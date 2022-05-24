SciSparc Surges On Positive Safety Profile In Joint Preclinical Trial With Clearmind

(RTTNews) - SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) shares are rising more than 47 percent on Tuesday morning after the specialty clinical-stage pharma company announced positive safety profile results from its joint pre-clinical trial with Clearmind Medicine Inc.

The company said the trial tested the proprietary combination of its CannAmide with Clearmind's psychedelic molecule, MEAI, for alcohol consumption.

The trial recorded a significant reduction when treated with MEAI at a dose of 40 mg/kg and higher compared to consumption before treatment. There was a reduction of alcohol consumption in a dual treatment with 25 mg/kg CannAmide in addition to MEAI at a dose of 20 mg/kg compared to consumption before treatment.

Currently, shares are at $3.39, up 49.05 percent from the previous close of $2.28 on a volume of 10,664,139.

