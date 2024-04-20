Score Explosive Gains in the Bitcoin Halving With a New Quant System 

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Forget money. In the business world, data is king.

Data enables businesses to create better products, enhance marketing campaigns, and reach targeted customers. It also helps optimize supply chains, streamline business functions, and automate various processes. Furthermore, data aids in mitigating risk, predicting business outcomes, and gleaning consumer sentiment. For a business, data can do everything.

It should be no surprise, then, that a recent survey found that data-driven organizations are significantly more likely to beat revenue goals than non-data-driven companies. Another study highlighted that in a majority of large organizations, the office of Chief Data Officer is seen as a mission-critical function, on par with IT, business operations, HR, and finance.

Welcome, friends, to the Intelligence Economy — a new era where enterprises unlock the power of big data to drive better business outcomes.

In today’s business world, it is dog eat dog — so if you do not adopt data-driven decision making, you will be driven out of business by someone who does.

To that end, the Intelligence Economy boom has only one ending — where, by 2030, every business in the world is a data-driven business.

Yet, recent findings indicate that a significant portion of companies have yet to pivot to data-driven decision making.

This gap between the current state of the enterprise market and the future state of the enterprise market (100% adoption) implies enormous growth potential for the Intelligence Economy over the next decade.

More specifically, it means that the companies at the epicenter of the Intelligence Economy — the companies creating Big Data analytics software — are poised for significant revenue growth in the 2020s.

These software systems exemplify the evolving nature of investing in the “Age of Quant.”

Bridging the gap between theory and application, let’s delve into how these advancements are being practically applied in the world of cryptocurrency.

Welcome to the Age of Quant

The emergence of quantitative crypto systems is forcing a lot of people, companies, and even whole industries to rethink the way they fundamentally operate.

One such industry is the financial industry and, more specifically, the world of cryptocurrency-picking.

I believe that within five years, quantitative crypto systems will obsolete human cryptocurrency-pickers.

That is, over the next five years, human-driven trading strategies (also known as “discretionary strategies”) will be increasingly replaced by quant trading strategies. These will use big data and analytics to deliver better and more consistent returns than any discretionary strategy could.

And I say this as a top-ranked crypto-picker who has made a name for himself by regularly picking multiple 10X token winners.

Even I admit that quant strategies will replace me. No doubt about it. I’m humble enough to admit that.

But I’m not going anywhere anytime soon.

While humbled by quant crypto systems’ ability to transform the industry of cryptocurrency-picking, I’m fully determined to get on the right side of this shift.

I’m committed to leveraging the growing power of big data and analytics to create the best quant trading strategies available.

My team and I have spent the past few years developing a powerful quant system that uncovers equities before they surge in price. We’ve already put this quantitative stage-analysis system to work in several of my stock services.

But in just a few days, in addition to stocks, we’ll also be using it toidentify cryptocurrencies in the early stages of big technical breakouts.

And with the Fourth Bitcoin Halving rapidly approaching (more on that in a bit), we’ve picked the perfect time to start using it on cryptos.

Frankly, over the past few months, that quant system has been kicking butt and taking names with stocks.

Take a look…

Driving Gains With a Next-Gen Quant System

In the first quarter of 2024, we used this system to book partial profits of roughly 110%, 55%, 77% and 94% on four of our stock positions.

All those gains happened in a matter of months. Some took just a few weeks.

We could not be more pleased with the results. It is a prime example of how investing is adapting to the Age of Quant.

But I’m not here today to tell you about past results.

I’m here today to tell you about what will happen…

Specifically, what will happen this Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. EST. That’s when I’ll be taking part in The Breakout Crypto Project and showing off this new system. You can reserve your spot for that event here.

I’m a big believer that complacency is the enemy of progress. The moment you get comfortable is the moment you stop progressing.

It is also the moment someone else passes you.

The same is true when developing quantitative trading strategies. The moment we stop developing bigger and better quant strategies is the moment quant crypto systems pass us by and renders us obsolete.

I’m not going to let the machines win that easily.

So, while our quant system has already been put to use to rack up big winner after big winner in 2023 and 2024, I’ve been busy working on a high-octane adaptation of this quant trading system.

Based on our back-tested results of this system, you could have made 1,929% from Bonk (BONK-USD), 873% from Apex Token (APEX-USD), and 1,945% from Moon Tropica (CAH-USD), in only 12 weeks this year.

And on Tuesday morning, I’m going to unveil it to the public for the first time ever.

Why now, you ask?

The Bitcoin Halving… and Why It’s Crucial

We’ve precision-tuned the quantitative stage analysis strategy I already use in my stock trading services to master find to find cryptocurrencies on the verge of big breakouts – tokens that could soar hundreds of percent in quickly.

And the Fourth Bitcoin Halving is opening a massive window of opportunity for the next 12 to 24 months, which could cause dozens of little-known altcoins to skyrocket.

Let me explain a little…

In short, about once every four years, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) undergoes a “halving” event, wherein the supply of new BTC is essentially cut in half.

Bitcoin miners are rewarded with new BTC for validating transactions and adding them to the blockchain. But during a halving event, the reward miners receive for mining new blocks is halved. If miners were receiving 12.5 BTC per block before a halving, they would receive 6.25 BTC per block afterward.

The purpose of halving is to control the supply of new Bitcoin entering the market. Bitcoin’s total supply is capped at 21 million coins. And these halvings ensure that the total supply is released gradually over time, rather than all at once.

Bitcoin halvings are designed into the cryptocurrency’s “DNA,” set to occur after every 210,000 blocks are mined, which translates to roughly every four years.

We’ve experienced three Bitcoin halvings since the inception of cryptocurrencies. The upcoming halving is set to take place later this week, on or about Saturday.

This is extremely bullish for cryptocurrencies because, historically, halvings spark “boom cycles” in the crypto market.

Despite their reputation for extreme volatility, cryptocurrencies are quite predictable. Between halvings, cryptocurrencies struggle.

However, around halvings, they typically surge. Specifically, cryptocurrencies start to climb about a year before a halving and continue to rise 12 months after the event.

This suggests that the crypto markets will maintain their current momentum until at least early 2025.

The last time this happened you could have made…

1,261% from Chainlink ( LINK-USD )…

from ( )… 4,107% from Decentraland ( MANA-USD )…

from ( )… And 7,285% from Theta (THETA-USD).

The current halving-fueled crypto rally is already minting 1,500 new millionaires every single day. And my new system is the best way to become one of them.

Our system allows you to experience the most upside in altcoins while minimizing risk to the downside.

Once more, we’re holding The Breakout Crypto Project on Tuesday, April 23, at 10 a.m. Eastern. There I’ll unveil how this system works alongside an altcoin that my system just flagged as a “Strong Buy” with massive short-term potential.

Reserve your seat now.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

