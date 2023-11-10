Scoop Up These 4 GARP Stocks to Receive Handsome Returns

If you are looking for a profitable portfolio of stocks offering the best of value and growth investing, try the growth at a reasonable price or GARP strategy.



The strategy helps investors gain exposure to undervalued stocks with impressive prospects. Unlike a blend strategy, a portfolio that uses GARP investing is expected to include stocks that offer the best of value and growth investing. Global Industrial Company GIC, NVIDIA NVDA, Adobe ADBE and Verra Mobility VRRM are some GARP stocks that hold promise.

GARP Metrics — Mix of Growth & Value Metrics

The GARP strategy seeks to offer an ideal investment by utilizing the best features of value and growth investing. Investors adopting the GARP approach prefer buying stocks priced below the market or any reasonable target determined by fundamental analysis. These stocks also have solid prospects in terms of cash flow, revenues, earnings per share (EPS) and so on.



Growth Metrics



A strong earnings growth history and impressive earnings prospects are the main concepts that GARP investors borrow from the growth investing strategy. However, instead of super-normal growth rates, pursuing stocks with a more stable and reasonable growth rate is a tactic of GARP investors. Hence, growth rates between 10% and 40% are considered ideal under the GARP strategy.



Another metric that growth and GARP investors consider is return on equity (ROE). GARP investors look for a strong and higher ROE than the industry average to identify superior stocks. Moreover, stocks with positive cash flows find precedence under the GARP plan.



Value Metrics



GARP investing prioritizes the popular value metrics — the price-to-earnings (P/E) and price-to-book (P/B) ratios. Though this investing style picks stocks with higher P/E ratios than value investors, it avoids companies with extremely high P/E ratios.



Using the GARP principle, we ran a screen to identify stocks that should offer solid returns in the near term.

Screening Parameters

Along with the criteria discussed in the above section, we have considered a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy).



Last 5-year EPS & projected 3-5-year EPS growth rates between 10% and 40% (Strong EPS growth history and prospects ensure improving business.)



ROE (over the past 12 months) greater than the industry average (Higher ROE than the industry average indicates superior stocks.)



P/E and P/B ratios less than the M-industry average (P/E and P/B ratios less than that of the industry indicate that the stocks are undervalued.)



Here are four of the six stocks that made it through the screen:



Global Industrial Company is an industrial distributor of industrial, and maintenance, repair and operation ("MRO") products in North America. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Global Industrial Company has gained 56.3% on a year-to-date basis. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.55% on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIC’s 2023 earnings has moved 2.8% north to $1.85 per share over the past 30 days.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU. The company currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.



NVIDIA has gained 221.4% on a year-to-date basis. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.79% on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA’s fiscal 2024 earnings has been stable at $10.74 per share over the past 30 days.



Adobe is a diversified software company that offers a wide range of products and services through the Software-as-a-Service model, managed services model and term subscription and pay-per-use models. ADBE currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Adobe has gained 71.6% on a year-to-date basis. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.29% on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADBE’s fiscal 2023 earnings has been stable at $15.93 per share over the past 30 days.



Verra Mobility designs and develops mobility software. It offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Verra Mobility has gained 42.8% on a year-to-date basis. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.52%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VRRM’s 2023 earnings has been stable at $1.07 per share over the past 30 days.



