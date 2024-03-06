News & Insights

SCOR SE Turns To Profit In Q4 - Quick Facts

March 06, 2024

(RTTNews) - SCOR SE reported fourth quarter net income of 162 million euros compared to a loss of 356 million euros, last year. Profit per share was 0.91 euros compared to a loss of 1.99 euros. Excluding the mark to market impact of the option on own shares, net income was 179 million euros, for the quarter.

Insurance revenue was 3.83 billion euros, a decline of 2.0% from a year ago. Gross written premiums was 4.93 billion euros, up 0.5%.

The Board proposed regular dividend of 1.8 euros per share for 2023.

