Scoop Up These 4 Promising Interest Coverage Ratio Stocks

You can simply arrive at a decision to buy or sell a particular stock by looking at its sales and earnings numbers. But such a strategy does not always warrant superior returns when the market is coping with conflicting headlines on inflation, supply chain issues and tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve raised the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points in order to tame shooting commodity prices. At the current juncture, investors should gauge the changing market dynamics and accordingly chalk out their investment strategy. A critical analysis of the company’s financial background is always required for a better investment decision.



A company’s fundamentals should be sound enough to meet its financial obligations. This can be judged with coverage ratios — the higher these are the more efficient an enterprise will be in meeting its financial obligations. Here we have discussed one such ratio called the interest coverage ratio.



Interest Coverage Ratio = Earnings before Interest & Taxes (EBIT) divided by Interest Expense.

Why Interest Coverage Ratio?

The interest coverage ratio is used to determine how effectively a company can pay the interest charged on its debt.



Debt, which is crucial for most companies to finance operations, comes at a cost called interest. Interest expense has a direct bearing on the profits of a company. The company’s creditworthiness depends on how effectively it meets its interest obligations. Therefore, the interest coverage ratio is one of the important criteria to factor in before making any investment decision.



The interest coverage ratio suggests the number of times interest could be paid from earnings and also gauges the margin of safety a firm carries for paying interest.



An interest coverage ratio lower than 1.0 implies that the company is unable to fulfill its interest obligations and could default on repaying debt. A company that is capable of generating earnings well above its interest expense can withstand financial hardship. Definitely, one should also track the company’s past performance to determine whether the interest coverage ratio has improved or worsened over a period of time.



CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE, Tecnoglass Inc. TGLS, Dillard's, Inc. DDS and Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD are four stocks with an impressive interest coverage ratio.

What’s the Strategy?

Apart from having an interest coverage ratio that is more than the industry average, adding a favorable Zacks Rank and a VGM Score of A or B to your search criteria should lead to better results.



Interest coverage ratio greater than X-Industry Median

Price greater than or equal to 5: The stocks must all be trading at a minimum of $5 or higher.



5-Year Historical EPS Growth (%) greater than X-Industry Median: Stocks that have a strong EPS growth history.



Projected EPS Growth (%) greater than X-Industry Median: This is the projected EPS growth over the next three to five years. This shows that the stock has near-term earnings growth potential.



Average 20-Day Volume greater than 100,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that the stock is easily tradable.



Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) stocks are known to outperform irrespective of the market environment.



VGM Score of less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 offer the best upside potential.



Here are our four picks out of the 11 stocks that qualified the screening:



CBRE Group, a commercial real estate services and investment firm, sports a Zacks Rank #1 and VGM Score of A. The expected EPS growth rate for three-five years is 11%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBRE Group’s current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 22.3% and 6%, respectively, from the year-ago period. CBRE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.2%, on average. The stock has jumped 13.9% in the past year.



Tecnoglass, a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products serving the global residential and commercial end markets, sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a VGM Score of B. The expected EPS growth rate for three-five years is 20%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tecnoglass’ current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 18.9% and 21.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period. TGLS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 39.9%, on average. The stock has zoomed 140.5% in the past year.



Dillard's, which operates retail department stores, carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a VGM Score of A. The expected EPS growth rate for three-five years is 14.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dillard's current financial year sales suggests growth of 4.7% from the year-ago period. DDS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 294.5%, on average. The stock has zoomed 193% in the past year.



Boyd Gaming, which operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a VGM Score of A. The expected EPS growth rate for three-five years is 48%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boyd Gaming's current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 2.3% and 2.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period. BYD has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 48.8%, on average. The stock has rallied 15.1% in the past year.



You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and backtest them first before taking the investment plunge.



The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.



Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.



Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.



Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.