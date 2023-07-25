Scorching U.S. Temps Lift Nat-Gas Prices

Aug Nymex natural gas (NGQ23) on Tuesday closed +0.045 (+1.68%).

Nat-gas prices on Tuesday settled moderately higher as near-record high temperatures this week in the central and southwestern U.S will boost nat-gas demand from electricity providers to increase air-conditioning usage. Nat-gas prices Tuesday also had carryover support from a rally in European gas prices to a 2-week high. Gains in nat-gas were contained after forecaster Atmospheric G2 said cooler temperatures are expected for the central and eastern U.S from July 30-Aug 3.

Nat-gas prices continue to be undercut by high inventories caused by weak heating demand during the abnormally mild winter. This past winter's warm temperatures caused nat-gas inventories to rise in Europe and the United States. Gas storage across Europe was 84% full as of July 23, well above the 5-year seasonal average of 69% full for this time of year. U.S. nat-gas inventories as of July 14 were +13.8% above their 5-year seasonal average.

Lower-48 state dry gas production on Tuesday was 98.9 bcf/day (+0.9% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Tuesday was 76.9 bcf/day, +1.8% y/y, according to BNEF. LNG net flows to U.S. LNG export terminals Tuesday were 12.5 bcf/day or +1.8% w/w.

An increase in U.S. electricity output is bullish for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported last Wednesday that total U.S. electricity output in the week ended July 15 rose +2.2% y/y to 94,718 GWh (gigawatt hours). However, cumulative U.S. electricity output in the 52-week period ending July 15 fell -1.1% y/y to 4,062,708 GWh.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report of +41 bcf for the week ended July 14 was bullish for nat-gas prices since it was below the estimate of +45 bcf. However, as of July 14, nat-gas inventories were up +23.7% y/y and +13.8% above their 5-year seasonal average.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active U.S. nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ended July 21 fell by two rigs to 131 rigs, moderately above the 1-1/4 year low of 124 rigs from the week of June 30. Active rigs rose to a 3-3/4 year high of 166 rigs in September 2022. Active rigs have more than doubled from the record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

