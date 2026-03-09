Is Scor (SCRYY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Scor (SCRYY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. SCRYY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.48, while its industry has an average P/E of 8.54. SCRYY's Forward P/E has been as high as 28.38 and as low as -302.80, with a median of 7.31, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that SCRYY has a P/B ratio of 1.25. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. SCRYY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.25. Over the past 12 months, SCRYY's P/B has been as high as 1.32 and as low as 0.76, with a median of 1.01.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. SCRYY has a P/S ratio of 0.35. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.98.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Scor's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, SCRYY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.