Scor upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

December 05, 2024 — 08:35 pm EST

Morgan Stanley analyst Ismael Dabo upgraded Scor (SCRYY) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of EUR 29, up from EUR 25, as part of a broader research note on Reinsurance names in Europe. The stock has been adversely impacted by a history of negative earnings revisions and concerns on capital levels, and the company offers the most positive re-rating potential in the near term, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

