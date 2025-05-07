SCOR Group Q1 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - SCOR Group reported that its first quarter net income increased to 200 million euros from 196 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 1.12 euros compared to 1.10 euros. Net income excluding the mark to market impact of the option on own shares was 195 million euros compared to 176 million euros. Earnings per share excluding the mark to market impact of the option on own shares was 1.09 euros compared to 0.98 euros.

First quarter insurance revenue was 4.06 billion euros compared to 4.11 billion euros, last year. Gross written premiums were 4.91 billion euros compared to 4.95 billion euros.

Thierry Léger, CEO of SCOR, said: "Overall, we are starting the year with a high ROE of 18.7% and an improved solvency ratio of 212%, supported by positive net operating capital generation."

