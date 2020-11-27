Scorpio Bulkers To Sell SBI Bravo, SBI Antares, SBI Hydra, SBI Maia Ultramax Bulk Carriers

(RTTNews) - Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) has entered into an agreement with an unaffiliated third party to sell the SBI Bravo, SBI Antares, SBI Hydra, and SBI Maia, Ultramax bulk carriers built in 2015, for approximately $67 million. Delivery of the vessels is anticipated to take place in the first quarter of 2021.

Scorpio Bulkers is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities, and is investing in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. It has recently sold six vessels and has contracted to sell eleven additional vessels.

