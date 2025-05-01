Scorpio Tankers Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results and Declares $0.40 Dividend

Scorpio Tankers reported Q1 2025 net income of $58.2 million, declaring a $0.40 quarterly dividend.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, revealing a net income of $58.2 million, or $1.26 per share, a significant decrease from $214.2 million, or $4.29 per share, in the same period in 2024. The company's adjusted net income for this quarter, excluding certain non-recurring items, was $49.0 million. The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, to be paid on June 16, 2025. Average daily Time Charter Equivalent revenue decreased to $23,971 per vessel compared to $39,660 in the previous year, reflecting changes in market conditions and a decreased fleet size. Despite a challenging market environment marked by fluctuating demand for refined petroleum products, Scorpio Tankers remains focused on strategic debt reductions and liquidity management, currently holding $397 million in cash and $838 million in undrawn revolver capacity.

Potential Positives

Scorpio Tankers declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share, demonstrating its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The company reported a net income of $58.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, indicating positive financial performance.

The company successfully entered a two-year time charter-out agreement on a Handymax product tanker for $24,000 per day, showcasing new revenue opportunities.

Scorpio Tankers has significant liquidity, with $397.0 million in unrestricted cash and $838.2 million of undrawn revolver capacity, enhancing its financial stability.

Potential Negatives

Net income for Q1 2025 decreased significantly to $58.2 million from $214.2 million in Q1 2024, indicating a sharp decline in profitability.

Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) revenue fell by $185.6 million compared to the same period last year, reflecting adverse market conditions and reduced shipping demand.

The average daily TCE revenue for the Company's vessels dropped to $23,971 per vessel in Q1 2025 from $39,660 in Q1 2024, indicating a significant decrease in revenue-generating capacity.

FAQ

What were Scorpio Tankers' financial results for Q1 2025?

Scorpio Tankers reported a net income of $58.2 million for Q1 2025, with diluted earnings per share of $1.22.

When is the dividend payment date for Scorpio Tankers?

The quarterly cash dividend payment date is set for June 16, 2025, for shareholders recorded by May 30, 2025.

How did TCE revenue change from Q1 2024 to Q1 2025?

TCE revenue decreased from $389.8 million in Q1 2024 to $204.2 million in Q1 2025.

What is the average daily TCE revenue in Q1 2025?

The average daily TCE revenue was $23,971 per vessel in Q1 2025.

What is Scorpio Tankers’ current liquidity position?

As of April 30, 2025, Scorpio Tankers had $397 million in cash and $838.2 million of undrawn revolver capacity.

MONACO, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) ("Scorpio Tankers" or the "Company") today reported its results for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The Company also announced that its board of directors (the "Board of Directors") has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of $0.40 per share.







Results for the





three months ended March 31, 2025





and





2024







For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company had net income of $58.2 million, or $1.26 basic and $1.22 diluted earnings per share.





For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company had adjusted net income (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) of $49.0 million, or $1.06 basic and $1.03 diluted earnings per share, which excludes from net income (i) a $9.4 million, or $0.20 per basic and per diluted share, fair value gain on financial assets measured at fair value, and (ii) a $0.3 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, loss on the extinguishment of debt and write-offs of deferred financing fees.





For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company had net income of $214.2 million, or $4.29 basic and $4.11 diluted earnings per share.





For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company had adjusted net income (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) of $206.6 million, or $4.14 basic and $3.97 diluted earnings per share, which excludes from net income (i) a $3.7 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, loss on the extinguishment of debt and write-offs of deferred financing fees, and (ii) an $11.3 million, or $0.23 per basic and $0.22 per diluted share, gain on the sale of a vessel.







Declaration of Dividend







On April 30, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share, with a payment date of June 16, 2025 to all shareholders of record as of May 30, 2025 (the record date). As of April 30, 2025, there were 51,016,290 common shares of the Company outstanding.







Summary of First Quarter 2025 and Other Recent Significant Events









Below is a summary of the average daily Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") revenue (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) and duration of contracted voyages and time charters for the Company's vessels (both in the pools and outside of the pools) thus far in the second quarter of 2025 as of the date hereof (See footnotes to "Other operating data" table below for the definition of daily TCE revenue):

















Pool and Spot Market













Time Charters Out of the Pool

















Average Daily TCE Revenue









Expected Revenue Days







(1)











% of Days













Average Daily TCE Revenue









Expected Revenue Days







(1)











% of Days











LR2





$





34,000





2,480





49





%









$





31,500





880





100





%









MR





$





21,000





3,570





41





%









$





22,500





540





100





%









Handymax





$





23,000





1,179





33





%









$





23,500





77





100





%















(1)



Expected Revenue Days are the total number of calendar days in the quarter for each vessel, less the total number of estimated off-hire days during the period associated with repairs or drydockings. Consequently, Expected Revenue Days represent the total number of days the vessel is expected to be available to earn revenue. Idle days, which are days when a vessel is available to earn revenue, yet is not employed, are included in revenue days. The Company uses revenue days to show changes in net vessel revenues between periods.







Below is a summary of the average daily TCE revenue earned by the Company's vessels during the first quarter of 2025:

















Average Daily TCE Revenue













Vessel class









Pool / Spot









Time Charters











LR2





$





30,137









$





31,059









MR





$





20,529









$





23,011









Handymax





$





18,240









N/A











In April 2025, the Company entered into a time charter-out agreement on a Handymax product tanker (



STI Battersea)



for a term of two years at an average rate of $24,000 per day.



In April 2025, the Company entered into a time charter-out agreement on a Handymax product tanker ( STI Battersea) for a term of two years at an average rate of $24,000 per day.



Since January 1, 2025, the charterers of three LR2s currently on long-term time charter-out agreements (



STI Gratitude



,



STI Gladiator



, and



STI Guide



) exercised the options to extend the terms of their charters, each for an additional year at $31,000 per day, commencing in May, July, and July 2025, respectively.



Since January 1, 2025, the charterers of three LR2s currently on long-term time charter-out agreements ( STI Gratitude , STI Gladiator , and STI Guide ) exercised the options to extend the terms of their charters, each for an additional year at $31,000 per day, commencing in May, July, and July 2025, respectively.



In April 2025, the Company made a prepayment of $50.0 million under its 2023 $225.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility (formerly, the "2023 $225.0 Million Credit Facility"), which had been amended to become a revolving credit facility during 2024. This payment represents the 11 remaining quarterly installment payments due under this facility, with the exception of the balloon payment due at maturity. Under the amended terms, the Company has the ability to re-borrow the prepayment at amounts reducing by $4.5 million per quarter starting July 2025. After this repayment, there is $102.6 million outstanding and $50.0 million available to draw on this facility.



In April 2025, the Company made a prepayment of $50.0 million under its 2023 $225.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility (formerly, the "2023 $225.0 Million Credit Facility"), which had been amended to become a revolving credit facility during 2024. This payment represents the 11 remaining quarterly installment payments due under this facility, with the exception of the balloon payment due at maturity. Under the amended terms, the Company has the ability to re-borrow the prepayment at amounts reducing by $4.5 million per quarter starting July 2025. After this repayment, there is $102.6 million outstanding and $50.0 million available to draw on this facility.



In March 2025, the Company redeemed the outstanding balance of $70.6 million of its Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2025



,



which were scheduled to mature on June 30, 2025



.





In March 2025, the Company redeemed the outstanding balance of $70.6 million of its Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2025 , which were scheduled to mature on June 30, 2025 .



In February 2025, the Company executed a revolving credit facility of up to $500.0 million with a group of financial institutions (the "2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility"). The 2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility is a 100% revolving loan, which has a final maturity of seven years from the signing date and gives the Company the flexibility to draw down or repay the loan during the loan tenor. The 2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility bears interest at SOFR plus a margin of 1.85% per annum for any drawn amounts and a commitment fee of 0.74% per annum applies for any undrawn amounts. The 2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility is collateralized by 26 product tankers and will amortize/reduce in quarterly installments (starting after the second anniversary of the signing date), with a balloon payment due at maturity.



In February 2025, the Company executed a revolving credit facility of up to $500.0 million with a group of financial institutions (the "2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility"). The 2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility is a 100% revolving loan, which has a final maturity of seven years from the signing date and gives the Company the flexibility to draw down or repay the loan during the loan tenor. The 2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility bears interest at SOFR plus a margin of 1.85% per annum for any drawn amounts and a commitment fee of 0.74% per annum applies for any undrawn amounts. The 2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility is collateralized by 26 product tankers and will amortize/reduce in quarterly installments (starting after the second anniversary of the signing date), with a balloon payment due at maturity.



In January 2025, the Company successfully placed $200.0 million of new senior unsecured bonds in the Nordic bond market (the “Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2030”). The Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2030 are due to mature in January 2030 and bear interest at a fixed coupon rate of 7.50% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears.



In January 2025, the Company successfully placed $200.0 million of new senior unsecured bonds in the Nordic bond market (the “Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2030”). The Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2030 are due to mature in January 2030 and bear interest at a fixed coupon rate of 7.50% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears.



Since January 1, 2025, the Company purchased an additional 4,295,218 common shares in DHT Holdings Inc. (“DHT”) at an average price of $10.67 per share. The Company also sold 700,000 common shares of DHT at an average price of $11.85 per share. The Company owns approximately 7.2% of the outstanding common shares of DHT as of the date of this press release.









Securities Repurchase Program







As of April 30, 2025, there is $173.4 million available under the Company's 2023 Securities Repurchase Program.







Diluted Weighted Number of Shares







The computation of earnings per share is determined by taking into consideration the potentially dilutive shares arising from the Company’s equity incentive plan. These potentially dilutive shares are excluded from the computation of earnings per share to the extent they are anti-dilutive.





For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company’s basic weighted average number of shares outstanding was 46,172,628. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company’s diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding was 47,729,905, which included the potentially dilutive impact of restricted shares issued under the Company’s equity incentive plan.









Conference Call









Title: Scorpio Tankers Inc. First Quarter 2025 Conference Call





Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025





Time: 9:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time and 3:00 PM Central European Summer Time





The conference call will be available over the internet, through the Scorpio Tankers Inc. website www.scorpiotankers.com and the webcast link:





https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w9j5qh65





Participants for the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.





The conference will also be available telephonically:





US/CANADA Dial-In Number: 1-888-596-4144





International Dial-In Number: +1-646-968-2525





Please ask to join the Scorpio Tankers Inc. call.





Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time.







Current Liquidity







As of April 30, 2025, the Company had $397.0 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $838.2 million of undrawn revolver capacity, which includes $288.2 million of availability under the revolving portion of the 2023 $1.0 Billion Credit Facility, $50.0 million of availability under the 2023 $225.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility and $500.0 million of availability under the 2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility. Within the next two weeks, the Company is expected to receive approximately $49 million from the Scorpio pools with respect to the monthly cash distribution for April 2025.







Debt







Set forth below is a summary of the principal balances of the Company’s outstanding indebtedness as of the dates presented:















In thousands of U.S. Dollars









Outstanding Principal as of December 31, 2024









Outstanding Principal as of March 31, 2025









Outstanding Principal as of April 30, 2025











1





2023 $225.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility



(1)











165,675









157,200





102,610









2





2023 $49.1 Million Credit Facility









41,010









39,856





39,856









3





2023 $117.4 Million Credit Facility









91,883









87,631





87,631









4





2023 $1.0 Billion Credit Facility









351,213









351,213





351,213









5





2023 $94.0 Million Credit Facility









83,242









80,825





79,501









6





Ocean Yield Lease Financing









22,309









21,547





21,294









7





2021 Ocean Yield Lease Financing









52,216









50,774





50,293









8





Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2025



(2)











70,571









—





—









9





Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2030



(3)











—









200,000





200,000









10





2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility



(4)











—









—





—















Gross debt outstanding













878,119













989,046









932,398

















Cash and cash equivalents











332,580









419,931





396,954















Net debt









$









545,539









$









569,115









535,444





















(1)



In July 2024, the Company amended this facility, converting it from a term loan to a revolving credit facility. The amendment gives the Company the flexibility to make unscheduled repayments that can be re-drawn in the future. The outstanding amount and/or availability of the revolving credit facility continues to amortize quarterly under the same schedule as the original term loan. In April 2025, in addition to the scheduled repayment, the Company made a prepayment of $50.0 million, which remains available to be drawn as of the date of this press release.







(





2





)



In March 2025, the Company redeemed the outstanding balance of $70.6 million of its Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2025



,



which were scheduled to mature on June 30, 2025



.









(





3





)



In January 2025, the Company successfully placed $200.0 million of new senior unsecured bonds in the Nordic bond market (the “Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2030”). The Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2030 are due to mature in January 2030 and bear interest at a fixed coupon rate of 7.50% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears. The net proceeds from the bond issue are expected to be used for general corporate purposes, with a portion used to redeem the Company’s existing Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2025.





The Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2030 contain certain financial covenants, including (i) a minimum consolidated tangible net worth of not less than $1.0 billion, (ii) minimum liquidity of no less than the greater of (a) $25.0 million and (b) $500,000 per each owned vessel and $250,000 per each time chartered-in vessel, and (iii) the ratio of net debt to total capitalization of no greater than 0.70 to 1.00. Additionally, the Company must maintain minimum liquidity (which includes undrawn amounts under revolving credit facilities with a remaining maturity date in excess of 12 months) of $100.0 million after making any distributions in the form of dividends or stock repurchases.







(





4





)



In February 2025, the Company executed the 2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility. There is $500.0 million available to be drawn on this facility as of the date of this press release. The 2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility is a 100% revolving loan, which has a final maturity of seven years from the signing date and gives the Company the flexibility to draw down or repay the loan during the loan tenor. The 2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility bears interest at SOFR plus a margin of 1.85% per annum for any drawn amounts and a commitment fee of 0.74% per annum applies for any undrawn amounts. The 2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility is collateralized by 26 product tankers and will amortize/reduce in quarterly installments (starting after the second anniversary of the signing date) with a balloon payment due at maturity. The remaining terms and conditions, including financial covenants, are similar to those set forth in the Company’s existing credit facilities.





Set forth below are the estimated expected future principal repayments on the Company's outstanding indebtedness, which includes principal amounts due under the Company's secured credit facilities, lease financing arrangements and Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2030 (which also include actual scheduled payments made from April 1, 2025 through April 30, 2025):



















Outstanding Debt at March 31, 2025













In millions of U.S. dollars













Repayments/maturities of unsecured debt









Unscheduled Prepayments









Vessel financings - scheduled repayments, in addition to maturities in 2027 and thereafter









Total







(1)













April 1, 2025 to April 30, 2025



(2)











$





—





$





50.0





$





6.6







$









56.6











Remaining Q2 2025













—









—









8.0











8.0











Q3 2025













—









—









10.1











10.1











Q4 2025













—









—









10.1











10.1











Q1 2026













—









—









10.1











10.1











Q2 2026













—









—









10.1











10.1











Q3 2026













—









—









29.4











29.4











Q4 2026













—









—









29.4











29.4











2027 and thereafter













200.0









—









625.2











825.2





















$









200.0









$









50.0









$









739.0









$









989.0

















(1)



Amounts represent the principal payments due on the Company’s outstanding indebtedness as of March 31, 2025.







(2)



In April 2025, the Company prepaid $50.0 million, in addition the scheduled April 2025 repayment of $4.5 million, under the 2023 $225.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility.







Drydock and Off-Hire Update







Set forth below is a table summarizing the drydock activity that occurred during the first quarter of 2025 and the estimated expected payments to be made for the Company's drydocks through 2025 and 2026. This table also includes an estimate of off-hire days for these periods which includes (i) estimated off-hire days for drydocks, and (ii) estimated off-hire time for general repairs.





















Number of



(3)















Aggregate costs in millions of USD



(1)







Aggregate off-hire days



(2)







LR2s





MRs





Handymax









Q1 2025 - actual





$





24.7





388





6





3





1









Q2 2025 - estimated









30.6





283





3





4





0









Q3 2025 - estimated









6.7





184





1





3





0









Q4 2025 - estimated









2.3





119





1





0





0









FY 2026 - estimated









27.8





339





12





0





0















(1)



These costs include estimated cash payments for drydocks. These amounts may include costs incurred for previous projects for which payments may not be due until subsequent quarters, or payments that are due in advance of the scheduled service and may be scheduled to occur in quarters prior to the actual drydocks. The timing of the payments set forth are estimates only and may vary as the timing of the related drydocks finalize.







(2)



Represents the total estimated off-hire days during the period for both drydockings or general repairs, including vessels that commenced work in a previous period. The number of off-hire days set forth in this table are estimates only and actual off-hire days may vary.







(3)



Represents the number of vessels scheduled to commence drydock. It does not include vessels that commenced work in prior periods but will be completed in the subsequent period. Additionally, the timing set forth in these tables may vary as drydock times are finalized.







Explanation of Variances on the First Quarter of 2025 Financial Results Compared to the First Quarter of 2024







For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded net income of $58.2 million compared to net income of $214.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The following were the significant changes between the two periods:









TCE revenue



, a Non-IFRS measure, is vessel revenues less voyage expenses (including bunkers and port charges). TCE revenue is included herein because it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company's performance irrespective of changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot voyages, time charters, and pool charters), and it provides useful information to investors and management. The following table sets forth TCE revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and 2024:

























For the three months ended March 31,













In thousands of U.S. dollars

















2025





















2024



















Vessel revenue









$





213,984













$





391,336

















Voyage expenses













(9,784





)













(1,575





)

















TCE revenue















$









204,200

















$









389,761































































TCE revenue



for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased by $185.6 million to $204.2 million, from $389.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Overall, the average daily TCE revenue decreased to $23,971 per vessel during the three months ended March 31, 2025, from $39,660 per vessel during the three months ended March 31, 2024. The average number of vessels was 99.0 during the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to 110.9 during the three months ended March 31, 2024.









TCE revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2025 declined as compared to the same period in the previous year. During the first quarter of 2024, market conditions were favorable as underlying consumption was growing and export volumes were robust. This market environment was exacerbated by the conditions in the Southern Red Sea, whereby drone and missile attacks on commercial vessels in that region by groups believed to be affiliated with the Yemen-based Houthi rebel group forced the re-routing of much of the global shipping fleet around the Cape of Good Hope. These extraordinary conditions increased ton-mile demand and resulted in record high average daily spot TCE rates on the Company’s LR2 vessels (which are the primary vessel class making these longer-haul voyages) during the first quarter of 2024, with the remainder of the Company’s fleet benefiting from a spill-over effect.









Though Red Sea transits remained muted over the course of 2024, supply chains for refined petroleum products recalibrated, and the ton-mile expansion caused by these conditions contracted to normalized levels during the second half of 2024 and into the first quarter of 2025. Additionally, refinery maintenance occurred earlier than in previous years, peaking in February and March 2025, leading to lower refined petroleum product exports. Nevertheless, while daily spot TCE rates were not at the extraordinary levels seen at this time last year, they were sustained at cyclically strong levels throughout the quarter, supported by robust and growing underlying demand for refined petroleum products.











Vessel operating costs



for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased by $7.5 million to $70.6 million, from $78.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The decrease in vessel operating costs was primarily driven by a decrease in the average number of vessels due to the sales of 11 MRs and one LR2 product tanker throughout 2024. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in average daily vessel operating costs to $7,924 per vessel for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $7,743 per vessel for the three months ended March 31, 2024. This increase was primarily due to higher costs for repairs and maintenance and spare parts, particularly for LR2s.



Vessel operating costs for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased by $7.5 million to $70.6 million, from $78.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The decrease in vessel operating costs was primarily driven by a decrease in the average number of vessels due to the sales of 11 MRs and one LR2 product tanker throughout 2024. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in average daily vessel operating costs to $7,924 per vessel for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $7,743 per vessel for the three months ended March 31, 2024. This increase was primarily due to higher costs for repairs and maintenance and spare parts, particularly for LR2s.





Voyage expenses



increased by $8.2 million, from $1.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 to $9.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 due to (i) an increased number of vessels temporarily trading in the spot market as these vessels were repositioned due to drydocks and (ii) an increase of $4.5 million related to the acquisition of EU allowances ("EUAs") to meet European Emissions Trading System ("EU ETS") requirements, for which the cost was passed along to customers in full and recognized as part of revenue.



Voyage expenses increased by $8.2 million, from $1.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 to $9.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 due to (i) an increased number of vessels temporarily trading in the spot market as these vessels were repositioned due to drydocks and (ii) an increase of $4.5 million related to the acquisition of EU allowances ("EUAs") to meet European Emissions Trading System ("EU ETS") requirements, for which the cost was passed along to customers in full and recognized as part of revenue.





Depreciation expense



for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased by $3.2 million to $44.7 million, from $47.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. This decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in the average number of owned vessels to 99.0 during the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 110.9 during the three months ended March 31, 2024, resulting from the sales of 11 MRs and one LR2 product tanker throughout 2024 offset in part by depreciation resulting from the 48 completed drydocks during 2024.



Depreciation expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased by $3.2 million to $44.7 million, from $47.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. This decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in the average number of owned vessels to 99.0 during the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 110.9 during the three months ended March 31, 2024, resulting from the sales of 11 MRs and one LR2 product tanker throughout 2024 offset in part by depreciation resulting from the 48 completed drydocks during 2024.





General and administrative expenses



for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased by $1.6 million to $28.5 million, from $30.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 primarily due to a decrease in cash compensation costs. Non-cash restricted stock amortization increased during the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in the prior year resulting primarily from grants made in the second quarter of 2024.



General and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased by $1.6 million to $28.5 million, from $30.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 primarily due to a decrease in cash compensation costs. Non-cash restricted stock amortization increased during the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in the prior year resulting primarily from grants made in the second quarter of 2024.





Financial expenses



for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased by $17.4 million to $19.6 million, from $37.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. This decrease was primarily attributable to the overall reduction in interest expense on debt and sale leaseback arrangements due to the Company's deleveraging efforts. Average indebtedness was $1.0 billion during the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to $1.5 billion during the three months ended March 31, 2024. Additionally:





The Company recorded a $0.3 million loss on the extinguishment of debt and write-offs of deferred financing fees during the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $3.7 million during the three months ended March 31, 2024.





Amortization of deferred financing fees was $1.8 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $3.0 million during the three months ended March 31, 2024.







Financial expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased by $17.4 million to $19.6 million, from $37.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. This decrease was primarily attributable to the overall reduction in interest expense on debt and sale leaseback arrangements due to the Company's deleveraging efforts. Average indebtedness was $1.0 billion during the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to $1.5 billion during the three months ended March 31, 2024. Additionally:





Dividend income and fair value gain on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss, net



includes $1.9 million of dividends received from the Company's investment in DHT and a fair value gain of $9.4 million in the value of this investment as of March 31, 2025.













Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income





(unaudited)





















For the three months ended March 31,













In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share and share data













2025





















2024

















Revenue



























Vessel revenue





$





213,984













$





391,336







































Operating expenses



























Vessel operating costs









(70,604





)













(78,125





)













Voyage expenses









(9,784





)













(1,575





)













Depreciation









(44,671





)













(47,910





)













General and administrative expenses









(28,512





)













(30,089





)













Gain on sales of vessels









—

















11,330

















Total operating expenses









(153,571





)













(146,369





)











Operating income











60,413

















244,967















Other (expenses) and income, net



























Financial expenses









(19,619





)













(36,994





)













Financial income









4,523

















4,590

















Share of income from dual fuel tanker joint venture









1,051

















1,519

















Dividend income and fair value gain on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss, net









11,353

















—

















Other income and (expenses), net









492

















109

















Total other expense, net









(2,200





)













(30,776





)











Net income







$





58,213













$





214,191







































Earnings per share



















































Basic





$





1.26













$





4.29

















Diluted





$





1.22













$





4.11

















Basic weighted average shares outstanding









46,172,628

















49,905,272

















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



(1)











47,729,905

















52,069,380















(1)



The computation of diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, includes the effect of potentially dilutive unvested shares of restricted stock.











Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





(unaudited)

















As of













In thousands of U.S. dollars









March 31,





2025













December 31,





2024













Assets

























Current assets























Cash and cash equivalents





$





419,931













$





332,580













Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss









117,713

















74,157













Accounts receivable









168,662

















150,183













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









9,643

















9,230













Inventories









13,025

















10,173















Total current assets











728,974

















576,323















Non-current assets























Vessels and drydock









3,169,170

















3,190,820













Other assets









66,183

















58,312













Goodwill









8,197

















8,197















Total non-current assets











3,243,550

















3,257,329















Total assets







$





3,972,524













$





3,833,652















Current liabilities























Current portion of long-term debt





$





84,666













$





122,797













Lease liability - sale and leaseback vessels









8,634

















8,592













Accounts payable









33,193

















32,213













Accrued expenses and other liabilities









47,186

















73,591















Total current liabilities











173,679

















237,193















Non-current liabilities























Long-term debt









815,436

















665,887













Lease liability - sale and leaseback vessels









62,516

















64,691













Other long-term liabilities









—

















—















Total non-current liabilities











877,952

















730,578















Total liabilities











1,051,631

















967,771















Shareholders' equity























Issued, authorized and fully paid-in share capital:





















Share capital









760

















760













Additional paid-in capital









3,176,623

















3,159,548













Treasury shares









(1,467,127





)













(1,466,818





)









Retained earnings









1,210,637

















1,172,391















Total shareholders' equity











2,920,893

















2,865,881















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity







$





3,972,524













$





3,833,652



























Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





(unaudited)

















For the three months ended March 31,













In thousands of U.S. dollars













2025





















2024

















Operating activities























Net income





$





58,213













$





214,191













Depreciation









44,671

















47,910













Equity settled share based compensation expense









17,075

















9,610













Amortization of deferred financing fees









1,763

















2,978













Non-cash debt extinguishment costs









264

















322













Net gain on sales of vessels









—

















(11,330





)









Accretion of fair value measurement on debt assumed in business combinations









17

















21













Fair value gain on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss









(9,447





)













—













Share of income from dual fuel tanker joint venture









(1,051





)













(1,519





)









Dividend from financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss









(1,906





)













—





















109,599

















262,183













Changes in assets and liabilities:





















Increase in inventories









(2,852





)













(370





)









Increase in accounts receivable









(18,479





)













(30,644





)









(Increase) / decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets









(413





)













84













Decrease in other assets









—

















1,250













Increase in accounts payable









3,531

















3,663













Decrease in accrued expenses









(27,480





)













(14,036





)

















(45,693





)













(40,053





)











Net cash inflow from operating activities











63,906

















222,130















Investing activities























Net proceeds from sales of vessels









—

















38,561













Distributions from dual fuel tanker joint venture









1,225

















495













Investment in dual fuel tanker joint venture









—

















(361





)









Purchases of financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss









(42,402





)













—













Proceeds from sale of financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss









8,293

















—













Dividend from financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss









1,906

















—













Drydock, ballast water treatment system and other vessel related payments









(24,663





)













(10,560





)











Net cash (outflow) / inflow from investing activities











(55,641





)













28,135















Financing activities























Debt repayments









(89,057





)













(313,867





)









Issuance of debt









200,000

















99,000













Debt issuance costs









(11,581





)













(202





)









Dividends paid









(19,967





)













(21,243





)









Repurchase of common stock









(309





)













—















Net cash inflow / (outflow) from financing activities











79,086

















(236,312





)











Increase in cash and cash equivalents











87,351

















13,953













Cash and cash equivalents at January 1,









332,580

















355,551















Cash and cash equivalents at March 31,







$





419,931













$





369,504



























Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries





Other operating data for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024





(unaudited)





















For the three months ended March 31,





















2025













2024













Adjusted EBITDA







(1)







(in thousands of U.S. dollars except Fleet Data)













$









123,702













$









292,785





































Average Daily Results





























Fleet



























TCE per revenue day



(2)











$





23,971









$





39,660









Vessel operating costs per day



(3)











$





7,924









$





7,743









Average number of vessels













99.0













110.9



































LR2



























TCE per revenue day



(2)











$





30,392









$





50,663









Vessel operating costs per day



(3)











$





8,805









$





8,552









Average number of vessels













38.0













39.0



































MR



























TCE per revenue day



(2)











$





20,847









$





33,934









Vessel operating costs per day



(3)











$





7,383









$





7,369









Average number of vessels













47.0













57.9



































Handymax



























TCE per revenue day



(2)











$





18,240









$





32,427









Vessel operating costs per day



(3)











$





7,346









$





7,027









Average number of vessels













14.0













14.0



































Capital Expenditures



























Drydock, scrubber, ballast water treatment system and other vessel related payments (in thousands of U.S. dollars)









$





24,663









$





10,560























(1)







See Non-IFRS Measures section below.











(2)







Freight rates are commonly measured in the shipping industry in terms of time charter equivalent per day (or TCE per day), which is calculated by subtracting voyage expenses, including bunkers and port charges, from vessel revenue and dividing the net amount (time charter equivalent revenues) by the number of revenue days in the period. Revenue days are the number of days vessels are part of the fleet less the number of days vessels are off-hire for drydock and repairs.











(3)







Vessel operating costs per day represent vessel operating costs divided by the number of operating days during the period. Operating days are the total number of available days in a period with respect to vessels that are owned, operating under a lease financing arrangement, or bareboat chartered-in, before deducting available days due to off-hire days and days in drydock. Operating days is a measurement that is only applicable to vessels that are owned, operating under a lease financing arrangement, or bareboat chartered-in, not time chartered-in vessels.























Fleet list as of May 1, 2025























Vessel Name









Year Built









DWT









Ice class









Employment









Vessel type









Scrubber















Owned and sale leaseback vessels











































1





STI Brixton









2014









38,734









1A









SHTP (1)









Handymax









N/A









2





STI Comandante









2014









38,734









1A









SHTP (1)









Handymax









N/A









3





STI Pimlico









2014









38,734









1A









SHTP (1)









Handymax









N/A









4





STI Hackney









2014









38,734









1A









SHTP (1)









Handymax









N/A









5





STI Acton









2014









38,734









1A









SHTP (1)









Handymax









N/A









6





STI Fulham









2014









38,734









1A









SHTP (1)









Handymax









N/A









7





STI Camden









2014









38,734









1A









SHTP (1)









Handymax









N/A









8





STI Battersea









2014









38,734









1A









Time Charter (5)









Handymax









N/A









9





STI Wembley









2014









38,734









1A









SHTP (1)









Handymax









N/A









10





STI Finchley









2014









38,734









1A









SHTP (1)









Handymax









N/A









11





STI Clapham









2014









38,734









1A









SHTP (1)









Handymax









N/A









12





STI Poplar









2014









38,734









1A









SHTP (1)









Handymax









N/A









13





STI Hammersmith









2015









38,734









1A









SHTP (1)









Handymax









N/A









14





STI Rotherhithe









2015









38,734









1A









SHTP (1)









Handymax









N/A









15





STI Duchessa









2014









49,990









—









Time Charter (6)









MR









No









16





STI Opera









2014









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









No









17





STI Meraux









2014









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









18





STI Venere









2014









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









19





STI Virtus









2014









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









20





STI Aqua









2014









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









21





STI Dama









2014









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









22





STI Regina









2014









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









23





STI St. Charles









2014









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









24





STI Mayfair









2014









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









25





STI Yorkville









2014









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









26





STI Milwaukee









2014









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









27





STI Battery









2014









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









28





STI Soho









2014









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









29





STI Memphis









2014









49,990









—









Time Charter (7)









MR









Yes









30





STI Gramercy









2015









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









31





STI Bronx









2015









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









32





STI Pontiac









2015









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









33





STI Queens









2015









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









34





STI Osceola









2015









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









35





STI Notting Hill









2015









49,687









1B









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









36





STI Seneca









2015









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









37





STI Westminster









2015









49,687









1B









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









38





STI Brooklyn









2015









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









39





STI Black Hawk









2015









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









40





STI Galata









2017









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









41





STI Bosphorus









2017









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









No









42





STI Leblon









2017









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









43





STI La Boca









2017









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









44





STI San Telmo









2017









49,990









1B









SMRP (2)









MR









No









45





STI Donald C Trauscht









2017









49,990









1B









SMRP (2)









MR









No









46





STI Esles II









2018









49,990









1B









SMRP (2)









MR









No









47





STI Jardins









2018









49,990









1B









Time Charter (8)









MR









No









48





STI Magic









2019









50,000









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









49





STI Mystery









2019









50,000









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









50





STI Marvel









2019









50,000









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









51





STI Magnetic









2019









50,000









—









Time Charter (9)









MR









Yes









52





STI Millennia









2019









50,000









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









53





STI Magister









2019









50,000









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









54





STI Mythic









2019









50,000









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









55





STI Marshall









2019









50,000









—









Time Charter (10)









MR









Yes









56





STI Modest









2019









50,000









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









57





STI Maverick









2019









50,000









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









58





STI Miracle









2020









50,000









—









Time Charter (11)









MR









Yes









59





STI Maestro









2020









50,000









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









60





STI Mighty









2020









50,000









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









61





STI Maximus









2020









50,000









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









62





STI Elysees









2014









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









63





STI Madison









2014









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









64





STI Park









2014









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









65





STI Orchard









2014









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









66





STI Sloane









2014









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









67





STI Broadway









2014









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









68





STI Condotti









2014









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









69





STI Rose









2015









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









70





STI Veneto









2015









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









71





STI Alexis









2015









109,999









—









MPL (4)









LR2









Yes









72





STI Winnie









2015









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









73





STI Oxford









2015









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









74





STI Lauren









2015









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









75





STI Connaught









2015









109,999









—









Time Charter (12)









LR2









Yes









76





STI Spiga









2015









109,999









—









MPL (4)









LR2









Yes









77





STI Kingsway









2015









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









78





STI Solidarity









2015









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









79





STI Lombard









2015









109,999









—









Time Charter (13)









LR2









Yes









80





STI Grace









2016









109,999









—









Time Charter (14)









LR2









Yes









81





STI Jermyn









2016









109,999









—









Time Charter (15)









LR2









Yes









82





STI Sanctity









2016









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









83





STI Solace









2016









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









84





STI Stability









2016









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









85





STI Steadfast









2016









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









86





STI Supreme









2016









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









87





STI Symphony









2016









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









88





STI Gallantry









2016









113,000









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









89





STI Goal









2016









113,000









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









90





STI Guard









2016









113,000









—









Time Charter (16)









LR2









Yes









91





STI Guide









2016









113,000









—









Time Charter (17)









LR2









Yes









92





STI Selatar









2017









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









93





STI Rambla









2017









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









94





STI Gauntlet









2017









113,000









—









Time Charter (18)









LR2









Yes









95





STI Gladiator









2017









113,000









—









Time Charter (17)









LR2









Yes









96





STI Gratitude









2017









113,000









—









Time Charter (19)









LR2









Yes









97





STI Lobelia









2019









110,000









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









98





STI Lotus









2019









110,000









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









99





STI Lavender









2019









110,000









—









Time Charter (20)









LR2









Yes









































































Total Fleet DWT

















7,092,312

















































































































(1)









This vessel operates in the Scorpio Handymax Tanker Pool, or SHTP. SHTP is operated by Scorpio Commercial Management S.A.M. (SCM). SHTP and SCM are related parties to the Company.









(2)









This vessel operates in the Scorpio MR Pool, or SMRP. SMRP is operated by SCM. SMRP and SCM are related parties to the Company.









(3)









This vessel operates in the Scorpio LR2 Pool, or SLR2P. SLR2P is operated by SCM. SLR2P and SCM are related parties to the Company.









(4)









This vessel operates in the Mercury Pool Limited, or MPL. MPL is operated by SCM. MPL and SCM are related parties to the Company.









(5)









This vessel commenced a time charter in April 2025 for two years at a rate of $24,000 per day.









(6)









This vessel commenced a time charter in October 2022 for three years at an average rate of $25,000 per day.









(7)









This vessel commenced a time charter in June 2022 for three years at an average rate of $21,000 per day. The daily rate is the average rate over the three-year period, which is payable during the first six months at $30,000 per day, the next six months are payable at $20,000 per day, and years two and three are payable at $19,000 per day. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $22,500 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $24,000 per day.









(8)









This vessel commenced a time charter in October 2024 for three years at a rate of $29,550 per day.









(9)









This vessel commenced a time charter in July 2022 for three years at an average rate of $23,000 per day. The daily rate is the average rate over the three-year period, which is payable in years one, two, and three at $30,000 per day, $20,000 per day, and $19,000 per day, respectively. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $24,500 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $26,000 per day.









(10)









This vessel commenced a time charter in July 2022 for three years at a rate of $23,000 per day. The charterers declined the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $24,000 per day and the vessel is expected to be redelivered between May 2025 and August 2025.









(11)









This vessel commenced a time charter in August 2022 for three years at a rate of $21,000 per day. The daily rate is the average rate over the three-year period, which is payable during the first six months at $30,000 per day, the next six months are payable at $20,000 per day, and years two and three are payable at $19,000 per day. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $22,500 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $24,000 per day.









(12)









In April 2023, STI Connaught replaced STI Goal on a time charter which initially commenced in August 2022 for three years at a rate of $30,000 per day. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $32,000 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $34,000 per day.









(13)









This vessel commenced a time charter in September 2022 for three years at an average rate of $32,750 per day. The charterer has the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $34,750 per day. If this option is declared, the charterer has the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $36,750 per day.









(14)









This vessel commenced a time charter in December 2022 for three years at an average rate of $37,500 per day. The daily rate is the average rate over the three-year period, which is payable during the first six months at $47,000 per day, the next 6 months are payable at $28,000 per day, and years two and three are payable at $37,500 per day.









(15)









This vessel commenced a time charter in April 2023 for three years at a rate of $40,000 per day. The charterer has the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $42,500 per day.









(16)









This vessel commenced a time charter in July 2022 for five years at a rate of $28,000 per day.









(17)









This vessel commenced a time charter in July 2022 for three years at an average rate of $28,000 per day. In April 2025, the charterers exercised their option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $31,000 per day commencing in July 2025. The charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $33,000 per day.









(18)









This vessel commenced a time charter in November 2022 for three years at an average rate of $32,750 per day.









(19)









This vessel commenced a time charter in May 2022 for three years at an average rate of $28,000 per day. In February 2025, the charterers exercised their option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $31,000 per day commencing in May 2025. The charterers have an additional option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $33,000 per day.









(20)









This vessel commenced a time charter in December 2022 for three years at an average rate of $35,000 per day.















Dividend Policy







The declaration and payment of dividends is subject at all times to the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors. The timing and the amount of dividends, if any, depends on the Company's earnings, financial condition, cash requirements and availability, fleet renewal and expansion, restrictions in loan agreements, the provisions of Marshall Islands law affecting the payment of dividends and other factors.





The Company's dividends paid during 2024 and 2025 were as follows:











Date paid









Dividend per common









share











March 2024





$0.40









June 2024





$0.40









September 2024





$0.40









December 2024





$0.40









March 2025





$0.40













On April 30, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share, with a payment date of June 16, 2025 to all shareholders of record as of May 30, 2025 (the record date). As of April 30, 2025, there were 51,016,290 common shares of the Company outstanding.







About Scorpio Tankers Inc.







Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. Scorpio Tankers Inc. currently owns or lease finances 99 product tankers (38 LR2 tankers, 47 MR tankers and 14 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 9.1 years. Additional information about the Company is available at the Company's website



www.scorpiotankers.com



. Information on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.







Non-IFRS Measures









Reconciliation of IFRS Financial Information to Non-IFRS Financial Information







This press release describes time charter equivalent revenue, or TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss, and adjusted EBITDA, which are not measures prepared in accordance with IFRS ("Non-IFRS" measures). The Non-IFRS measures are presented in this press release as we believe that they provide investors and other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company's management evaluates the Company's operating performance. These Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.





The Company believes that the presentation of TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors or other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, because they facilitate the comparability and the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. In addition, the Company believes that TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful in evaluating its operating performance compared to that of other companies in the Company’s industry. The Company’s definitions of TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as reported by other companies in the shipping industry or other industries.





TCE revenue, on a historical basis, is reconciled above in the section entitled "Explanation of Variances on the First Quarter of 2025 Financial Results Compared to the First Quarter of 2024". The Company has not provided a reconciliation of forward-looking TCE revenue because the most directly comparable IFRS measure on a forward-looking basis is not available to the Company without unreasonable effort.







Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income

























For the three months ended March 31, 2025













































Per share













Per share

















In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data













Amount













basic













diluted



















Net income









$





58,213













$





1.26













$





1.22























Adjustments:











































Loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of deferred financing fees













264

















0.01

















0.01





















Fair value gain on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss













(9,447





)













(0.20





)













(0.20





)

















Adjusted net income









$





49,030













$





1.06











(1)







$





1.03



















(1)



Summation difference due to rounding























For the three months ended March 31, 2024





































Per share













Per share

















In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data













Amount













basic













diluted



















Net income









$





214,191













$





4.29













$





4.11























Adjustments:











































Loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of deferred financing fees













3,692













$





0.07













$





0.07





















Gain on sales of vessels













(11,330





)













(0.23





)













(0.22





)

















Adjusted net income









$





206,553













$





4.14











(1)







$





3.97











(1)













(1)



Summation difference due to rounding







Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

























For the three months ended March 31,













In thousands of U.S. dollars

















2025





















2024



















Net Income









$





58,213













$





214,191

















Financial expenses













19,619

















36,994

















Financial income













(4,523





)













(4,590





)













Depreciation













44,671

















47,910

















Equity settled share based compensation expense













17,075

















9,610

















Gain on sales of vessels













—

















(11,330





)













Dividend income and fair value gain on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss, net













(11,353





)













—

















Adjusted EBITDA









$





123,702













$





292,785



















Forward-Looking Statements







Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward‐looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward‐looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward‐looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "target," "project," "likely," "may," "will," "would," "could" and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements.





The forward‐looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although management believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, except as required by law, to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward‐looking statements include unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business and management strategies in response to epidemics and other public health concerns including any effect on demand for petroleum products and the transportation thereof, expansion and growth of the Company’s operations, risks relating to the integration of assets or operations of entities that it has or may in the future acquire and the possibility that the anticipated synergies and other benefits of such acquisitions may not be realized within expected timeframes or at all, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with the Company, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including the impact of the conflict in Ukraine and the developments in the Middle East, including the armed conflict between Israel and Hamas, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off‐hires, and other factors. Please see the Company's filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of certain of these and other risks and uncertainties.







Contact Information







Scorpio Tankers Inc.





James Doyle - Head of Corporate Development & Investor Relations





Tel: +1 203-900-0559





Email: investor.relations@scorpiotankers.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.