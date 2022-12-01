Score Free, Fast Shipping With This Amex Card Benefit

With the increasing costs of goods, many shoppers are looking for more ways to save. Getting free shipping when shopping online is one perk that could help you keep more money in your pocket. If you have the right Amex credit card, you could qualify for free, fast shipping from participating retailers. Find out how to take advantage of this perk.

Free shipping is a win for your wallet

Is there anything better than scoring free shipping? Even if the cost of shipping is built into the price of the products you're buying, it can feel like a huge win; typically, retailers require you to hit a minimum spend before shipping is included. Otherwise, you'll be charged an additional fee at checkout.

Sometimes, you can score free shipping no matter how little you spend. Amazon Prime members who buy qualifying items can get free one or two-day shipping on most items. But these aren't the only ways to take advantage of free shipping perks -- your credit card may unlock free shipping benefits.

Don't miss out on this Amex cardholder perk

If you have an American Express credit card, you may be missing out on a valuable perk that could make your next online order cheaper. You can get free shipping with a complimentary ShopRunner membership. ShopRunner usually costs $79 annually, so this is a valuable perk.

ShopRunner partners with more than 100 stores. Brands like Allbirds, Under Armour, American Eagle Outfitters, NARS Cosmetics, Proflowers, bareMinerals, and NFLShop participate.

Once you enroll in this service, you can enjoy free delivery in as little as two days when making qualifying purchases. You can also take advantage of free shipping on returns. Some retailers may have an order minimum in place to use your ShopRunner perks, but not all do.

You may be wondering which Amex cards offer this benefit. All American Express U.S. consumer and small business credit cards and charge cards are eligible. This free perk is available as long as you maintain an active American Express account.

This credit card benefit could be helpful if you need your order to arrive quickly and want to avoid paying extra shipping charges. Don't forget to enroll to use this service.

Other way to save money with your Amex credit card

You may be able to save money in other ways by using your Amex credit card when shopping in store and online. Amex Offers could help you reduce your spending. Most Amex Offers provide discounts in the form of a statement credit back to your card when you make an eligible purchase. Some Amex Offers give you extra rewards points or extra cash back when you make a qualifying purchase.

You must activate offers to take advantage of these deals. You can view current offers by signing into the American Express website or mobile app. Offers change frequently, so it's good practice to check in every so often.

Of course, paying for orders with an American Express rewards credit card is another smart money move. You can earn rewards on your spending just by using your card.

You can continue to work on your personal finance goals without giving up on your online shopping habits. Just make sure you stick to your budget and only buy what you can afford.

