Scooter startup Lime to end lawsuit against Hertz over hiring

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Urban electric scooter company Lime and car rental giant Hertz on Tuesday told a San Francisco federal judge they have agreed to resolve Lime's lawsuit accusing Hertz of poaching senior engineers.

The companies filed a joint notice to U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley that said Lime's lawsuit will be dismissed after certain unspecified terms are met over the next couple of months.

The filing did not reveal the terms, and a Lime spokesperson declined to comment. Hertz did not respond to a request for comment.

A case management conference had been scheduled for Oct. 26.

Lime sued Estero, Florida-based Hertz in March, alleging unfair competition, trade secret theft, breach of contract and other claims.

Hertz operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands and is a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings HTZ.O.

The lawsuit said Hertz was "increasingly focused on modernizing its fleet management technology" when it hired an engineering leader at Lime and other employees. Lime accused Hertz of obtaining confidential information from the hires.

San Francisco-based Lime claimed the loss of engineers had "significantly harmed" the company in reduced staff and project delays. Lime markets itself as the world's largest shared electric vehicle company.

Hertz denied the allegations and argued that Lime had not shown any evidence that Hertz was in possession of Lime's trade secrets.

Lawyers for Hertz also argued that employee nonsolicitation covenants "are void and unenforceable as a matter of law in California."

Corley in June said some claims in the lawsuit could move forward.

Lime and Hertz told the court last month they were involved in "good-faith settlement negotiations."

The case is Neutron Holdings Inc d/b/a Lime v. The Hertz Corp, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 3:23-cv-00934-JSC.

For Lime: Eric Tate of Morrison & Foerster

For Hertz: Sabrina Beldner of McGuireWoods

