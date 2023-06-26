SCOR Appoints Fabrice Brégier As Non-executive Chairman - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - SCOR announced the company's Board has unanimously decided to appoint Fabrice Brégier non-executive Chairman, with immediate effect. Fabrice Brégier joined SCOR's Board of Directors in 2019.

Fabrice Brégier became CEO of MBD/MBDA in 1998. He was then Chairman and CEO of Eurocopter from 2003 to 2006, before joining Airbus (commercial aircraft) as COO at the end of 2006 and then serving as Chief Executive Officer from 2012 to 2018. He has been Chairman of Palantir France since October 2018.

The SCOR directors stated: "Fabrice Brégier has made a significant contribution to the work of the Board and its committees since 2019."

