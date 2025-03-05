SCOR SE Q4 Income Jumps; Announces Dividend

(RTTNews) - French reinsurance company SCOR SE (SZCRF.PK) on Wednesday posted higher fourth quarter profit, helped by good performances by all business activities. The company also proposed a dividend for fiscal 2024.

The company posted net income of 233 million euros or 1.30 euros per share in the fourth quarter of 2024, sharply higher than 162 million euros or 0.91 euros per share in the same period last year.

On an adjusted basis, net income rose 31.4 percent to 235 million euros from 179 million euros in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings per share climbed 31.0 percent 1.31 euros from 1.00 euro in the prior-year period.

The company's insurance revenues came in at 3.98 billion euros, up 4 percent from last year's 3.83 billion euros. Gross premiums written also rose 2.5 percent to 5.05 billion euros from 4.93 billion euros a year ago.

The company has proposed a regular dividend of 1.8 euros per share for fiscal 2024. The Board will set the ex-dividend date at May 2 and it will be paid to shareholders on May 6.

