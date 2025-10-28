SCOR SE (SWX:SCR) Price Target Decreased by 13.20% to 30.02

The average one-year price target for SCOR SE (SWX:SCR) has been revised to CHF 30,02 / share. This is a decrease of 13.20% from the prior estimate of CHF 34,59 dated May 21, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CHF 26,03 to a high of CHF 33,59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.30% from the latest reported closing price of CHF 23,22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in SCOR SE. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 10.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCR is 0.23%, an increase of 4.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.42% to 18,003K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,494K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,415K shares , representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCR by 0.74% over the last quarter.

HFQAX - Janus Henderson Global Equity Income Fund holds 1,960K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,863K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,154K shares , representing a decrease of 15.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCR by 15.20% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,555K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,508K shares , representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCR by 4.74% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 982K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 955K shares , representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCR by 0.44% over the last quarter.

