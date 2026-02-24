Sciwind Biosciences Partners Pfizer China To Commercialize Ecnoglutide

Markets
(RTTNews) - Hangzhou Sciwind Biosciences Co., Ltd. on Tuesday announced partnership with Pfizer China (PFE) to commercialize Ecnoglutide injection in Mainland China. Sciwind is eligible to receive up to $495 million in upfront, regulatory, and sales milestone payments.

Ecnoglutide was approved by the National Medical Products Administration in January for adults with type 2 diabetes and is currently under regulatory review for chronic weight management in adults.

Under the agreement, Sciwind will remain the marketing authorization holder and continue to oversee research and development, registration, manufacturing, and supply.

In clinical studies in Chinese patients, the drug achieved 15.1% placebo-adjusted weight loss, with 92.8% of patients reaching clinically meaningful weight reduction and more than 80% attaining HbA1c levels below 7%.

