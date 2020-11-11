Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SALT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SALT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.24, the dividend yield is 1.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SALT was $13.24, representing a -80.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.20 and a 23.74% increase over the 52 week low of $10.70.

SALT is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Royal Caribbean Group (RCL). SALT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$24.87. Zacks Investment Research reports SALT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -157.06%, compared to an industry average of .3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SALT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

