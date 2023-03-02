SCOR Posts Loss In 2022; Gross Written Premiums Up 4.9%

(RTTNews) - SCOR (SZCRF.PK) posted a net loss of 301 million euros in 2022, compared with net income of 456 million euros in 2021. It reflected the combined impact of Nat Cat claims and drought claims in Brazil and the non-recognition of DTAs, while the impact of the P&C reserve increase is broadly offset by the release of L&H excess margins in third quarter 2022. The Group noted that the loss has been significantly reduced by the strong results in the fourth quarter. Loss per share was 1.69 euros compared to profit of 2.46 euros.

Fiscal 2022 gross written premiums was 19.73 billion euros, up 4.9% at constant exchange rates compared with 2021, or up 12.1% at current exchange rates. SCOR Property and Casualty gross written premiums were up 13.5% at constant exchange rates compared with 2021, or up 21.7% at current exchange rates.

SCOR's new CEO will take up his post on May 1, 2023. The Board has asked him to develop a strategic plan under IFRS 17 that will enable the Group to take full advantage of the favorable market conditions.

SCOR proposed a dividend of 1.40 euros per share for fiscal 2022. This dividend will be submitted for shareholders' approval at the 2023 Annual General Meeting, to be held on May 25, 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.