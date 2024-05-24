Scoop up These 4 GARP Stocks to Receive Handsome Returns

If you are looking for a profitable portfolio of stocks offering the best of value and growth investing, try the growth at a reasonable price or GARP strategy.



The strategy helps investors gain exposure to undervalued stocks with impressive prospects. Unlike a blend strategy, a portfolio that uses GARP investing is expected to include stocks that offer the best value and growth investing. Carlisle Companies CSL, ResMed RMD, Booz Allen Hamilton BAH and CrediCorp BAP are some GARP stocks that hold promise.

GARP Metrics — Mix of Growth & Value Metrics

The GARP strategy seeks to offer an ideal investment by utilizing the best features of value and growth investing. Investors adopting the GARP approach prefer buying stocks priced below the market or any reasonable target determined by fundamental analysis. These stocks also have solid prospects in terms of cash flow, revenues, earnings per share (EPS) and so on.



Growth Metrics



A strong earnings growth history and impressive earnings prospects are the main concepts that GARP investors borrow from the growth investing strategy. However, instead of super-normal growth rates, pursuing stocks with a more stable and reasonable growth rate is a tactic of GARP investors. Hence, growth rates between 10% and 30% are considered ideal under the GARP strategy.



Another metric that growth and GARP investors consider is the return on equity (ROE). GARP investors look for a strong and higher ROE than the industry average to identify superior stocks. Stocks with positive cash flows find precedence under the GARP plan.



Value Metrics



GARP investing prioritizes the popular value metrics — the price-to-earnings (P/E) and price-to-book (P/B) ratios. Though this investing style picks stocks with higher P/E ratios than value investors, it avoids companies with extremely high P/E ratios.



Using the GARP principle, we ran a screen to identify stocks that should offer solid returns in the near term.

Screening Parameters

Along with the criteria discussed in the above section, we have considered a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy).



Last 5-year EPS & projected 3-5-year EPS growth rates between 10% and 30% (Strong EPS growth history and prospects ensure improving business.)



ROE (over the past 12 months) greater than the industry average (Higher ROE than the industry average indicates superior stocks.)



P/E and P/B ratios less than the M-industry average (P/E and P/B ratios less than that of the industry indicate that the stocks are undervalued.)



Here are four stocks that made it through the screen:



Carlisle is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of a wide range of roofing and waterproofing products, engineered products, and finishing equipment. CSL currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Carlisle has gained 36.1% year to date. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.97%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSL's 2024 earnings has moved 6.4% north to $19.91 per share over the past 30 days.



ResMed is a designer, manufacturer, and distributor in the worldwide market for generators, masks and related accessories for the treatment of sleep-disordered breathing and other respiratory disorders. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



ResMed has gained 23.6% on a year-to-date basis. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.8% on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RMD’s fiscal 2024 earnings has moved 2.8% north to $7.64 per share over the past 30 days.



Booz Allen Hamilton is a provider of management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber expertise to the United States. and international governments, corporations and not-for-profit organizations. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Booz Allen Hamilton has gained 19.5% year to date. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.7%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 earnings has moved 0.3% north to $5.89 per share over the past 30 days.



CrediCorp is a limited liability company that acts as a holding company, coordinates the policy and administration of its subsidiaries, and engages in investing activities. BAP currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



CrediCorp has gained 32% year to date. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.8%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAP’s 2024 earnings has moved 0.8% north to $18.74 per share over the past 30 days.



