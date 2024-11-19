News & Insights

Sciuker Frames and UniCredit Boost Energy Efficiency

November 19, 2024 — 12:20 am EST

Sciuker Frames SpA (IT:SCK) has released an update.

Sciuker Frames has partnered with UniCredit to enhance the energy efficiency of Italian homes by offering exclusive promotions on their Italian-designed windows and solar screens through UniCredit’s digital branch, Buddy. This collaboration aims to boost brand visibility and customer loyalty for both companies while promoting sustainable housing solutions.

