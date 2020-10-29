Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

One of the biggest stories of last week was how Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) shares plunged 21% in the week since its latest quarterly results, closing yesterday at US$11.18. Revenues of US$47m beat expectations by a respectable 3.7%, although statutory losses per share increased. Scorpio Bulkers lost US$3.12, which was 117% more than what the analysts had included in their models. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:SALT Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, Scorpio Bulkers' six analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$173.6m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory losses are forecast to balloon 94% to US$0.99 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$204.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.12 in 2021. So we can see that the consensus has become notably more bearish on Scorpio Bulkers' outlook following these results, with a substantial drop in next year's revenue estimates. Furthermore, they expect the business to be loss-making next year, compared to their previous calls for a profit.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$28.71, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Scorpio Bulkers analyst has a price target of US$50.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$15.00. We would probably assign less value to the analyst forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 0.2%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 25% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 3.6% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Scorpio Bulkers' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The biggest low-light for us was that the forecasts for Scorpio Bulkers dropped from profits to a loss next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$28.71, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Scorpio Bulkers. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Scorpio Bulkers going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for Scorpio Bulkers (1 is significant!) that you need to take into consideration.

