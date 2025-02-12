Scorpio Tankers Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Financial Results, Declares $0.40 Cash Dividend

Scorpio Tankers Inc. reported Q4 2024 earnings, declared a $0.40 dividend, and outlined financial performance and vessel operations.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. released its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2024, reporting a net income of $68.6 million for the quarter, down from $120.9 million in the same period the previous year, and a yearly net income of $668.8 million compared to $546.9 million in 2023. The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share. The decrease in quarterly revenue was attributed to lower trading volumes and TCE revenue due to refinery maintenance, global refining margin drops, and decreased imports into Europe. Scorpio successfully raised $200 million in senior unsecured bonds and executed a new $500 million revolving credit facility. The company also repurchased shares and increased its stake in DHT Holdings Inc., reflecting confidence in the petroleum product transportation sector.

Full Release



MONACO, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) ("Scorpio Tankers" or the "Company") today reported its results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024. The Company also announced that its board of directors (the "Board of Directors") has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of $0.40 per share.







Results for the





three months ended December 31, 2024





and





2023







For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company had net income of $68.6 million, or $1.48 basic and $1.43 diluted earnings per share.





For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company had adjusted net income (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) of $30.3 million, or $0.65 basic and $0.63 diluted earnings per share, which excludes from net income (i) a $52.6 million, or $1.13 per basic and $1.09 per diluted share, gain on sales of vessels, (ii) a $13.9 million, or $0.30 per basic and $0.29 per diluted share, fair value loss on financial assets measured at fair value, and (iii) a $0.5 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, write-offs of deferred financing fees and debt extinguishment costs.





For the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company had net income of $120.9 million, or $2.43 basic and $2.34 diluted earnings per share.





For the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company had adjusted net income (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) of $142.2 million, or $2.85 basic and $2.75 diluted earnings per share, which excludes from net income (i) a $7.3 million, or $0.15 per basic and $0.14 per diluted share, write-off or acceleration of the amortization of deferred financing fees on certain lease financing obligations and related debt extinguishment costs, (ii) a $4.9 million, or $0.10 per basic and $0.09 per diluted share, gain on the sale of a vessel, (iii) an $8.4 million, or $0.17 per basic and $0.16 per diluted share, acceleration of the amortization of restricted stock awards which was triggered by the departure of the Company’s former CFO in October 2023, and (iv) a $10.5 million, or $0.21 per basic and $0.20 per diluted share, write-off of previously incurred costs related to the options to purchase scrubbers on 11 MR product tankers which expired unexercised.







Results for the





year ended December 31, 2024





and





2023







For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company had net income of $668.8 million, or $13.78 basic and $13.15 diluted earnings per share.





For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company had adjusted net income (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) of $512.9 million, or $10.57 basic and $10.08 diluted earnings per share, which excludes from net income (i) a $176.5 million, or $3.64 per basic and $3.47 per diluted share, gain on sales of vessels, (ii) a $2.8 million, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, gain on sale of a vessel within a joint venture, (iii) a $15.0 million, or $0.31 per basic and $0.29 per diluted share, fair value loss on financial assets measured at fair value, and (iv) a $8.5 million, or $0.18 per basic and $0.17 diluted share, write-off or acceleration of the amortization of deferred financing fees related to unscheduled debt and lease payments and debt extinguishment costs on certain lease financing obligations.





For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company had net income of $546.9 million, or $10.44 basic and $10.03 diluted earnings per share.





For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company had adjusted net income (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) of $570.3 million, or $10.89 basic and $10.46 diluted earnings per share, which excludes from net income (i) a $16.5 million, or $0.32 per basic and $0.30 per diluted share, write-off or acceleration of the amortization of deferred financing fees on certain lease financing obligations and related debt extinguishment costs, (ii) a $12.0 million, or $0.23 per basic and $0.22 per diluted share, gain on the sale of vessels, (iii) an $8.4 million, or $0.16 per basic and $0.15 per diluted share, acceleration of the amortization of restricted stock awards which was triggered by the departure of the Company’s former CFO in October 2023, and (iv) a $10.5 million, or $0.20 per basic and $0.19 per diluted share, write-off of costs related to the options to purchase scrubbers on 11 MR product tankers which expired unexercised.







Declaration of Dividend







On February 12, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share, with a payment date of March 21, 2025 to all shareholders of record as of March 7, 2025 (the record date). As of February 11, 2025, there were 49,920,042 common shares of the Company outstanding.







Summary of Fourth Quarter 2024 and Other Recent Significant Events









Below is a summary of the average daily Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") revenue (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) and duration of contracted voyages and time charters for the Company's vessels (both in the pools and outside of the pools) thus far in the first quarter of 2025 as of the date hereof (See footnotes to "Other operating data" table below for the definition of daily TCE revenue):





















Pool and Spot Market













Time Charters Out of the Pool

















Average Daily TCE Revenue









Expected Revenue Days







(1)











% of Days













Average Daily TCE Revenue









Expected Revenue Days







(1)











% of Days











LR2





$





29,000





2,330





60





%









$





30,750





880





100





%









MR





$





22,000





3,600





57





%









$





22,500





530





100





%









Handymax





$





15,600





1,200





51





%









N/A





N/A





N/A































































(1)



Expected Revenue Days are the total number of calendar days in the quarter for each vessel, less the total number of expected off-hire days during the period associated with major repairs or drydockings. Consequently, Expected Revenue Days represent the total number of days the vessel is expected to be available to earn revenue. Idle days, which are days when a vessel is available to earn revenue, yet is not employed, are included in revenue days. The Company uses revenue days to show changes in net vessel revenues between periods.







Below is a summary of the average daily TCE revenue earned by the Company's vessels during the fourth quarter of 2024:

















Average Daily TCE Revenue













Vessel class









Pool / Spot









Time Charters











LR2





$





25,594





$





30,803









MR





$





19,351





$





22,943









Handymax





$





15,487





N/A































In January 2025, the Company successfully placed $200.0 million of new senior unsecured bonds in the Nordic bond market (the “Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2030”). The Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2030 are due to mature in January 2030 and bear interest at a fixed coupon rate of 7.50% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears. The net proceeds from the bond issue are expected to be used to redeem the Company’s existing Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2025 and for general corporate purposes.



In January 2025, the Company gave notice of redemption for the Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2025. The Company expects to redeem the Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2025, which were scheduled to mature on June 30, 2025, in March 2025.



In January 2025, the Company invested an additional $42.4 million to increase its ownership of common shares of DHT Holdings Inc. (“DHT”), a publicly traded crude tanker shipping company which owns a fleet of 27 Very Large Crude Carriers. The Company owns approximately 7% of the outstanding common shares of DHT as of the date of this press release. This investment reflects the Company's constructive outlook in this sector.



In February 2025, the Company executed a revolving credit facility of up to $500.0 million with a group of financial institutions (the "2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility"). The 2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility is a 100% revolving loan, which has a final maturity of seven years from the signing date and gives the Company the flexibility to draw down or repay the loan during the loan tenor. The 2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility bears interest at SOFR plus a margin of 1.85% per annum for any drawn amounts and a commitment fee of 0.74% per annum applies for any undrawn amounts. The 2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility is collateralized by 26 product tankers and will amortize/reduce in quarterly installments (starting after the second anniversary of the signing date), with a balloon payment due at maturity.



During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company closed on the sale of two 2014-built, scrubber-fitted, MR product tankers,



STI San Antonio



and



STI Texas City,



for $42.5 million per vessel, and one 2019-built, scrubber-fitted, LR2 product tanker,



STI Lily,



for $73.5 million. The Company did not make any debt repayments for the sales of



STI San Antonio



and



STI Texas City



as (i)



STI San Antonio



was replaced by



STI Memphis



as collateral on the 2023 $225.0 Million Credit Facility and (ii)



STI Texas City



was released from the collateral package on the 2023 $117.4 Million Credit Facility given the sufficient headroom under the leverage covenant with the six remaining collateralized vessels under the facility. The Company repaid $22.9 million on the 2023 $1.0 Billion Credit Facility prior to the closing of the sale of



STI Lily



.



During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company closed on the sale of two 2014-built, scrubber-fitted, MR product tankers, STI San Antonio and STI Texas City, for $42.5 million per vessel, and one 2019-built, scrubber-fitted, LR2 product tanker, STI Lily, for $73.5 million. The Company did not make any debt repayments for the sales of STI San Antonio and STI Texas City as (i) STI San Antonio was replaced by STI Memphis as collateral on the 2023 $225.0 Million Credit Facility and (ii) STI Texas City was released from the collateral package on the 2023 $117.4 Million Credit Facility given the sufficient headroom under the leverage covenant with the six remaining collateralized vessels under the facility. The Company repaid $22.9 million on the 2023 $1.0 Billion Credit Facility prior to the closing of the sale of STI Lily .



In September 2024, the Company entered into a three-year time charter-out agreement for the 2018-built MR product tanker,



STI Jardins



, for $29,550 per day. This vessel is not scrubber-fitted and the time charter commenced in October 2024.













Securities Repurchase Program







From October 1, 2024 through February 12, 2025, the Company repurchased 658,125 of its common shares in the open market at an average price of $59.33 per share under the 2023 Securities Repurchase Program. Since April 1, 2024, the Company has repurchased an aggregate of 4,656,189 of its common shares in the open market at an average price of $72.11 per share.





There is $173.5 million available under the 2023 Securities Repurchase Program as of February 12, 2025.







Diluted Weighted Number of Shares







The computation of earnings per share is determined by taking into consideration the potentially dilutive shares arising from the Company’s equity incentive plan. These potentially dilutive shares are excluded from the computation of earnings per share to the extent they are anti-dilutive.





For the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, the Company’s basic weighted average number of shares outstanding were 46,335,812 and 48,544,137, respectively. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, the Company’s diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding were 48,020,815 and 50,874,322, respectively, which included the potentially dilutive impact of restricted shares issued under the Company’s equity incentive plan.









Conference Call









Title: Scorpio Tankers Inc. Fourth Quarter 2024 Conference Call





Date: Thursday, February 13, 2025





Time: 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time and 3:00 PM Central European Time.





The conference call will be available over the internet, through the Scorpio Tankers Inc. website www.scorpiotankers.com and the webcast link:





https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n6697oy4





Participants for the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.





The conference will also be available telephonically:





US/CANADA Dial-In Number: 1-833-636-1321





International Dial-In Number: 1-412-902-4260





Please ask to join the Scorpio Tankers Inc. call.





Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time.







Current Liquidity







As of February 11, 2025, the Company had $530.5 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $788.2 million of undrawn revolver capacity, which includes $288.2 million of availability under the revolving portion of the 2023 $1.0 Billion Credit Facility and $500.0 million of availability under the 2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility.







Debt







The following table sets forth the unscheduled debt repayments that the Company recently completed.











Facility









Repayment date









Principal balance repaid (in millions)









Vessels































2023 $1.0 Billion Credit Facility





Oct-24





$





22.9









STI Lily











Total unscheduled repayments - Q4 2024









$









22.9











































Set forth below is a summary of the principal balances of the Company’s outstanding indebtedness as of the dates presented:















In thousands of U.S. Dollars









Outstanding Principal as of September 30, 2024









Outstanding Principal as of December 31, 2024









Outstanding Principal as of February 11, 2025











1





2023 $225.0 Million Credit Facility



(1)











174,150









165,675









157,200









2





2023 $49.1 Million Credit Facility









42,164









41,010









41,010









3





2023 $117.4 Million Credit Facility









96,134









91,883









91,883









4





2023 $1.0 Billion Credit Facility



(2)











374,128









351,213









351,213









5





2023 $94.0 Million Credit Facility









85,658









83,242









81,918









6





Ocean Yield Lease Financing









23,095









22,309









22,041









7





2021 Ocean Yield Lease Financing









53,691









52,216









51,719









8





Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2025



(3)











70,571









70,571









70,571









9





Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2030



(4)











—









—









200,000









10





2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility



(5)











—









—









—















Gross debt outstanding













919,591













878,119













1,067,555

















Cash and cash equivalents











201,001









332,580









530,497















Net debt









$









718,590









$









545,539









$









537,058

















































(1)



In July 2024, the Company amended its 2023 $225.0 Million Credit Facility to convert this credit facility from a term loan to a revolving credit facility. The amendment gives the Company the flexibility to make unscheduled repayments on this facility that can be re-drawn in the future. The outstanding amount and/or availability of the revolving credit facility continues to amortize quarterly under the same schedule as the original term loan. As of February 11, 2025, there have been no prepayments and there is no drawdown availability on this facility.







(2)



In October 2024, the Company prepaid $22.9 million on the 2023 $1.0 Billion Credit Facility related to



STI Lily,



which was sold in the fourth quarter of 2024. This debt repayment did not impact the undrawn amount of $288.2 million that is currently available under the revolving portion of this facility.







(3)



In January 2025, the Company gave notice of redemption for the Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2025. The Company expects to redeem the Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2025, which were scheduled to mature on June 30, 2025, in March 2025.







(4)



In January 2025, the Company successfully placed $200.0 million of new senior unsecured bonds in the Nordic bond market (the “Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2030”). The Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2030 are due to mature in January 2030 and bear interest at a fixed coupon rate of 7.50% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears. The net proceeds from the bond issue are expected to be used to redeem the Company’s existing Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2025 and for general corporate purposes.





The Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2030 contain certain financial covenants, including (i) a minimum consolidated tangible net worth of not less than $1.0 billion, (ii) minimum liquidity of no less than the greater of (a) $25.0 million and (b) $500,000 per each owned vessel and $250,000 per each time chartered-in vessel, and (iii) the ratio of net debt to total capitalization of no greater than 0.70 to 1.00. Additionally, the Company must maintain minimum liquidity (which includes undrawn amounts under revolving credit facilities with a remaining maturity date in excess of 12 months) of $100.0 million after making any distributions in the form of dividends or stock repurchases.







(5)



In February 2025, the Company executed the 2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility. There is $500.0 million available to be drawn on this facility as of the date of this press release. The 2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility is a 100% revolving loan, which has a final maturity of seven years from the signing date and gives the Company the flexibility to draw down or repay the loan during the loan tenor. The 2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility bears interest at SOFR plus a margin of 1.85% per annum for any drawn amounts and a commitment fee of 0.74% per annum applies for any undrawn amounts. The 2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility is collateralized by 26 product tankers and will amortize/reduce in quarterly installments (starting after the second anniversary of the signing date) with a balloon payment due at maturity. The remaining terms and conditions, including financial covenants, are similar to those set forth in the Company’s existing credit facilities.





Set forth below are the estimated expected future principal repayments on the Company's outstanding indebtedness, which includes principal amounts due under the Company's secured credit facilities, lease financing arrangements, Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2025 and Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2030 (which also include actual scheduled payments made from January 1, 2025 through February 11, 2025):



















Outstanding Debt at December 31, 2024





















In millions of U.S. dollars













Repayments/maturities of unsecured debt









Vessel financings - scheduled repayments, in addition to maturities in 2027 and thereafter









Total







(1)











Repayments of new borrowings after December 31, 2024







(3)











Pro Forma, including new borrowing











January 1, 2025 to February 11, 2025









$





—





$





10.6







$









10.6







$





—







$









10.6











Remaining Q1 2025



(2)















70.6









7.9











78.5











—











78.5











Q2 2025













—









14.6











14.6











—











14.6











Q3 2025













—









14.6











14.6











—











14.6











Q4 2025













—









14.7











14.7











—











14.7











Q1 2026













—









14.6











14.6











—











14.6











Q2 2026













—









14.6











14.6











—











14.6











Q3 2026













—









34.0











34.0











—











34.0











Q4 2026













—









34.0











34.0











—











34.0











2027 and thereafter













—









647.9











647.9











200.0











847.9





















$









70.6









$









807.5









$









878.1









$









200.0









$









1,078.1

































































(1)



Amounts represent the principal payments due on the Company’s outstanding indebtedness as of December 31, 2024.







(2)



In January 2025, the Company gave notice of redemption for the Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2025. The Company expects to redeem the Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2025, which were scheduled to mature on June 30, 2025, in March 2025.







(3)



In January 2025, the Company successfully placed the Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2030 in the amount of $200.0 million. The Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2030 are scheduled to mature in January 2030.







Drydock Update







Set forth below is a table summarizing the drydock activity that occurred during the fourth quarter of 2024 and the estimated expected payments to be made, and off-hire days that are expected to be incurred, for the Company's drydocks through 2025 and 2026:





















Number of



(3)















Aggregate costs in millions of USD



(1)







Aggregate off-hire days



(2)







LR2s





MRs





Handymax









Q4 2024 - actual





$





39.0





470





3





9





5









Q1 2025 - estimated









34.5





240





6





2





1









Q2 2025 - estimated









12.1





140





2





5





0









Q3 2025 - estimated









9.2





100





2





3





0









Q4 2025 - estimated









2.3





20





1





0





0









FY 2026 - estimated









27.8





240





12





0





0











































(1)



These costs include estimated cash payments for drydocks. These amounts may include costs incurred for previous projects for which payments may not be due until subsequent quarters, or payments that are due in advance of the scheduled service and may be scheduled to occur in quarters prior to the actual drydocks. The timing of the payments set forth are estimates only and may vary as the timing of the related drydocks finalize.







(2)



Represents the total estimated off-hire days during the period for drydockings or major repairs, including vessels that commenced work in a previous period.







(3)



Represents the number of vessels scheduled to commence drydock. It does not include vessels that commenced work in prior periods but will be completed in the subsequent period. Additionally, the timing set forth in these tables may vary as drydock times are finalized.







Explanation of Variances on the Fourth Quarter of 2024 Financial Results Compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2023







For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded net income of $68.6 million compared to net income of $120.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The following were the significant changes between the two periods:









TCE revenue



, a Non-IFRS measure, is vessel revenues less voyage expenses (including bunkers and port charges). TCE revenue is included herein because it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company's performance irrespective of changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot voyages, time charters, and pool charters), and it provides useful information to investors and management. The following table sets forth TCE revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and 2023:

























For the three months ended December 31,













In thousands of U.S. dollars













2024





















2023















Vessel revenue





$





203,969













$





336,313













Voyage expenses









(11,824





)













(2,245





)













TCE revenue











$









192,145

















$









334,068























































TCE revenue



for the three months ended December 31, 2024 decreased by $141.9 million to $192.1 million, from $334.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Overall, the average daily TCE revenue decreased to $21,978 per vessel during the three months ended December 31, 2024, from $32,949 per vessel during the three months ended December 31, 2023. The average number of vessels was 100.9 during the three months ended December 31, 2024 as compared to 111.5 during the three months ended December 31, 2023.





TCE revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2024 declined as compared to the same period in the previous year. This was mainly attributable to elevated refinery maintenance in the Middle East, lower global refining margins, and declines in imports into Europe, all of which resulted in a decline in seaborne volumes for refined petroleum products as compared to the same period in the prior year. While the cannibalization of refined petroleum product cargoes by larger crude tankers eased in the fourth quarter, elevated refinery maintenance reduced trading activity and volumes for LR2s as capacity went offline, leading to a lower rate environment for this vessel class. Moreover, the strength in MR rates out of the U.S. Gulf and Asia during the fourth quarter was offset by weakness in Europe due to declines in imports of refined products, which kept overall rates suppressed. Additionally, the decrease in TCE revenue was also attributable to a decrease in the average number of vessels in the Company's fleet during each period. The Company closed on the sales of 11 MRs and one LR2 product tanker throughout 2024.





TCE revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2023 reflected a normalized seasonal pattern whereby demand increased as the northern hemisphere entered into the winter months. This increase was partially offset by elevated refinery maintenance in the U.S., Middle East and Asia which led to a slight reduction in seaborne volumes. Demand for the Company’s vessels was robust in the fourth quarter of 2023, driven by growing underlying consumption for refined petroleum products set against the backdrop of a modest newbuilding orderbook.







TCE revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2024 decreased by $141.9 million to $192.1 million, from $334.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Overall, the average daily TCE revenue decreased to $21,978 per vessel during the three months ended December 31, 2024, from $32,949 per vessel during the three months ended December 31, 2023. The average number of vessels was 100.9 during the three months ended December 31, 2024 as compared to 111.5 during the three months ended December 31, 2023.





Vessel operating costs



for the three months ended December 31, 2024 decreased by $3.1 million to $80.8 million, from $83.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in vessel operating costs was primarily driven by a decrease in the average number of vessels due to the sales of 11 MRs and one LR2 product tanker throughout 2024. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in average daily vessel operating costs to $8,708 per vessel for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $8,181 per vessel for the three months ended December 31, 2023. This increase was primarily due to higher costs for repairs and maintenance, spare parts and compounded by the disruption in trading patterns that has impacted the costs of sourcing and transporting spare parts. In the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, crewing expenses included $1.8 million and $2.0 million, respectively, allocated to a provident fund dedicated to the Company’s seafarers.



Vessel operating costs for the three months ended December 31, 2024 decreased by $3.1 million to $80.8 million, from $83.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in vessel operating costs was primarily driven by a decrease in the average number of vessels due to the sales of 11 MRs and one LR2 product tanker throughout 2024. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in average daily vessel operating costs to $8,708 per vessel for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $8,181 per vessel for the three months ended December 31, 2023. This increase was primarily due to higher costs for repairs and maintenance, spare parts and compounded by the disruption in trading patterns that has impacted the costs of sourcing and transporting spare parts. In the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, crewing expenses included $1.8 million and $2.0 million, respectively, allocated to a provident fund dedicated to the Company’s seafarers.





Depreciation expense – owned or sale leaseback vessels



for the three months ended December 31, 2024 decreased by $3.3 million to $45.2 million, from $48.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023.



Depreciation - right of use assets



also decreased by $2.1 million over the same period. This combined decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in the average number of owned vessels to 100.9 during the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to 111.5 during the three months ended December 31, 2023, resulting from the sales of 11 MRs and one LR2 product tanker throughout 2024.



Depreciation expense – owned or sale leaseback vessels for the three months ended December 31, 2024 decreased by $3.3 million to $45.2 million, from $48.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Depreciation - right of use assets also decreased by $2.1 million over the same period. This combined decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in the average number of owned vessels to 100.9 during the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to 111.5 during the three months ended December 31, 2023, resulting from the sales of 11 MRs and one LR2 product tanker throughout 2024.





General and administrative expenses



for the three months ended December 31, 2024 decreased by $8.3 million to $23.9 million, from $32.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The three months ended December 31, 2023 reflects a one-time non-cash charge of $8.4 million for the acceleration of restricted stock amortization which was triggered by the departure of the Company’s former CFO in October 2023. Additionally, non-cash restricted stock amortization increased during the three months ended December 31, 2024 as compared to the same period in the prior year resulting primarily from grants made in the second quarter of 2024. This increase was offset by an aggregate decrease in compensation related costs.



General and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2024 decreased by $8.3 million to $23.9 million, from $32.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The three months ended December 31, 2023 reflects a one-time non-cash charge of $8.4 million for the acceleration of restricted stock amortization which was triggered by the departure of the Company’s former CFO in October 2023. Additionally, non-cash restricted stock amortization increased during the three months ended December 31, 2024 as compared to the same period in the prior year resulting primarily from grants made in the second quarter of 2024. This increase was offset by an aggregate decrease in compensation related costs.





Financial expenses



for the three months ended December 31, 2024 decreased by $27.9 million to $18.3 million, from $46.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. This decrease was primarily attributable to the overall reduction in interest expense on debt and sale leaseback arrangements due to the Company's deleveraging efforts over the past twelve months. The Company's average indebtedness decreased to $0.9 billion during the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $1.7 billion during the three months ended December 31, 2023. Additionally:





The Company recorded $0.5 million of debt extinguishment costs and write-offs of deferred financing fees during the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $7.3 million during the three months ended December 31, 2023.





The amortization of deferred financing fees was $1.5 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $2.8 million during the three months ended December 31, 2023.







Financial expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2024 decreased by $27.9 million to $18.3 million, from $46.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. This decrease was primarily attributable to the overall reduction in interest expense on debt and sale leaseback arrangements due to the Company's deleveraging efforts over the past twelve months. The Company's average indebtedness decreased to $0.9 billion during the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $1.7 billion during the three months ended December 31, 2023. Additionally:





Dividend income and fair value loss on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss, net



includes $1.8 million of dividends received from the Company's investment in DHT offset by an unrealized loss of $13.9 million in the value of this investment as of December 31, 2024.













Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income









(unaudited)

























For the three months ended December 31,













For the year ended December 31,













In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share and share data













2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Revenue







































Vessel revenue





$





203,969













$





336,313













$





1,243,951













$





1,341,222



















































Operating expenses







































Vessel operating costs









(80,812





)













(83,937





)













(319,147





)













(315,582





)









Voyage expenses









(11,824





)













(2,245





)













(30,371





)













(13,243





)









Depreciation - owned or sale leaseback vessels









(45,220





)













(48,555





)













(185,319





)













(178,259





)









Depreciation - right of use assets









—

















(2,105





)













—

















(24,244





)









General and administrative expenses









(23,860





)













(32,128





)













(121,048





)













(106,255





)









Write-off of deposits on scrubbers









—

















(10,508





)













—

















(10,508





)









Gain on sales of vessels









52,576

















4,892

















176,537

















12,019













Total operating expenses









(109,140





)













(174,586





)













(479,348





)













(636,072





)











Operating income











94,829

















161,727

















764,603

















705,150















Other (expenses) and income, net







































Financial expenses









(18,335





)













(46,281





)













(109,539





)













(183,231





)









Financial income









2,970

















4,497

















15,947

















19,112













Share of income from dual fuel tanker joint venture









1,112

















1,010

















7,664

















5,949













Dividend income and fair value loss on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss, net









(12,133





)













—

















(11,176





)













—













Other income and (expenses), net









114

















(63





)













1,275

















(82





)









Total other expense, net









(26,272





)













(40,837





)













(95,829





)













(158,252





)











Net income







$





68,557













$





120,890













$





668,774













$





546,898



















































Earnings per share











































































Basic





$





1.48













$





2.43













$





13.78













$





10.44













Diluted





$





1.43













$





2.34













$





13.15













$





10.03













Basic weighted average shares outstanding









46,335,812

















49,799,818

















48,544,137

















52,369,269













Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



(1)











48,020,815

















51,637,739

















50,874,322

















54,527,747



















































































(1)



The computation of diluted earnings per share for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, includes the effect of potentially dilutive unvested shares of restricted stock.











Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(unaudited)

























As of













In thousands of U.S. dollars









December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













Assets

























Current assets























Cash and cash equivalents





$





332,580













$





355,551













Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss









74,157

















—













Accounts receivable









150,183

















203,500













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









9,230

















10,213













Inventories









10,173

















7,816















Total current assets











576,323

















577,080















Non-current assets























Vessels and drydock









3,190,820

















3,577,935













Other assets









58,312

















65,440













Goodwill









8,197

















8,197















Total non-current assets











3,257,329

















3,651,572















Total assets







$





3,833,652













$





4,228,652















Current liabilities























Current portion of long-term debt





$





122,797













$





220,965













Lease liability - sale and leaseback vessels









8,592

















206,757













Accounts payable









32,213

















10,004













Accrued expenses and other liabilities









73,591

















72,678















Total current liabilities











237,193

















510,404















Non-current liabilities























Long-term debt









665,887

















939,188













Lease liability - sale and leaseback vessels









64,691

















221,380













Other long-term liabilities









—

















3,974















Total non-current liabilities











730,578

















1,164,542















Total liabilities











967,771

















1,674,946















Shareholders' equity























Issued, authorized and fully paid-in share capital:





















Share capital









760

















745













Additional paid-in capital









3,159,548

















3,097,054













Treasury shares









(1,466,818





)













(1,131,225





)









Retained earnings









1,172,391

















587,132















Total shareholders' equity











2,865,881

















2,553,706















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity







$





3,833,652













$





4,228,652































































Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(unaudited)

























For the year ended December 31,













In thousands of U.S. dollars













2024





















2023

















Operating activities























Net income





$





668,774













$





546,898













Depreciation - owned or sale leaseback vessels









185,319

















178,259













Depreciation - right of use assets









—

















24,244













Equity settled share based compensation expense









62,509

















47,340













Amortization of deferred financing fees









9,236

















7,292













Non-cash debt extinguishment costs









3,460

















8,320













Net gain on sales of vessels









(176,537





)













(12,019





)









Write-off of deposits on scrubbers









—

















10,508













Accretion of fair value measurement on debt assumed in business combinations









82

















1,128













Fair value loss on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss









14,980

















—













Share of income and gain on sale of vessel from dual fuel tanker joint venture









(7,664





)













(5,950





)









Dividend from DHT Holdings, Inc.









(3,803





)













—





















756,356

















806,020













Changes in assets and liabilities:





















(Increase) / decrease in inventories









(2,035





)













7,804













Decrease in accounts receivable









57,045

















73,201













Decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets









983

















7,944













Decrease in other assets









1,600

















2,884













Increase / (decrease) in accounts payable









15,722

















(16,748





)









Decrease in accrued expenses









(4,491





)













(15,613





)

















68,824

















59,472















Net cash inflow from operating activities











825,180

















865,492















Investing activities























Net proceeds from sales of vessels









479,778

















64,878













Distributions from dual fuel tanker joint venture









8,851

















1,822













Investment in dual fuel tanker joint venture









(1,937





)













—













Investment in DHT Holdings, Inc.









(89,137





)













—













Dividend from DHT Holdings, Inc.









3,803

















—













Drydock, scrubber, ballast water treatment system and other vessel related payments (owned and leased financed vessels)









(93,367





)













(23,089





)











Net cash inflow from investing activities











307,991

















43,611















Financing activities























Debt repayments









(835,680





)













(1,224,529





)









Issuance of debt









99,000

















1,386,482













Debt issuance costs









(354





)













(29,691





)









Principal repayments on lease liability - IFRS 16









—

















(516,127





)









Decrease in restricted cash









—

















783













Dividends paid









(83,515





)













(57,660





)









Repurchase of common stock









(335,593





)













(489,680





)











Net cash outflow from financing activities











(1,156,142





)













(930,422





)











Decrease in cash and cash equivalents











(22,971





)













(21,319





)









Cash and cash equivalents at January 1,









355,551

















376,870















Cash and cash equivalents at December 31,







$





332,580













$





355,551































































Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries









Other operating data for the three months and





year ended





December 31, 2024 and





2023









(unaudited)

























For the three months ended December 31,













For the year ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Adjusted EBITDA







(1)







(in thousands of U.S. dollars except Fleet Data)









$









105,146

















$









237,452

















$









842,012

















$









959,349





















































Average Daily Results









































Fleet







































TCE per revenue day



(2)







$





21,978













$





32,949













$





32,573













$





32,711













Vessel operating costs per day



(3)







$





8,708













$





8,181













$





8,204













$





7,692













Average number of vessels









100.9

















111.5

















106.3

















112.4



















































LR2







































TCE per revenue day



(2)







$





27,006













$





36,546













$





40,406













$





37,268













Vessel operating costs per day



(3)







$





9,314













$





8,498













$





8,971













$





8,051













Average number of vessels









38.4

















39.0

















38.8

















39.0



















































MR







































TCE per revenue day



(2)







$





19,753













$





31,195













$





28,980













$





30,461













Vessel operating costs per day



(3)







$





8,308













$





8,027













$





7,794













$





7,523













Average number of vessels









48.5

















58.5

















53.4

















59.4



















































Handymax







































TCE per revenue day



(2)







$





15,487













$





30,427













$





24,146













$





29,578













Vessel operating costs per day



(3)







$





8,444













$





7,951













$





7,645













$





7,423













Average number of vessels









14.0

















14.0

















14.0

















14.0



















































Capital Expenditures







































Drydock, scrubber, ballast water treatment system and other vessel related payments (in thousands of U.S. dollars)





$





39,043













$





5,988













$





93,367













$





23,089































































































(1)











See Non-IFRS Measures section below.



























(2)











Freight rates are commonly measured in the shipping industry in terms of time charter equivalent per day (or TCE per day), which is calculated by subtracting voyage expenses, including bunkers and port charges, from vessel revenue and dividing the net amount (time charter equivalent revenues) by the number of revenue days in the period. Revenue days are the number of days vessels are part of the fleet less the number of days vessels are off-hire for drydock and repairs.



























(3)











Vessel operating costs per day represent vessel operating costs divided by the number of operating days during the period. Operating days are the total number of available days in a period with respect to vessels that are owned, operating under a lease financing arrangement, or bareboat chartered-in, before deducting available days due to off-hire days and days in drydock. Operating days is a measurement that is only applicable to vessels that are owned, operating under a lease financing arrangement, or bareboat chartered-in, not time chartered-in vessels.























Fleet list as of February 12, 2025























Vessel Name









Year Built









DWT









Ice class









Employment









Vessel type









Scrubber















Owned and sale leaseback vessels











































1





STI Brixton









2014









38,734









1A









SHTP (1)









Handymax









N/A









2





STI Comandante









2014









38,734









1A









SHTP (1)









Handymax









N/A









3





STI Pimlico









2014









38,734









1A









SHTP (1)









Handymax









N/A









4





STI Hackney









2014









38,734









1A









SHTP (1)









Handymax









N/A









5





STI Acton









2014









38,734









1A









SHTP (1)









Handymax









N/A









6





STI Fulham









2014









38,734









1A









SHTP (1)









Handymax









N/A









7





STI Camden









2014









38,734









1A









SHTP (1)









Handymax









N/A









8





STI Battersea









2014









38,734









1A









SHTP (1)









Handymax









N/A









9





STI Wembley









2014









38,734









1A









SHTP (1)









Handymax









N/A









10





STI Finchley









2014









38,734









1A









SHTP (1)









Handymax









N/A









11





STI Clapham









2014









38,734









1A









SHTP (1)









Handymax









N/A









12





STI Poplar









2014









38,734









1A









SHTP (1)









Handymax









N/A









13





STI Hammersmith









2015









38,734









1A









SHTP (1)









Handymax









N/A









14





STI Rotherhithe









2015









38,734









1A









SHTP (1)









Handymax









N/A









15





STI Duchessa









2014









49,990









—









Time Charter (5)









MR









No









16





STI Opera









2014









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









No









17





STI Meraux









2014









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









18





STI Venere









2014









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









19





STI Virtus









2014









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









20





STI Aqua









2014









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









21





STI Dama









2014









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









22





STI Regina









2014









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









23





STI St. Charles









2014









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









24





STI Mayfair









2014









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









25





STI Yorkville









2014









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









26





STI Milwaukee









2014









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









27





STI Battery









2014









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









28





STI Soho









2014









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









29





STI Memphis









2014









49,990









—









Time Charter (6)









MR









Yes









30





STI Gramercy









2015









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









31





STI Bronx









2015









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









32





STI Pontiac









2015









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









33





STI Queens









2015









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









34





STI Osceola









2015









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









35





STI Notting Hill









2015









49,687









1B









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









36





STI Seneca









2015









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









37





STI Westminster









2015









49,687









1B









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









38





STI Brooklyn









2015









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









39





STI Black Hawk









2015









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









40





STI Galata









2017









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









41





STI Bosphorus









2017









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









No









42





STI Leblon









2017









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









43





STI La Boca









2017









49,990









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









44





STI San Telmo









2017









49,990









1B









SMRP (2)









MR









No









45





STI Donald C Trauscht









2017









49,990









1B









SMRP (2)









MR









No









46





STI Esles II









2018









49,990









1B









SMRP (2)









MR









No









47





STI Jardins









2018









49,990









1B









Time Charter (7)









MR









No









48





STI Magic









2019









50,000









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









49





STI Mystery









2019









50,000









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









50





STI Marvel









2019









50,000









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









51





STI Magnetic









2019









50,000









—









Time Charter (8)









MR









Yes









52





STI Millennia









2019









50,000









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









53





STI Magister









2019









50,000









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









54





STI Mythic









2019









50,000









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









55





STI Marshall









2019









50,000









—









Time Charter (9)









MR









Yes









56





STI Modest









2019









50,000









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









57





STI Maverick









2019









50,000









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









58





STI Miracle









2020









50,000









—









Time Charter (10)









MR









Yes









59





STI Maestro









2020









50,000









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









60





STI Mighty









2020









50,000









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









61





STI Maximus









2020









50,000









—









SMRP (2)









MR









Yes









62





STI Elysees









2014









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









63





STI Madison









2014









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









64





STI Park









2014









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









65





STI Orchard









2014









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









66





STI Sloane









2014









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









67





STI Broadway









2014









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









68





STI Condotti









2014









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









69





STI Rose









2015









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









70





STI Veneto









2015









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









71





STI Alexis









2015









109,999









—









MPL (4)









LR2









Yes









72





STI Winnie









2015









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









73





STI Oxford









2015









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









74





STI Lauren









2015









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









75





STI Connaught









2015









109,999









—









Time Charter (11)









LR2









Yes









76





STI Spiga









2015









109,999









—









MPL (4)









LR2









Yes









77





STI Kingsway









2015









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









78





STI Solidarity









2015









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









79





STI Lombard









2015









109,999









—









Time Charter (12)









LR2









Yes









80





STI Grace









2016









109,999









—









Time Charter (13)









LR2









Yes









81





STI Jermyn









2016









109,999









—









Time Charter (14)









LR2









Yes









82





STI Sanctity









2016









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









83





STI Solace









2016









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









84





STI Stability









2016









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









85





STI Steadfast









2016









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









86





STI Supreme









2016









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









87





STI Symphony









2016









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









88





STI Gallantry









2016









113,000









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









89





STI Goal









2016









113,000









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









90





STI Guard









2016









113,000









—









Time Charter (15)









LR2









Yes









91





STI Guide









2016









113,000









—









Time Charter (16)









LR2









Yes









92





STI Selatar









2017









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









93





STI Rambla









2017









109,999









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









94





STI Gauntlet









2017









113,000









—









Time Charter (17)









LR2









Yes









95





STI Gladiator









2017









113,000









—









Time Charter (16)









LR2









Yes









96





STI Gratitude









2017









113,000









—









Time Charter (18)









LR2









Yes









97





STI Lobelia









2019









110,000









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









98





STI Lotus









2019









110,000









—









SLR2P (3)









LR2









Yes









99





STI Lavender









2019









110,000









—









Time Charter (19)









LR2









Yes









































































Total Fleet DWT

















7,092,312

















































































































(1)









This vessel operates in the Scorpio Handymax Tanker Pool, or SHTP. SHTP is operated by Scorpio Commercial Management S.A.M. (SCM). SHTP and SCM are related parties to the Company.









(2)









This vessel operates in the Scorpio MR Pool, or SMRP. SMRP is operated by SCM. SMRP and SCM are related parties to the Company.









(3)









This vessel operates in the Scorpio LR2 Pool, or SLR2P. SLR2P is operated by SCM. SLR2P and SCM are related parties to the Company.









(4)









This vessel operates in the Mercury Pool Limited, or MPL. MPL is operated by SCM. MPL and SCM are related parties to the Company.









(5)









This vessel commenced a time charter in October 2022 for three years at an average rate of $25,000 per day.









(6)









This vessel commenced a time charter in June 2022 for three years at an average rate of $21,000 per day. The daily rate is the average rate over the three-year period, which is payable during the first six months at $30,000 per day, the next six months are payable at $20,000 per day, and years two and three are payable at $19,000 per day. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $22,500 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $24,000 per day.









(7)









This vessel commenced a time charter in October 2024 for three years at a rate of $29,550 per day.









(8)









This vessel commenced a time charter in July 2022 for three years at an average rate of $23,000 per day. The daily rate is the average rate over the three-year period, which is payable in years one, two, and three at $30,000 per day, $20,000 per day, and $19,000 per day, respectively. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $24,500 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $26,000 per day.









(9)









This vessel commenced a time charter in July 2022 for three years at a rate of $23,000 per day. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $24,000 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $25,000 per day. If this second option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $26,000 per day.









(10)









This vessel commenced a time charter in August 2022 for three years at a rate of $21,000 per day. The daily rate is the average rate over the three-year period, which is payable during the first six months at $30,000 per day, the next six months are payable at $20,000 per day, and years two and three are payable at $19,000 per day. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $22,500 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $24,000 per day.









(11)









In April 2023, STI Connaught replaced STI Goal on a time charter which initially commenced in August 2022 for three years at a rate of $30,000 per day. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $32,000 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $34,000 per day.









(12)









This vessel commenced a time charter in September 2022 for three years at an average rate of $32,750 per day. The charterer has the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $34,750 per day. If this option is declared, the charterer has the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $36,750 per day.









(13)









This vessel commenced a time charter in December 2022 for three years at an average rate of $37,500 per day. The daily rate is the average rate over the three-year period, which is payable during the first six months at $47,000 per day, the next 6 months are payable at $28,000 per day, and years two and three are payable at $37,500 per day.









(14)









This vessel commenced a time charter in April 2023 for three years at a rate of $40,000 per day. The charterer has the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $42,500 per day.









(15)









This vessel commenced a time charter in July 2022 for five years at a rate of $28,000 per day.









(16)









This vessel commenced a time charter in July 2022 for three years at an average rate of $28,000 per day. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $31,000 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $33,000 per day.









(17)









This vessel commenced a time charter in November 2022 for three years at an average rate of $32,750 per day.









(18)









This vessel commenced a time charter in May 2022 for three years at an average rate of $28,000 per day. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $31,000 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $33,000 per day.









(19)









This vessel commenced a time charter in December 2022 for three years at an average rate of $35,000 per day.



























Dividend Policy







The declaration and payment of dividends is subject at all times to the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors. The timing and the amount of dividends, if any, depends on the Company's earnings, financial condition, cash requirements and availability, fleet renewal and expansion, restrictions in loan agreements, the provisions of Marshall Islands law affecting the payment of dividends and other factors.





The Company's dividends paid during 2023 and 2024 were as follows:











Date paid









Dividend per common









share











March 2023





$0.20









June 2023





$0.25









September 2023





$0.25









December 2023





$0.35









March 2024





$0.40









June 2024





$0.40









September 2024





$0.40









December 2024





$0.40





















On February 12, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share, with a payment date of March 21, 2025 to all shareholders of record as of March 7, 2025 (the record date). As of February 11, 2025, there were 49,920,042 common shares of the Company outstanding.







About Scorpio Tankers Inc.







Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. Scorpio Tankers Inc. currently owns or lease finances 99 product tankers (38 LR2 tankers, 47 MR tankers and 14 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 8.9 years. Additional information about the Company is available at the Company's website





www.scorpiotankers.com





. Information on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.







Non-IFRS Measures









Reconciliation of IFRS Financial Information to Non-IFRS Financial Information







This press release describes time charter equivalent revenue, or TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss, and adjusted EBITDA, which are not measures prepared in accordance with IFRS ("Non-IFRS" measures). The Non-IFRS measures are presented in this press release as we believe that they provide investors and other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company's management evaluates the Company's operating performance. These Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.





The Company believes that the presentation of TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors or other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, because they facilitate the comparability and the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. In addition, the Company believes that TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful in evaluating its operating performance compared to that of other companies in the Company’s industry. The Company’s definitions of TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as reported by other companies in the shipping industry or other industries.





TCE revenue, on a historical basis, is reconciled above in the section entitled "Explanation of Variances on the Fourth Quarter of 2024 Financial Results Compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2023". The Company has not provided a reconciliation of forward-looking TCE revenue because the most directly comparable IFRS measure on a forward-looking basis is not available to the Company without unreasonable effort.







Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income

















For the three months ended December 31, 2024

































Per share













Per share













In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data









Amount













basic













diluted











Net income





$





68,557













$





1.48













$





1.43















Adjustments:































Write-offs of deferred financing fees and debt extinguishment costs









452

















0.01

















0.01













Gain on sales of vessels









(52,576





)













(1.13





)













(1.09





)









Fair value loss on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss









13,889

















0.30

















0.29













Adjusted net income





$





30,322













$





0.65







(1)











$





0.63







(1)

































































(1)



Summation difference due to rounding















For the three months ended December 31, 2023

























Per share













Per share













In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data









Amount













basic













diluted











Net income





$





120,890













$





2.43













$





2.34















Adjustments:































Write-off of deferred financing fees and debt extinguishment costs









7,272













$





0.15













$





0.14













Gain on sales of vessels









(4,892





)













(0.10





)













(0.09





)









Acceleration of amortization of restricted stock









8,374

















0.17

















0.16













Write-off of deposits on scrubbers









10,508

















0.21

















0.20













Adjusted net income





$





142,152













$





2.85







(1)











$





2.75



































































(1)



Summation difference due to rounding















For the year ended December 31, 2024

























Per share













Per share













In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data









Amount













basic













diluted











Net income





$





668,774













$





13.78













$





13.15















Adjustments:































Write-offs of deferred financing fees and debt extinguishment costs









8,524

















0.18

















0.17













Gain on sales of vessels









(176,537





)













(3.64





)













(3.47





)









Gain on sale of vessel within joint venture









(2,821





)













(0.06





)













(0.06





)









Fair value loss on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss









14,980

















0.31

















0.29













Adjusted net income





$





512,920













$





10.57













$





10.08



















































































For the year ended December 31, 2023

























Per share













Per share













In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data









Amount













basic













diluted











Net income





$





546,898













$





10.44













$





10.03















Adjustments:































Write-off of deferred financing fees and unamortized discounts on credit facilities









16,525

















0.32

















0.30













Gain on sales of vessels









(12,019





)









$





(0.23





)









$





(0.22





)









Acceleration of amortization of restricted stock









8,374













$





0.16













$





0.15













Write-off of deposits on scrubbers









10,508













$





0.20













$





0.19













Adjusted net income





$





570,286













$





10.89













$





10.46







(1)

































































(1)



Summation difference due to rounding







Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

















For the three months ended December 31,













For the year ended December 31,













In thousands of U.S. dollars













2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net Income





$





68,557













$





120,890













$





668,774













$





546,898













Financial expenses









18,335

















46,281

















109,539

















183,231













Financial income









(2,970





)













(4,497





)













(15,947





)













(19,112





)









Depreciation - owned or lease financed vessels









45,220

















48,555

















185,319

















178,259













Depreciation - right of use assets









—

















2,105

















—

















24,244













Equity settled share based compensation expense









16,447

















18,502

















62,509

















47,340













Gain on sales of vessels









(52,576





)













(4,892





)













(176,537





)













(12,019





)









Gain on sale of vessel within joint venture









—

















—

















(2,821





)













—













Dividend income and fair value loss on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss, net









12,133

















—

















11,176

















—













Write-off of deposits on scrubbers









—

















10,508

















—

















10,508













Adjusted EBITDA





$





105,146













$





237,452













$





842,012













$





959,349



















































































Forward-Looking Statements







Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward‐looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward‐looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward‐looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "target," "project," "likely," "may," "will," "would," "could" and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements.





The forward‐looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although management believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, except as required by law, to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward‐looking statements include unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business and management strategies in response to epidemics and other public health concerns including any effect on demand for petroleum products and the transportation thereof, expansion and growth of the Company’s operations, risks relating to the integration of assets or operations of entities that it has or may in the future acquire and the possibility that the anticipated synergies and other benefits of such acquisitions may not be realized within expected timeframes or at all, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with the Company, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including the impact of the conflict in Ukraine and the developments in the Middle East, including the armed conflict between Israel and Hamas, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off‐hires, and other factors. Please see the Company's filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of certain of these and other risks and uncertainties.







Contact Information







Scorpio Tankers Inc.





James Doyle - Head of Corporate Development & Investor Relations





Tel: +1 203-900-0559





Email: investor.relations@scorpiotankers.com



