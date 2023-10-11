Score these Amazon Prime Day Digital Entertainment Deals

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is underway, offering exclusive deals for Prime members this October. Prime members will find deals on everything from electronics to beauty products, as well as deals on digital streaming and entertainment, helping put some extra cash in your pocket as the holiday season approaches.

In order to take advantage of the discounts offered during Prime Big Deal Days, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. Membership for Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month or $139 a year. However, if you haven't been a member in the previous 12-months, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

Here’s a look at the Amazon Prime Day digital entertainment deals.

Amazon Audible:

Prime members can now get Audible, Amazon’s Amazon’s audiobook service, for 60% off on the first 4 months of an Audible Premium Plus subscription. This works out to $5.95 a month, and you’ll have access to thousands of titles, including not only audiobooks, but podcasts and Audible original content in a wide variety of genres.

After the 4-month trial period, a membership costs $14.95 a month. The offer ends December 31, 2023.

Amazon Music:

After Spotify’s price increase this summer, you’re likely looking for ways you can save on music streaming costs where you can. With Amazon Music Unlimited, you could get up to 4 months free if you’re a Prime member, as long as you sign-up before Amazon Prime Big Deal Days comes to a close.

If you’re not a Prime member, you’re still in luck. You’ll be able to score Amazon Music free for 3 months. After the trial period ends, Prime customers will be charged $9.99 a month, and non Prime members $10.99 a month.

Amazon Prime Video:

This October, you can get paid for watching movies and TV on Prime Video. Between October 6 to 13, Prime members will earn a $6 Prime Video credit after spending $30. So go ahead and binge watch those horror movies to gear up for Halloween, you’ll be able to put some cash back in your pocket.

Plus, members can also save up to 50% on movie bundles with Prime Video.

BET Plus:

Until October 15, Prime members can now watch BET Plus for a fraction of the price. For just $0.99 a month for 3 months, Amazon Prime members can get BET Plus as an Amazon Prime Video add-on. After the 3 months are up, the price increases to $9.99 a month, but the subscription can be canceled anytime.

