SCOR SE - Depositary Receipt () (SCRYY) Price Target Increased by 36.03% to 10.12

The average one-year price target for SCOR SE - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:SCRYY) has been revised to 10.12 / share. This is an increase of 36.03% from the prior estimate of 7.44 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.70 to a high of 14.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 256.26% from the latest reported closing price of 2.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in SCOR SE - Depositary Receipt (). This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCRYY is 0.00%, an increase of 10.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 29K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 2,896K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,013K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,979K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCRYY by 11.63% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,725K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,210K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,196K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCRYY by 11.59% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 851K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 802K shares, representing an increase of 5.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCRYY by 21.23% over the last quarter.

