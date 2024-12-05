Scor upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Ismael Dabo upgraded Scor (SCRYY) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of EUR 29, up from EUR 25, as part of a broader research note on Reinsurance names in Europe. The stock has been adversely impacted by a history of negative earnings revisions and concerns on capital levels, and the company offers the most positive re-rating potential in the near term, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
- Scor upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JPMorgan
- Scor price target raised to EUR 24.40 from EUR 21.40 at Citi
- Scor upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Keefe Bruyette
- Scor price target raised to EUR 27 from EUR 25 at RBC Capital
- SCOR SE Reports Mixed Q3 2024 Results Amid L&H Review
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.