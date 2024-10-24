News & Insights

Scorpio Gold Finds Promising Gold in Manhattan District

Scorpio Gold (TSE:SGN) has released an update.

Scorpio Gold has announced promising results from its 2024 drilling campaign in the Manhattan District, Nevada, with significant gold mineralization discovered. This drilling suggests the potential for a large open pit high-grade gold resource, as the company works towards its maiden mineral resource estimate.

