Scorpio Tankers Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Financial Results, Declares $0.40 Cash Dividend

February 12, 2025 — 05:10 pm EST

Scorpio Tankers Inc. reported Q4 2024 earnings, declared a $0.40 dividend, and outlined financial performance and vessel operations.

Quiver AI Summary

Scorpio Tankers Inc. released its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2024, reporting a net income of $68.6 million for the quarter, down from $120.9 million in the same period the previous year, and a yearly net income of $668.8 million compared to $546.9 million in 2023. The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share. The decrease in quarterly revenue was attributed to lower trading volumes and TCE revenue due to refinery maintenance, global refining margin drops, and decreased imports into Europe. Scorpio successfully raised $200 million in senior unsecured bonds and executed a new $500 million revolving credit facility. The company also repurchased shares and increased its stake in DHT Holdings Inc., reflecting confidence in the petroleum product transportation sector.

Potential Positives

  • Scorpio Tankers reported a significant net income of $668.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, demonstrating solid financial performance.
  • The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share, signaling confidence in future cash flows and commitment to returning value to shareholders.
  • The successful placement of $200 million in new senior unsecured bonds highlights the Company’s ability to secure financing and manage its capital structure effectively.
  • The execution of a $500 million revolving credit facility enhances liquidity and provides additional financial flexibility for the Company.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased by approximately 43% to $68.6 million from $120.9 million in the same period in 2023, indicating a significant decline in profitability.
  • Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was substantially lower at $30.3 million, compared to $142.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, reflecting detrimental operational performance.
  • Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) revenue experienced a steep decline of approximately 43%, falling to $192.1 million in Q4 2024 from $334.1 million in Q4 2023, which raises concerns about the company's revenue generation capacity.

FAQ

What are Scorpio Tankers' Q4 2024 financial results?

For Q4 2024, Scorpio Tankers reported a net income of $68.6 million and earnings per share of $1.48.

What dividend has Scorpio Tankers declared recently?

Scorpio Tankers declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share, payable on March 21, 2025.

How did Scorpio Tankers' earnings compare year-over-year?

The company’s adjusted net income for 2024 was $512.9 million, down from $570.3 million in 2023.

What impacts did vessel sales have on Scorpio Tankers' finances?

In 2024, Scorpio Tankers sold multiple vessels which contributed significantly to their income adjustments and financial metrics.

What is the impact of TCE revenue on Scorpio Tankers' performance?

Total TCE revenue for Q4 2024 dropped to $192.1 million, largely due to decreased vessel availability and lower seaborne volumes.

$STNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $STNG stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • MOUNTAINEER PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC added 8,252,691 shares (+6926.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $588,416,868
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 458,120 shares (+22.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,763,982
  • COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC added 457,373 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $32,610,694
  • FMR LLC removed 426,954 shares (-37.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $30,441,820
  • HARTREE PARTNERS, LP removed 389,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,359,224
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 335,344 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $23,910,027
  • PALE FIRE CAPITAL SE removed 313,222 shares (-87.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $22,332,728

Full Release



MONACO, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) ("Scorpio Tankers" or the "Company") today reported its results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024. The Company also announced that its board of directors (the "Board of Directors") has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of $0.40 per share.




Results for the


three months ended December 31, 2024


and


2023



For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company had net income of $68.6 million, or $1.48 basic and $1.43 diluted earnings per share.



For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company had adjusted net income (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) of $30.3 million, or $0.65 basic and $0.63 diluted earnings per share, which excludes from net income (i) a $52.6 million, or $1.13 per basic and $1.09 per diluted share, gain on sales of vessels, (ii) a $13.9 million, or $0.30 per basic and $0.29 per diluted share, fair value loss on financial assets measured at fair value, and (iii) a $0.5 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, write-offs of deferred financing fees and debt extinguishment costs.



For the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company had net income of $120.9 million, or $2.43 basic and $2.34 diluted earnings per share.



For the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company had adjusted net income (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) of $142.2 million, or $2.85 basic and $2.75 diluted earnings per share, which excludes from net income (i) a $7.3 million, or $0.15 per basic and $0.14 per diluted share, write-off or acceleration of the amortization of deferred financing fees on certain lease financing obligations and related debt extinguishment costs, (ii) a $4.9 million, or $0.10 per basic and $0.09 per diluted share, gain on the sale of a vessel, (iii) an $8.4 million, or $0.17 per basic and $0.16 per diluted share, acceleration of the amortization of restricted stock awards which was triggered by the departure of the Company’s former CFO in October 2023, and (iv) a $10.5 million, or $0.21 per basic and $0.20 per diluted share, write-off of previously incurred costs related to the options to purchase scrubbers on 11 MR product tankers which expired unexercised.




Results for the


year ended December 31, 2024


and


2023



For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company had net income of $668.8 million, or $13.78 basic and $13.15 diluted earnings per share.



For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company had adjusted net income (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) of $512.9 million, or $10.57 basic and $10.08 diluted earnings per share, which excludes from net income (i) a $176.5 million, or $3.64 per basic and $3.47 per diluted share, gain on sales of vessels, (ii) a $2.8 million, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, gain on sale of a vessel within a joint venture, (iii) a $15.0 million, or $0.31 per basic and $0.29 per diluted share, fair value loss on financial assets measured at fair value, and (iv) a $8.5 million, or $0.18 per basic and $0.17 diluted share, write-off or acceleration of the amortization of deferred financing fees related to unscheduled debt and lease payments and debt extinguishment costs on certain lease financing obligations.



For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company had net income of $546.9 million, or $10.44 basic and $10.03 diluted earnings per share.



For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company had adjusted net income (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) of $570.3 million, or $10.89 basic and $10.46 diluted earnings per share, which excludes from net income (i) a $16.5 million, or $0.32 per basic and $0.30 per diluted share, write-off or acceleration of the amortization of deferred financing fees on certain lease financing obligations and related debt extinguishment costs, (ii) a $12.0 million, or $0.23 per basic and $0.22 per diluted share, gain on the sale of vessels, (iii) an $8.4 million, or $0.16 per basic and $0.15 per diluted share, acceleration of the amortization of restricted stock awards which was triggered by the departure of the Company’s former CFO in October 2023, and (iv) a $10.5 million, or $0.20 per basic and $0.19 per diluted share, write-off of costs related to the options to purchase scrubbers on 11 MR product tankers which expired unexercised.




Declaration of Dividend



On February 12, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share, with a payment date of March 21, 2025 to all shareholders of record as of March 7, 2025 (the record date). As of February 11, 2025, there were 49,920,042 common shares of the Company outstanding.




Summary of Fourth Quarter 2024 and Other Recent Significant Events




  • Below is a summary of the average daily Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") revenue (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) and duration of contracted voyages and time charters for the Company's vessels (both in the pools and outside of the pools) thus far in the first quarter of 2025 as of the date hereof (See footnotes to "Other operating data" table below for the definition of daily TCE revenue):

Pool and Spot Market


Time Charters Out of the Pool



Average Daily TCE Revenue

Expected Revenue Days



(1)

% of Days


Average Daily TCE Revenue

Expected Revenue Days



(1)

% of Days

LR2
$
29,000
2,330
60
%

$
30,750
880
100
%

MR
$
22,000
3,600
57
%

$
22,500
530
100
%

Handymax
$
15,600
1,200
51
%

N/A
N/A
N/A














(1)

Expected Revenue Days are the total number of calendar days in the quarter for each vessel, less the total number of expected off-hire days during the period associated with major repairs or drydockings. Consequently, Expected Revenue Days represent the total number of days the vessel is expected to be available to earn revenue. Idle days, which are days when a vessel is available to earn revenue, yet is not employed, are included in revenue days. The Company uses revenue days to show changes in net vessel revenues between periods.




  • Below is a summary of the average daily TCE revenue earned by the Company's vessels during the fourth quarter of 2024:

Average Daily TCE Revenue


Vessel class

Pool / Spot

Time Charters

LR2
$
25,594
$
30,803

MR
$
19,351
$
22,943

Handymax
$
15,487
N/A







  • In January 2025, the Company successfully placed $200.0 million of new senior unsecured bonds in the Nordic bond market (the “Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2030”). The Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2030 are due to mature in January 2030 and bear interest at a fixed coupon rate of 7.50% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears. The net proceeds from the bond issue are expected to be used to redeem the Company’s existing Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2025 and for general corporate purposes.


  • In January 2025, the Company gave notice of redemption for the Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2025. The Company expects to redeem the Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2025, which were scheduled to mature on June 30, 2025, in March 2025.


  • In January 2025, the Company invested an additional $42.4 million to increase its ownership of common shares of DHT Holdings Inc. (“DHT”), a publicly traded crude tanker shipping company which owns a fleet of 27 Very Large Crude Carriers. The Company owns approximately 7% of the outstanding common shares of DHT as of the date of this press release. This investment reflects the Company's constructive outlook in this sector.


  • In February 2025, the Company executed a revolving credit facility of up to $500.0 million with a group of financial institutions (the "2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility"). The 2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility is a 100% revolving loan, which has a final maturity of seven years from the signing date and gives the Company the flexibility to draw down or repay the loan during the loan tenor. The 2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility bears interest at SOFR plus a margin of 1.85% per annum for any drawn amounts and a commitment fee of 0.74% per annum applies for any undrawn amounts. The 2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility is collateralized by 26 product tankers and will amortize/reduce in quarterly installments (starting after the second anniversary of the signing date), with a balloon payment due at maturity.


  • During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company closed on the sale of two 2014-built, scrubber-fitted, MR product tankers,

    STI San Antonio

    and

    STI Texas City,

    for $42.5 million per vessel, and one 2019-built, scrubber-fitted, LR2 product tanker,

    STI Lily,

    for $73.5 million. The Company did not make any debt repayments for the sales of

    STI San Antonio

    and

    STI Texas City

    as (i)

    STI San Antonio

    was replaced by

    STI Memphis

    as collateral on the 2023 $225.0 Million Credit Facility and (ii)

    STI Texas City

    was released from the collateral package on the 2023 $117.4 Million Credit Facility given the sufficient headroom under the leverage covenant with the six remaining collateralized vessels under the facility. The Company repaid $22.9 million on the 2023 $1.0 Billion Credit Facility prior to the closing of the sale of

    STI Lily

    .


  • In September 2024, the Company entered into a three-year time charter-out agreement for the 2018-built MR product tanker,

    STI Jardins

    , for $29,550 per day. This vessel is not scrubber-fitted and the time charter commenced in October 2024.






Securities Repurchase Program



From October 1, 2024 through February 12, 2025, the Company repurchased 658,125 of its common shares in the open market at an average price of $59.33 per share under the 2023 Securities Repurchase Program. Since April 1, 2024, the Company has repurchased an aggregate of 4,656,189 of its common shares in the open market at an average price of $72.11 per share.



There is $173.5 million available under the 2023 Securities Repurchase Program as of February 12, 2025.




Diluted Weighted Number of Shares



The computation of earnings per share is determined by taking into consideration the potentially dilutive shares arising from the Company’s equity incentive plan. These potentially dilutive shares are excluded from the computation of earnings per share to the extent they are anti-dilutive.



For the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, the Company’s basic weighted average number of shares outstanding were 46,335,812 and 48,544,137, respectively. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, the Company’s diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding were 48,020,815 and 50,874,322, respectively, which included the potentially dilutive impact of restricted shares issued under the Company’s equity incentive plan.





Current Liquidity



As of February 11, 2025, the Company had $530.5 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $788.2 million of undrawn revolver capacity, which includes $288.2 million of availability under the revolving portion of the 2023 $1.0 Billion Credit Facility and $500.0 million of availability under the 2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility.




Debt



The following table sets forth the unscheduled debt repayments that the Company recently completed.







































Facility

Repayment date

Principal balance repaid (in millions)

Vessels





2023 $1.0 Billion Credit Facility
Oct-24
$
22.9

STI Lily


Total unscheduled repayments - Q4 2024

$

22.9








Set forth below is a summary of the principal balances of the Company’s outstanding indebtedness as of the dates presented:

In thousands of U.S. Dollars

Outstanding Principal as of September 30, 2024

Outstanding Principal as of December 31, 2024

Outstanding Principal as of February 11, 2025

1
2023 $225.0 Million Credit Facility

(1)

174,150

165,675

157,200

2
2023 $49.1 Million Credit Facility

42,164

41,010

41,010

3
2023 $117.4 Million Credit Facility

96,134

91,883

91,883

4
2023 $1.0 Billion Credit Facility

(2)

374,128

351,213

351,213

5
2023 $94.0 Million Credit Facility

85,658

83,242

81,918

6
Ocean Yield Lease Financing

23,095

22,309

22,041

7
2021 Ocean Yield Lease Financing

53,691

52,216

51,719

8
Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2025

(3)

70,571

70,571

70,571

9
Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2030

(4)







200,000

10
2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility

(5)











Gross debt outstanding


919,591


878,119


1,067,555



Cash and cash equivalents

201,001

332,580

530,497



Net debt

$

718,590

$

545,539

$

537,058











(1)

In July 2024, the Company amended its 2023 $225.0 Million Credit Facility to convert this credit facility from a term loan to a revolving credit facility. The amendment gives the Company the flexibility to make unscheduled repayments on this facility that can be re-drawn in the future. The outstanding amount and/or availability of the revolving credit facility continues to amortize quarterly under the same schedule as the original term loan. As of February 11, 2025, there have been no prepayments and there is no drawdown availability on this facility.




(2)

In October 2024, the Company prepaid $22.9 million on the 2023 $1.0 Billion Credit Facility related to

STI Lily,

which was sold in the fourth quarter of 2024. This debt repayment did not impact the undrawn amount of $288.2 million that is currently available under the revolving portion of this facility.




(3)

In January 2025, the Company gave notice of redemption for the Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2025. The Company expects to redeem the Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2025, which were scheduled to mature on June 30, 2025, in March 2025.




(4)

In January 2025, the Company successfully placed $200.0 million of new senior unsecured bonds in the Nordic bond market (the “Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2030”). The Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2030 are due to mature in January 2030 and bear interest at a fixed coupon rate of 7.50% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears. The net proceeds from the bond issue are expected to be used to redeem the Company’s existing Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2025 and for general corporate purposes.



The Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2030 contain certain financial covenants, including (i) a minimum consolidated tangible net worth of not less than $1.0 billion, (ii) minimum liquidity of no less than the greater of (a) $25.0 million and (b) $500,000 per each owned vessel and $250,000 per each time chartered-in vessel, and (iii) the ratio of net debt to total capitalization of no greater than 0.70 to 1.00.   Additionally, the Company must maintain minimum liquidity (which includes undrawn amounts under revolving credit facilities with a remaining maturity date in excess of 12 months) of $100.0 million after making any distributions in the form of dividends or stock repurchases.




(5)

In February 2025, the Company executed the 2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility. There is $500.0 million available to be drawn on this facility as of the date of this press release. The 2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility is a 100% revolving loan, which has a final maturity of seven years from the signing date and gives the Company the flexibility to draw down or repay the loan during the loan tenor. The 2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility bears interest at SOFR plus a margin of 1.85% per annum for any drawn amounts and a commitment fee of 0.74% per annum applies for any undrawn amounts. The 2025 $500.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility is collateralized by 26 product tankers and will amortize/reduce in quarterly installments (starting after the second anniversary of the signing date) with a balloon payment due at maturity. The remaining terms and conditions, including financial covenants, are similar to those set forth in the Company’s existing credit facilities.



Set forth below are the estimated expected future principal repayments on the Company's outstanding indebtedness, which includes principal amounts due under the Company's secured credit facilities, lease financing arrangements, Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2025 and Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2030 (which also include actual scheduled payments made from January 1, 2025 through February 11, 2025):


Outstanding Debt at December 31, 2024



In millions of U.S. dollars


Repayments/maturities of unsecured debt

Vessel financings - scheduled repayments, in addition to maturities in 2027 and thereafter

Total



(1)

Repayments of new borrowings after December 31, 2024



(3)

Pro Forma, including new borrowing

January 1, 2025 to February 11, 2025

$


$
10.6

$

10.6
$



$

10.6

Remaining Q1 2025

(2)


70.6

7.9


78.5





78.5

Q2 2025





14.6


14.6





14.6

Q3 2025





14.6


14.6





14.6

Q4 2025





14.7


14.7





14.7

Q1 2026





14.6


14.6





14.6

Q2 2026





14.6


14.6





14.6

Q3 2026





34.0


34.0





34.0

Q4 2026





34.0


34.0





34.0

2027 and thereafter





647.9


647.9

200.0


847.9




$

70.6

$

807.5

$

878.1

$

200.0

$

1,078.1















(1)

Amounts represent the principal payments due on the Company’s outstanding indebtedness as of December 31, 2024.




(2)

In January 2025, the Company gave notice of redemption for the Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2025. The Company expects to redeem the Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2025, which were scheduled to mature on June 30, 2025, in March 2025.




(3)

In January 2025, the Company successfully placed the Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2030 in the amount of $200.0 million. The Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2030 are scheduled to mature in January 2030.




Drydock Update



Set forth below is a table summarizing the drydock activity that occurred during the fourth quarter of 2024 and the estimated expected payments to be made, and off-hire days that are expected to be incurred, for the Company's drydocks through 2025 and 2026:


Number of

(3)


Aggregate costs in millions of USD

(1)
Aggregate off-hire days

(2)
LR2s
MRs
Handymax

Q4 2024 - actual
$
39.0
470
3
9
5

Q1 2025 - estimated

34.5
240
6
2
1

Q2 2025 - estimated

12.1
140
2
5
0

Q3 2025 - estimated

9.2
100
2
3
0

Q4 2025 - estimated

2.3
20
1
0
0

FY 2026 - estimated

27.8
240
12
0
0










(1)

These costs include estimated cash payments for drydocks. These amounts may include costs incurred for previous projects for which payments may not be due until subsequent quarters, or payments that are due in advance of the scheduled service and may be scheduled to occur in quarters prior to the actual drydocks. The timing of the payments set forth are estimates only and may vary as the timing of the related drydocks finalize.




(2)

Represents the total estimated off-hire days during the period for drydockings or major repairs, including vessels that commenced work in a previous period.




(3)

Represents the number of vessels scheduled to commence drydock. It does not include vessels that commenced work in prior periods but will be completed in the subsequent period. Additionally, the timing set forth in these tables may vary as drydock times are finalized.




Explanation of Variances on the Fourth Quarter of 2024 Financial Results Compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2023



For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded net income of $68.6 million compared to net income of $120.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The following were the significant changes between the two periods:





  • TCE revenue

    , a Non-IFRS measure, is vessel revenues less voyage expenses (including bunkers and port charges). TCE revenue is included herein because it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company's performance irrespective of changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot voyages, time charters, and pool charters), and it provides useful information to investors and management. The following table sets forth TCE revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and 2023:

For the three months ended December 31,


In thousands of U.S. dollars


2024




2023

Vessel revenue
$
203,969


$
336,313

Voyage expenses

(11,824
)


(2,245
)



TCE revenue

$

192,145



$

334,068












  • TCE revenue

    for the three months ended December 31, 2024 decreased by $141.9 million to $192.1 million, from $334.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Overall, the average daily TCE revenue decreased to $21,978 per vessel during the three months ended December 31, 2024, from $32,949 per vessel during the three months ended December 31, 2023. The average number of vessels was 100.9 during the three months ended December 31, 2024 as compared to 111.5 during the three months ended December 31, 2023.


    • TCE revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2024 declined as compared to the same period in the previous year. This was mainly attributable to elevated refinery maintenance in the Middle East, lower global refining margins, and declines in imports into Europe, all of which resulted in a decline in seaborne volumes for refined petroleum products as compared to the same period in the prior year. While the cannibalization of refined petroleum product cargoes by larger crude tankers eased in the fourth quarter, elevated refinery maintenance reduced trading activity and volumes for LR2s as capacity went offline, leading to a lower rate environment for this vessel class. Moreover, the strength in MR rates out of the U.S. Gulf and Asia during the fourth quarter was offset by weakness in Europe due to declines in imports of refined products, which kept overall rates suppressed. Additionally, the decrease in TCE revenue was also attributable to a decrease in the average number of vessels in the Company's fleet during each period. The Company closed on the sales of 11 MRs and one LR2 product tanker throughout 2024.


    • TCE revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2023 reflected a normalized seasonal pattern whereby demand increased as the northern hemisphere entered into the winter months. This increase was partially offset by elevated refinery maintenance in the U.S., Middle East and Asia which led to a slight reduction in seaborne volumes. Demand for the Company’s vessels was robust in the fourth quarter of 2023, driven by growing underlying consumption for refined petroleum products set against the backdrop of a modest newbuilding orderbook.





  • Vessel operating costs

    for the three months ended December 31, 2024 decreased by $3.1 million to $80.8 million, from $83.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in vessel operating costs was primarily driven by a decrease in the average number of vessels due to the sales of 11 MRs and one LR2 product tanker throughout 2024. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in average daily vessel operating costs to $8,708 per vessel for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $8,181 per vessel for the three months ended December 31, 2023. This increase was primarily due to higher costs for repairs and maintenance, spare parts and compounded by the disruption in trading patterns that has impacted the costs of sourcing and transporting spare parts. In the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, crewing expenses included $1.8 million and $2.0 million, respectively, allocated to a provident fund dedicated to the Company’s seafarers.



  • Depreciation expense – owned or sale leaseback vessels

    for the three months ended December 31, 2024 decreased by $3.3 million to $45.2 million, from $48.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

    Depreciation - right of use assets

    also decreased by $2.1 million over the same period. This combined decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in the average number of owned vessels to 100.9 during the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to 111.5 during the three months ended December 31, 2023, resulting from the sales of 11 MRs and one LR2 product tanker throughout 2024.



  • General and administrative expenses

    for the three months ended December 31, 2024 decreased by $8.3 million to $23.9 million, from $32.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The three months ended December 31, 2023 reflects a one-time non-cash charge of $8.4 million for the acceleration of restricted stock amortization which was triggered by the departure of the Company’s former CFO in October 2023. Additionally, non-cash restricted stock amortization increased during the three months ended December 31, 2024 as compared to the same period in the prior year resulting primarily from grants made in the second quarter of 2024. This increase was offset by an aggregate decrease in compensation related costs.



  • Financial expenses

    for the three months ended December 31, 2024 decreased by $27.9 million to $18.3 million, from $46.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. This decrease was primarily attributable to the overall reduction in interest expense on debt and sale leaseback arrangements due to the Company's deleveraging efforts over the past twelve months. The Company's average indebtedness decreased to $0.9 billion during the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $1.7 billion during the three months ended December 31, 2023. Additionally:


    • The Company recorded $0.5 million of debt extinguishment costs and write-offs of deferred financing fees during the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $7.3 million during the three months ended December 31, 2023.


    • The amortization of deferred financing fees was $1.5 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $2.8 million during the three months ended December 31, 2023.





  • Dividend income and fair value loss on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss, net

    includes $1.8 million of dividends received from the Company's investment in DHT offset by an unrealized loss of $13.9 million in the value of this investment as of December 31, 2024.





















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries




Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income




(unaudited)




For the three months ended December 31,


For the year ended December 31,


In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share and share data


2024




2023




2024




2023


Revenue







Vessel revenue
$
203,969


$
336,313


$
1,243,951


$
1,341,222










Operating expenses







Vessel operating costs

(80,812
)


(83,937
)


(319,147
)


(315,582
)

Voyage expenses

(11,824
)


(2,245
)


(30,371
)


(13,243
)

Depreciation - owned or sale leaseback vessels

(45,220
)


(48,555
)


(185,319
)


(178,259
)

Depreciation - right of use assets






(2,105
)







(24,244
)

General and administrative expenses

(23,860
)


(32,128
)


(121,048
)


(106,255
)

Write-off of deposits on scrubbers






(10,508
)







(10,508
)

Gain on sales of vessels

52,576



4,892



176,537



12,019

Total operating expenses

(109,140
)


(174,586
)


(479,348
)


(636,072
)


Operating income

94,829



161,727



764,603



705,150


Other (expenses) and income, net







Financial expenses

(18,335
)


(46,281
)


(109,539
)


(183,231
)

Financial income

2,970



4,497



15,947



19,112

Share of income from dual fuel tanker joint venture

1,112



1,010



7,664



5,949

Dividend income and fair value loss on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss, net

(12,133
)







(11,176
)





Other income and (expenses), net

114



(63
)


1,275



(82
)

Total other expense, net

(26,272
)


(40,837
)


(95,829
)


(158,252
)


Net income
$
68,557


$
120,890


$
668,774


$
546,898










Earnings per share















Basic
$
1.48


$
2.43


$
13.78


$
10.44

Diluted
$
1.43


$
2.34


$
13.15


$
10.03

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

46,335,812



49,799,818



48,544,137



52,369,269

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

(1)

48,020,815



51,637,739



50,874,322



54,527,747



















(1)

The computation of diluted earnings per share for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, includes the effect of potentially dilutive unvested shares of restricted stock.























































































































































































































































































































































Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries




Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets




(unaudited)




As of


In thousands of U.S. dollars

December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


Assets




Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents
$
332,580


$
355,551

Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss

74,157






Accounts receivable

150,183



203,500

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

9,230



10,213

Inventories

10,173



7,816


Total current assets

576,323



577,080


Non-current assets



Vessels and drydock

3,190,820



3,577,935

Other assets

58,312



65,440

Goodwill

8,197



8,197


Total non-current assets

3,257,329



3,651,572


Total assets
$
3,833,652


$
4,228,652


Current liabilities



Current portion of long-term debt
$
122,797


$
220,965

Lease liability - sale and leaseback vessels

8,592



206,757

Accounts payable

32,213



10,004

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

73,591



72,678


Total current liabilities

237,193



510,404


Non-current liabilities



Long-term debt

665,887



939,188

Lease liability - sale and leaseback vessels

64,691



221,380

Other long-term liabilities






3,974


Total non-current liabilities

730,578



1,164,542


Total liabilities

967,771



1,674,946


Shareholders' equity



Issued, authorized and fully paid-in share capital:



Share capital

760



745

Additional paid-in capital

3,159,548



3,097,054

Treasury shares

(1,466,818
)


(1,131,225
)

Retained earnings

1,172,391



587,132


Total shareholders' equity

2,865,881



2,553,706


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,833,652


$
4,228,652












































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries




Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows




(unaudited)




For the year ended December 31,


In thousands of U.S. dollars


2024




2023


Operating activities



Net income
$
668,774


$
546,898

Depreciation - owned or sale leaseback vessels

185,319



178,259

Depreciation - right of use assets






24,244

Equity settled share based compensation expense

62,509



47,340

Amortization of deferred financing fees

9,236



7,292

Non-cash debt extinguishment costs

3,460



8,320

Net gain on sales of vessels

(176,537
)


(12,019
)

Write-off of deposits on scrubbers






10,508

Accretion of fair value measurement on debt assumed in business combinations

82



1,128

Fair value loss on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss

14,980






Share of income and gain on sale of vessel from dual fuel tanker joint venture

(7,664
)


(5,950
)

Dividend from DHT Holdings, Inc.

(3,803
)







756,356



806,020

Changes in assets and liabilities:



(Increase) / decrease in inventories

(2,035
)


7,804

Decrease in accounts receivable

57,045



73,201

Decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets

983



7,944

Decrease in other assets

1,600



2,884

Increase / (decrease) in accounts payable

15,722



(16,748
)

Decrease in accrued expenses

(4,491
)


(15,613
)



68,824



59,472


Net cash inflow from operating activities

825,180



865,492


Investing activities



Net proceeds from sales of vessels

479,778



64,878

Distributions from dual fuel tanker joint venture

8,851



1,822

Investment in dual fuel tanker joint venture

(1,937
)





Investment in DHT Holdings, Inc.

(89,137
)





Dividend from DHT Holdings, Inc.

3,803






Drydock, scrubber, ballast water treatment system and other vessel related payments (owned and leased financed vessels)

(93,367
)


(23,089
)


Net cash inflow from investing activities

307,991



43,611


Financing activities



Debt repayments

(835,680
)


(1,224,529
)

Issuance of debt

99,000



1,386,482

Debt issuance costs

(354
)


(29,691
)

Principal repayments on lease liability - IFRS 16






(516,127
)

Decrease in restricted cash






783

Dividends paid

(83,515
)


(57,660
)

Repurchase of common stock

(335,593
)


(489,680
)


Net cash outflow from financing activities

(1,156,142
)


(930,422
)


Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(22,971
)


(21,319
)

Cash and cash equivalents at January 1,

355,551



376,870


Cash and cash equivalents at December 31,
$
332,580


$
355,551










































































































































































































































































































































































































































Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries




Other operating data for the three months and


year ended


December 31, 2024 and


2023




(unaudited)




For the three months ended December 31,


For the year ended December 31,




2024




2023




2024




2023


Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



(in thousands of U.S. dollars except Fleet Data)

$

105,146



$

237,452



$

842,012



$

959,349










Average Daily Results








Fleet







TCE per revenue day

(2)
$
21,978


$
32,949


$
32,573


$
32,711

Vessel operating costs per day

(3)
$
8,708


$
8,181


$
8,204


$
7,692

Average number of vessels

100.9



111.5



106.3



112.4










LR2







TCE per revenue day

(2)
$
27,006


$
36,546


$
40,406


$
37,268

Vessel operating costs per day

(3)
$
9,314


$
8,498


$
8,971


$
8,051

Average number of vessels

38.4



39.0



38.8



39.0










MR







TCE per revenue day

(2)
$
19,753


$
31,195


$
28,980


$
30,461

Vessel operating costs per day

(3)
$
8,308


$
8,027


$
7,794


$
7,523

Average number of vessels

48.5



58.5



53.4



59.4










Handymax







TCE per revenue day

(2)
$
15,487


$
30,427


$
24,146


$
29,578

Vessel operating costs per day

(3)
$
8,444


$
7,951


$
7,645


$
7,423

Average number of vessels

14.0



14.0



14.0



14.0










Capital Expenditures







Drydock, scrubber, ballast water treatment system and other vessel related payments (in thousands of U.S. dollars)
$
39,043


$
5,988


$
93,367


$
23,089

















































(1)

See Non-IFRS Measures section below.





(2)

Freight rates are commonly measured in the shipping industry in terms of time charter equivalent per day (or TCE per day), which is calculated by subtracting voyage expenses, including bunkers and port charges, from vessel revenue and dividing the net amount (time charter equivalent revenues) by the number of revenue days in the period. Revenue days are the number of days vessels are part of the fleet less the number of days vessels are off-hire for drydock and repairs.





(3)

Vessel operating costs per day represent vessel operating costs divided by the number of operating days during the period. Operating days are the total number of available days in a period with respect to vessels that are owned, operating under a lease financing arrangement, or bareboat chartered-in, before deducting available days due to off-hire days and days in drydock. Operating days is a measurement that is only applicable to vessels that are owned, operating under a lease financing arrangement, or bareboat chartered-in, not time chartered-in vessels.










































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Fleet list as of February 12, 2025



Vessel Name

Year Built

DWT

Ice class

Employment

Vessel type

Scrubber



Owned and sale leaseback vessels








1
STI Brixton

2014

38,734

1A

SHTP (1)

Handymax

N/A

2
STI Comandante

2014

38,734

1A

SHTP (1)

Handymax

N/A

3
STI Pimlico

2014

38,734

1A

SHTP (1)

Handymax

N/A

4
STI Hackney

2014

38,734

1A

SHTP (1)

Handymax

N/A

5
STI Acton

2014

38,734

1A

SHTP (1)

Handymax

N/A

6
STI Fulham

2014

38,734

1A

SHTP (1)

Handymax

N/A

7
STI Camden

2014

38,734

1A

SHTP (1)

Handymax

N/A

8
STI Battersea

2014

38,734

1A

SHTP (1)

Handymax

N/A

9
STI Wembley

2014

38,734

1A

SHTP (1)

Handymax

N/A

10
STI Finchley

2014

38,734

1A

SHTP (1)

Handymax

N/A

11
STI Clapham

2014

38,734

1A

SHTP (1)

Handymax

N/A

12
STI Poplar

2014

38,734

1A

SHTP (1)

Handymax

N/A

13
STI Hammersmith

2015

38,734

1A

SHTP (1)

Handymax

N/A

14
STI Rotherhithe

2015

38,734

1A

SHTP (1)

Handymax

N/A

15
STI Duchessa

2014

49,990




Time Charter (5)

MR

No

16
STI Opera

2014

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

No

17
STI Meraux

2014

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

18
STI Venere

2014

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

19
STI Virtus

2014

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

20
STI Aqua

2014

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

21
STI Dama

2014

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

22
STI Regina

2014

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

23
STI St. Charles

2014

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

24
STI Mayfair

2014

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

25
STI Yorkville

2014

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

26
STI Milwaukee

2014

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

27
STI Battery

2014

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

28
STI Soho

2014

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

29
STI Memphis

2014

49,990




Time Charter (6)

MR

Yes

30
STI Gramercy

2015

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

31
STI Bronx

2015

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

32
STI Pontiac

2015

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

33
STI Queens

2015

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

34
STI Osceola

2015

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

35
STI Notting Hill

2015

49,687

1B

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

36
STI Seneca

2015

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

37
STI Westminster

2015

49,687

1B

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

38
STI Brooklyn

2015

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

39
STI Black Hawk

2015

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

40
STI Galata

2017

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

41
STI Bosphorus

2017

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

No

42
STI Leblon

2017

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

43
STI La Boca

2017

49,990




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

44
STI San Telmo

2017

49,990

1B

SMRP (2)

MR

No

45
STI Donald C Trauscht

2017

49,990

1B

SMRP (2)

MR

No

46
STI Esles II

2018

49,990

1B

SMRP (2)

MR

No

47
STI Jardins

2018

49,990

1B

Time Charter (7)

MR

No

48
STI Magic

2019

50,000




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

49
STI Mystery

2019

50,000




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

50
STI Marvel

2019

50,000




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

51
STI Magnetic

2019

50,000




Time Charter (8)

MR

Yes

52
STI Millennia

2019

50,000




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

53
STI Magister

2019

50,000




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

54
STI Mythic

2019

50,000




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

55
STI Marshall

2019

50,000




Time Charter (9)

MR

Yes

56
STI Modest

2019

50,000




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

57
STI Maverick

2019

50,000




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

58
STI Miracle

2020

50,000




Time Charter (10)

MR

Yes

59
STI Maestro

2020

50,000




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

60
STI Mighty

2020

50,000




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

61
STI Maximus

2020

50,000




SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

62
STI Elysees

2014

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

63
STI Madison

2014

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

64
STI Park

2014

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

65
STI Orchard

2014

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

66
STI Sloane

2014

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

67
STI Broadway

2014

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

68
STI Condotti

2014

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

69
STI Rose

2015

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

70
STI Veneto

2015

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

71
STI Alexis

2015

109,999




MPL (4)

LR2

Yes

72
STI Winnie

2015

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

73
STI Oxford

2015

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

74
STI Lauren

2015

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

75
STI Connaught

2015

109,999




Time Charter (11)

LR2

Yes

76
STI Spiga

2015

109,999




MPL (4)

LR2

Yes

77
STI Kingsway

2015

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

78
STI Solidarity

2015

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

79
STI Lombard

2015

109,999




Time Charter (12)

LR2

Yes

80
STI Grace

2016

109,999




Time Charter (13)

LR2

Yes

81
STI Jermyn

2016

109,999




Time Charter (14)

LR2

Yes

82
STI Sanctity

2016

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

83
STI Solace

2016

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

84
STI Stability

2016

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

85
STI Steadfast

2016

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

86
STI Supreme

2016

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

87
STI Symphony

2016

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

88
STI Gallantry

2016

113,000




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

89
STI Goal

2016

113,000




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

90
STI Guard

2016

113,000




Time Charter (15)

LR2

Yes

91
STI Guide

2016

113,000




Time Charter (16)

LR2

Yes

92
STI Selatar

2017

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

93
STI Rambla

2017

109,999




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

94
STI Gauntlet

2017

113,000




Time Charter (17)

LR2

Yes

95
STI Gladiator

2017

113,000




Time Charter (16)

LR2

Yes

96
STI Gratitude

2017

113,000




Time Charter (18)

LR2

Yes

97
STI Lobelia

2019

110,000




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

98
STI Lotus

2019

110,000




SLR2P (3)

LR2

Yes

99
STI Lavender

2019

110,000




Time Charter (19)

LR2

Yes
















Total Fleet DWT



7,092,312
































































































































(1)

This vessel operates in the Scorpio Handymax Tanker Pool, or SHTP. SHTP is operated by Scorpio Commercial Management S.A.M. (SCM). SHTP and SCM are related parties to the Company.

(2)

This vessel operates in the Scorpio MR Pool, or SMRP. SMRP is operated by SCM. SMRP and SCM are related parties to the Company.

(3)

This vessel operates in the Scorpio LR2 Pool, or SLR2P. SLR2P is operated by SCM. SLR2P and SCM are related parties to the Company.

(4)

This vessel operates in the Mercury Pool Limited, or MPL. MPL is operated by SCM. MPL and SCM are related parties to the Company.

(5)

This vessel commenced a time charter in October 2022 for three years at an average rate of $25,000 per day.

(6)

This vessel commenced a time charter in June 2022 for three years at an average rate of $21,000 per day. The daily rate is the average rate over the three-year period, which is payable during the first six months at $30,000 per day, the next six months are payable at $20,000 per day, and years two and three are payable at $19,000 per day. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $22,500 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $24,000 per day.

(7)

This vessel commenced a time charter in October 2024 for three years at a rate of $29,550 per day.

(8)

This vessel commenced a time charter in July 2022 for three years at an average rate of $23,000 per day. The daily rate is the average rate over the three-year period, which is payable in years one, two, and three at $30,000 per day, $20,000 per day, and $19,000 per day, respectively. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $24,500 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $26,000 per day.

(9)

This vessel commenced a time charter in July 2022 for three years at a rate of $23,000 per day. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $24,000 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $25,000 per day. If this second option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $26,000 per day.

(10)

This vessel commenced a time charter in August 2022 for three years at a rate of $21,000 per day. The daily rate is the average rate over the three-year period, which is payable during the first six months at $30,000 per day, the next six months are payable at $20,000 per day, and years two and three are payable at $19,000 per day. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $22,500 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $24,000 per day.

(11)

In April 2023, STI Connaught replaced STI Goal on a time charter which initially commenced in August 2022 for three years at a rate of $30,000 per day. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $32,000 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $34,000 per day.

(12)

This vessel commenced a time charter in September 2022 for three years at an average rate of $32,750 per day. The charterer has the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $34,750 per day. If this option is declared, the charterer has the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $36,750 per day.

(13)

This vessel commenced a time charter in December 2022 for three years at an average rate of $37,500 per day. The daily rate is the average rate over the three-year period, which is payable during the first six months at $47,000 per day, the next 6 months are payable at $28,000 per day, and years two and three are payable at $37,500 per day.

(14)

This vessel commenced a time charter in April 2023 for three years at a rate of $40,000 per day. The charterer has the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $42,500 per day.

(15)

This vessel commenced a time charter in July 2022 for five years at a rate of $28,000 per day.

(16)

This vessel commenced a time charter in July 2022 for three years at an average rate of $28,000 per day. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $31,000 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $33,000 per day.

(17)

This vessel commenced a time charter in November 2022 for three years at an average rate of $32,750 per day.

(18)

This vessel commenced a time charter in May 2022 for three years at an average rate of $28,000 per day. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $31,000 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $33,000 per day.

(19)

This vessel commenced a time charter in December 2022 for three years at an average rate of $35,000 per day.






Dividend Policy



The declaration and payment of dividends is subject at all times to the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors. The timing and the amount of dividends, if any, depends on the Company's earnings, financial condition, cash requirements and availability, fleet renewal and expansion, restrictions in loan agreements, the provisions of Marshall Islands law affecting the payment of dividends and other factors.



The Company's dividends paid during 2023 and 2024 were as follows:













































Date paid

Dividend per common




share

March 2023
$0.20

June 2023
$0.25

September 2023
$0.25

December 2023
$0.35

March 2024
$0.40

June 2024
$0.40

September 2024
$0.40

December 2024
$0.40




On February 12, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share, with a payment date of March 21, 2025 to all shareholders of record as of March 7, 2025 (the record date). As of February 11, 2025, there were 49,920,042 common shares of the Company outstanding.




About Scorpio Tankers Inc.



Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. Scorpio Tankers Inc. currently owns or lease finances 99 product tankers (38 LR2 tankers, 47 MR tankers and 14 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 8.9 years. Additional information about the Company is available at the Company's website


www.scorpiotankers.com


. Information on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.




Non-IFRS Measures




Reconciliation of IFRS Financial Information to Non-IFRS Financial Information



This press release describes time charter equivalent revenue, or TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss, and adjusted EBITDA, which are not measures prepared in accordance with IFRS ("Non-IFRS" measures). The Non-IFRS measures are presented in this press release as we believe that they provide investors and other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company's management evaluates the Company's operating performance. These Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.



The Company believes that the presentation of TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors or other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, because they facilitate the comparability and the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. In addition, the Company believes that TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful in evaluating its operating performance compared to that of other companies in the Company’s industry. The Company’s definitions of TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as reported by other companies in the shipping industry or other industries.



TCE revenue, on a historical basis, is reconciled above in the section entitled "Explanation of Variances on the Fourth Quarter of 2024 Financial Results Compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2023". The Company has not provided a reconciliation of forward-looking TCE revenue because the most directly comparable IFRS measure on a forward-looking basis is not available to the Company without unreasonable effort.




Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income

For the three months ended December 31, 2024









Per share


Per share


In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data

Amount


basic


diluted

Net income
$
68,557


$
1.48


$
1.43


Adjustments:





Write-offs of deferred financing fees and debt extinguishment costs

452



0.01



0.01

Gain on sales of vessels

(52,576
)


(1.13
)


(1.09
)

Fair value loss on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss

13,889



0.30



0.29

Adjusted net income
$
30,322


$
0.65

(1)

$
0.63

(1)















(1)

Summation difference due to rounding

For the three months ended December 31, 2023





Per share


Per share


In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data

Amount


basic


diluted

Net income
$
120,890


$
2.43


$
2.34


Adjustments:





Write-off of deferred financing fees and debt extinguishment costs

7,272


$
0.15


$
0.14

Gain on sales of vessels

(4,892
)


(0.10
)


(0.09
)

Acceleration of amortization of restricted stock

8,374



0.17



0.16

Write-off of deposits on scrubbers

10,508



0.21



0.20

Adjusted net income
$
142,152


$
2.85

(1)

$
2.75















(1)

Summation difference due to rounding

For the year ended December 31, 2024





Per share


Per share


In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data

Amount


basic


diluted

Net income
$
668,774


$
13.78


$
13.15


Adjustments:





Write-offs of deferred financing fees and debt extinguishment costs

8,524



0.18



0.17

Gain on sales of vessels

(176,537
)


(3.64
)


(3.47
)

Gain on sale of vessel within joint venture

(2,821
)


(0.06
)


(0.06
)

Fair value loss on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss

14,980



0.31



0.29

Adjusted net income
$
512,920


$
10.57


$
10.08



















































































































































For the year ended December 31, 2023





Per share


Per share


In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data

Amount


basic


diluted

Net income
$
546,898


$
10.44


$
10.03


Adjustments:





Write-off of deferred financing fees and unamortized discounts on credit facilities

16,525



0.32



0.30

Gain on sales of vessels

(12,019
)

$
(0.23
)

$
(0.22
)

Acceleration of amortization of restricted stock

8,374


$
0.16


$
0.15

Write-off of deposits on scrubbers

10,508


$
0.20


$
0.19

Adjusted net income
$
570,286


$
10.89


$
10.46

(1)















(1)

Summation difference due to rounding




Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

For the three months ended December 31,


For the year ended December 31,


In thousands of U.S. dollars


2024




2023




2024




2023

Net Income
$
68,557


$
120,890


$
668,774


$
546,898

Financial expenses

18,335



46,281



109,539



183,231

Financial income

(2,970
)


(4,497
)


(15,947
)


(19,112
)

Depreciation - owned or lease financed vessels

45,220



48,555



185,319



178,259

Depreciation - right of use assets






2,105








24,244

Equity settled share based compensation expense

16,447



18,502



62,509



47,340

Gain on sales of vessels

(52,576
)


(4,892
)


(176,537
)


(12,019
)

Gain on sale of vessel within joint venture











(2,821
)





Dividend income and fair value loss on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss, net

12,133








11,176






Write-off of deposits on scrubbers






10,508








10,508

Adjusted EBITDA
$
105,146


$
237,452


$
842,012


$
959,349



















