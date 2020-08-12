Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SALT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 150% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.66, the dividend yield is 1.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SALT was $14.66, representing a -81.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $77.80 and a 17.28% increase over the 52 week low of $12.50.

SALT is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP). SALT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$22.05. Zacks Investment Research reports SALT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -159.75%, compared to an industry average of 7.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SALT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.