Scorpio Tankers Continues To Rise; Up 6%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) are up more than 6% Monday morning at $37.17, continuing its upward journey since last Friday.

Scorpio Tankers provides marine transportation of petroleum products.

Last Thursday, Scorpio had announced that Robert Bugbee, its President purchased 50,000 shares of the company in the open market at an average price of $33.89 per share.

STNG has traded in the range of $11.02-$38.07 in the past 52 weeks.

