SHTP (1)

Handymax

N/A

6
STI Fulham

2014

38,734

1A

SHTP (1)

Handymax

N/A

7
STI Camden

2014

38,734

1A

SHTP (1)

Handymax

N/A

8
STI Battersea

2014

38,734

1A

Time Charter (5)

Handymax

N/A

9
STI Wembley

2014

38,734

1A

SHTP (1)

Handymax

N/A

10
STI Finchley

2014

38,734

1A

SHTP (1)

Handymax

N/A

11
STI Clapham

2014

38,734

1A

SHTP (1)

Handymax

N/A

12
STI Poplar

2014

38,734

1A

SHTP (1)

Handymax

N/A

13
STI Hammersmith

2015

38,734

1A

SHTP (1)

Handymax

N/A

14
STI Rotherhithe

2015

38,734

1A

SHTP (1)

Handymax

N/A

15
STI Duchessa

2014

49,990




Time Charter (6)

MR

No

16
STI Opera

2014

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

No

17
STI Meraux

2014

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

18
STI Venere

2014

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

19
STI Virtus

2014

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

20
STI Aqua

2014

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

21
STI Dama

2014

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

22
STI Regina

2014

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

23
STI St. Charles

2014

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

24
STI Mayfair

2014

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

25
STI Yorkville

2014

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

26
STI Milwaukee

2014

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

27
STI Battery

2014

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

28
STI Soho

2014

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

29
STI Memphis

2014

49,990




Time Charter (7)

MR

Yes

30
STI Gramercy

2015

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

31
STI Bronx

2015

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

32
STI Pontiac

2015

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

33
STI Queens

2015

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

34
STI Osceola

2015

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

35
STI Notting Hill

2015

49,687

1B

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

36
STI Seneca

2015

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

37
STI Westminster

2015

49,687

1B

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

38
STI Brooklyn

2015

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

39
STI Black Hawk

2015

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

40
STI Galata

2017

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

41
STI Bosphorus

2017

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

No

42
STI Leblon

2017

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

43
STI La Boca

2017

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

44
STI San Telmo

2017

49,990

1B

SMRP (2)

MR

No

45
STI Donald C Trauscht

2017

49,990

1B

SMRP (2)

MR

No

46
STI Esles II

2018

49,990

1B

SMRP (2)

MR

No

47
STI Jardins

2018

49,990

1B

Time Charter (8)

MR

No

48
STI Magic

2019

50,000




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

49
STI Mystery

2019

50,000




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

50
STI Marvel

2019

50,000




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

51
STI Magnetic

2019

50,000




Time Charter (9)

MR

Yes

52
STI Millennia

2019

50,000




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

53
STI Magister

2019

50,000




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

54
STI Mythic

2019

50,000




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

55
STI Marshall

2019

50,000




Time Charter (10)

MR

Yes

56
STI Modest

2019

50,000




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

57
STI Maverick

2019

50,000




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

58
STI Miracle

2020

50,000




Time Charter (11)

MR

Yes

59
STI Maestro

2020

50,000




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

60
STI Mighty

2020

50,000




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

61
STI Maximus

2020

50,000




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

62
STI Elysees

2014

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

63
STI Madison

2014

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

64
STI Park

2014

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

65
STI Orchard

2014

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

66
STI Sloane

2014

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

67
STI Broadway

2014

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

68
STI Condotti

2014

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

69
STI Rose

2015

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

70
STI Veneto

2015

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

71
STI Alexis

2015

109,999




MPL (4)

LR2

Yes

72
STI Winnie

2015

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

73
STI Oxford

2015

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

74
STI Lauren

2015

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

75
STI Connaught

2015

109,999




Time Charter (12)

LR2

Yes

76
STI Spiga

2015

109,999




MPL (4)

LR2

Yes

77
STI Kingsway

2015

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

78
STI Solidarity

2015

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

79
STI Lombard

2015

109,999




Time Charter (13)

LR2

Yes

80
STI Grace

2016

109,999




Time Charter (14)

LR2

Yes

81
STI Jermyn

2016

109,999




Time Charter (15)

LR2

Yes

82
STI Sanctity

2016

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

83
STI Solace

2016

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

84
STI Stability

2016

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

85
STI Steadfast

2016

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

86
STI Supreme

2016

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

87
STI Symphony

2016

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

88
STI Gallantry

2016

113,000




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

89
STI Goal

2016

113,000




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

90
STI Guard

2016

113,000




Time Charter (16)

LR2

Yes

91
STI Guide

2016

113,000




Time Charter (17)

LR2

Yes

92
STI Selatar

2017

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

93
STI Rambla

2017

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

94
STI Gauntlet

2017

113,000




Time Charter (18)

LR2

Yes

95
STI Gladiator

2017

113,000




Time Charter (17)

LR2

Yes

96
STI Gratitude

2017

113,000




Time Charter (19)

LR2

Yes

97
STI Lobelia

2019

110,000




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

98
STI Lotus

2019

110,000




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

99
STI Lavender

2019

110,000




Time Charter (20)

LR2

Yes
















Total Fleet DWT



7,092,312
































































































































(1)

This vessel operates in the Scorpio Handymax Tanker Pool, or SHTP. SHTP is operated by Scorpio Commercial Management S.A.M. (SCM). SHTP and SCM are related parties to the Company.

(2)

This vessel operates in the Scorpio MR Pool, or SMRP. SMRP is operated by SCM. SMRP and SCM are related parties to the Company.

(3)

This vessel operates in the Scorpio LR2 Pool, or SLR2P. SLR2P is operated by SCM. SLR2P and SCM are related parties to the Company.

(4)

This vessel operates in the Mercury Pool Limited, or MPL. MPL is operated by SCM. MPL and SCM are related parties to the Company.

(5)

This vessel commenced a time charter in April 2025 for two years at a rate of $24,000 per day.

(6)

This vessel commenced a time charter in October 2022 for three years at an average rate of $25,000 per day.

(7)

This vessel commenced a time charter in June 2022 for three years at an average rate of $21,000 per day. The daily rate is the average rate over the three-year period, which is payable during the first six months at $30,000 per day, the next six months are payable at $20,000 per day, and years two and three are payable at $19,000 per day. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $22,500 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $24,000 per day.

(8)

This vessel commenced a time charter in October 2024 for three years at a rate of $29,550 per day.

(9)

This vessel commenced a time charter in July 2022 for three years at an average rate of $23,000 per day. The daily rate is the average rate over the three-year period, which is payable in years one, two, and three at $30,000 per day, $20,000 per day, and $19,000 per day, respectively. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $24,500 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $26,000 per day.

(10)

This vessel commenced a time charter in July 2022 for three years at a rate of $23,000 per day. The charterers declined the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $24,000 per day and the vessel is expected to be redelivered between May 2025 and August 2025.

(11)

This vessel commenced a time charter in August 2022 for three years at a rate of $21,000 per day. The daily rate is the average rate over the three-year period, which is payable during the first six months at $30,000 per day, the next six months are payable at $20,000 per day, and years two and three are payable at $19,000 per day. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $22,500 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $24,000 per day.

(12)

In April 2023, STI Connaught replaced STI Goal on a time charter which initially commenced in August 2022 for three years at a rate of $30,000 per day. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $32,000 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $34,000 per day.

(13)

This vessel commenced a time charter in September 2022 for three years at an average rate of $32,750 per day. The charterer has the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $34,750 per day. If this option is declared, the charterer has the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $36,750 per day.

(14)

This vessel commenced a time charter in December 2022 for three years at an average rate of $37,500 per day. The daily rate is the average rate over the three-year period, which is payable during the first six months at $47,000 per day, the next 6 months are payable at $28,000 per day, and years two and three are payable at $37,500 per day.

(15)

This vessel commenced a time charter in April 2023 for three years at a rate of $40,000 per day. The charterer has the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $42,500 per day.

(16)

This vessel commenced a time charter in July 2022 for five years at a rate of $28,000 per day.

(17)

This vessel commenced a time charter in July 2022 for three years at an average rate of $28,000 per day. In April 2025, the charterers exercised their option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $31,000 per day commencing in July 2025. The charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $33,000 per day.

(18)

This vessel commenced a time charter in November 2022 for three years at an average rate of $32,750 per day.

(19)

This vessel commenced a time charter in May 2022 for three years at an average rate of $28,000 per day. In February 2025, the charterers exercised their option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $31,000 per day commencing in May 2025. The charterers have an additional option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $33,000 per day.

(20)

This vessel commenced a time charter in December 2022 for three years at an average rate of $35,000 per day.





Dividend Policy



The declaration and payment of dividends is subject at all times to the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors. The timing and the amount of dividends, if any, depends on the Company's earnings, financial condition, cash requirements and availability, fleet renewal and expansion, restrictions in loan agreements, the provisions of Marshall Islands law affecting the payment of dividends and other factors.



The Company's dividends paid during 2024 and 2025 were as follows:





























Date paid

Dividend per common




share

March 2024
$0.40

June 2024
$0.40

September 2024
$0.40

December 2024
$0.40

March 2025
$0.40




On April 30, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share, with a payment date of June 16, 2025 to all shareholders of record as of May 30, 2025 (the record date). As of April 30, 2025, there were 51,016,290 common shares of the Company outstanding.




About Scorpio Tankers Inc.



Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. Scorpio Tankers Inc. currently owns or lease finances 99 product tankers (38 LR2 tankers, 47 MR tankers and 14 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 9.1 years. Additional information about the Company is available at the Company's website

www.scorpiotankers.com

. Information on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.




Non-IFRS Measures




Reconciliation of IFRS Financial Information to Non-IFRS Financial Information



This press release describes time charter equivalent revenue, or TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss, and adjusted EBITDA, which are not measures prepared in accordance with IFRS ("Non-IFRS" measures). The Non-IFRS measures are presented in this press release as we believe that they provide investors and other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company's management evaluates the Company's operating performance. These Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.



The Company believes that the presentation of TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors or other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, because they facilitate the comparability and the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. In addition, the Company believes that TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful in evaluating its operating performance compared to that of other companies in the Company’s industry. The Company’s definitions of TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as reported by other companies in the shipping industry or other industries.



TCE revenue, on a historical basis, is reconciled above in the section entitled "Explanation of Variances on the First Quarter of 2025 Financial Results Compared to the First Quarter of 2024". The Company has not provided a reconciliation of forward-looking TCE revenue because the most directly comparable IFRS measure on a forward-looking basis is not available to the Company without unreasonable effort.




Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income



For the three months ended March 31, 2025











Per share


Per share


In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data


Amount


basic


diluted


Net income

$
58,213


$
1.26


$
1.22




Adjustments:








Loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of deferred financing fees


264



0.01



0.01



Fair value gain on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss


(9,447
)


(0.20
)


(0.20
)


Adjusted net income

$
49,030


$
1.06


(1)
$
1.03




(1)

Summation difference due to rounding



For the three months ended March 31, 2024







Per share


Per share


In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data


Amount


basic


diluted


Net income

$
214,191


$
4.29


$
4.11




Adjustments:








Loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of deferred financing fees


3,692


$
0.07


$
0.07



Gain on sales of vessels


(11,330
)


(0.23
)


(0.22
)


Adjusted net income

$
206,553


$
4.14


(1)
$
3.97


(1)



(1)

Summation difference due to rounding




Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA



For the three months ended March 31,


In thousands of U.S. dollars



2025




2024


Net Income

$
58,213


$
214,191


Financial expenses


19,619



36,994


Financial income


(4,523
)


(4,590
)


Depreciation


44,671



47,910


Equity settled share based compensation expense


17,075



9,610


Gain on sales of vessels







(11,330
)


Dividend income and fair value gain on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss, net


(11,353
)






Adjusted EBITDA

$
123,702


$
292,785





Forward-Looking Statements



Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward‐looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward‐looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward‐looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "target," "project," "likely," "may," "will," "would," "could" and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements.



The forward‐looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although management believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, except as required by law, to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward‐looking statements include unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business and management strategies in response to epidemics and other public health concerns including any effect on demand for petroleum products and the transportation thereof, expansion and growth of the Company’s operations, risks relating to the integration of assets or operations of entities that it has or may in the future acquire and the possibility that the anticipated synergies and other benefits of such acquisitions may not be realized within expected timeframes or at all, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with the Company, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including the impact of the conflict in Ukraine and the developments in the Middle East, including the armed conflict between Israel and Hamas, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off‐hires, and other factors. Please see the Company's filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of certain of these and other risks and uncertainties.




Contact Information



Scorpio Tankers Inc.


James Doyle - Head of Corporate Development & Investor Relations


Tel: +1 203-900-0559


Email: investor.relations@scorpiotankers.com







This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

STNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.