Scoop Up These 4 GARP Stocks to Receive Handsome Returns

If you are looking for a profitable portfolio of stocks offering the best of value and growth investing, try the growth at a reasonable price or GARP strategy.



The strategy helps investors gain exposure to undervalued stocks with impressive prospects. Unlike a blend strategy, a portfolio that uses GARP investing is expected to include stocks that offer the best of value and growth investing. Ferrari RACE, Hubbel HUBB, Automatic Data Processing ADP and Arcos Dorados ARCO are some GARP stocks that hold promise.

GARP Metrics — Mix of Growth & Value Metrics

The GARP strategy seeks to offer an ideal investment by utilizing the best features of value and growth investing. Investors adopting the GARP approach prefer buying stocks priced below the market or any reasonable target determined by fundamental analysis. These stocks also have solid prospects in terms of cash flow, revenues, earnings per share (EPS) and so on.



Growth Metrics



A strong earnings growth history and impressive earnings prospects are the main concepts that GARP investors borrow from the growth investing strategy. However, instead of super-normal growth rates, pursuing stocks with a more stable and reasonable growth rate is a tactic of GARP investors. Hence, growth rates between 10% and 30% are considered ideal under the GARP strategy.



Another metric that growth and GARP investors consider is return on equity (ROE). GARP investors look for a strong and higher ROE than the industry average to identify superior stocks. Moreover, stocks with positive cash flows find precedence under the GARP plan.



Value Metrics



GARP investing prioritizes the popular value metrics — the price-to-earnings (P/E) and price-to-book (P/B) ratios. Though this investing style picks stocks with higher P/E ratios than value investors, it avoids companies with extremely high P/E ratios.



Using the GARP principle, we ran a screen to identify stocks that should offer solid returns in the near term.

Screening Parameters

Along with the criteria discussed in the above section, we have considered a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy).



Last 5-year EPS & projected 3-5-year EPS growth rates between 10% and 30% (Strong EPS growth history and prospects ensure improving business.)



ROE (over the past 12 months) greater than the industry average (Higher ROE than the industry average indicates superior stocks.)



P/E and P/B ratios less than the M-industry average (P/E and P/B ratios less than that of the industry indicate that the stocks are undervalued.)



Here are four stocks that made it through the screen:



Ferrari is a leading designer and manufacturer of sports cars. Its products include models like 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A, to name a few. The company currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Ferrari has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.2% on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RACE’s 2023 earnings has moved 6.3% north to $7.05 per share over the past 60 days.



Hubbell designs and manufactures electrical and electronic products such as plugs, receptacles, connectors, data signal processing components, lighting fixtures, and high-voltage test and measurement equipment. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Hubbell has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.9% on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HUBB’s 2023 earnings has moved 10.7% north to $15.32 per share over the past 60 days.



Automatic Data Processing provides cloud-based Human Capital Management technology solutions, including payroll, talent management, human resources and benefits administration, and time and attendance management. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Automatic Data Processing has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.1%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 earnings has moved 1.8% north to $9.14 per share over the past 60 days.



Arcos Dorados is the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee. Its operations span Brazil, North Latin America, South Latin America and the Caribbean. It also runs quick-service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Arcos Dorados has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.9% on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARCO’s 2023 earnings has moved 8.3% north to 78 cents per share over the past 60 days.



