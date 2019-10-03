Scooter startup Bird raises $275 million in latest funding round

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Scooter company Bird has raised $275 million in a funding round led by CDPQ and Sequoia Capital, it said on Thursday, in a deal valuing the firm at $2.5 billion before the investment.

Santa Monica, California-based Bird is an electric scooter service providing dockless scooters that users can locate and unlock through a smartphone app. (https://bit.ly/31W0P1q)

